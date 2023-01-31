Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Related
14news.com
Reitz standout Jayden Sanders earns Week 4 POTW honors
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reitz boys basketball star Jayden Sanders was named the Hoops Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 1,309 total votes. Sanders was dominant last week against Central, finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals in the Panthers’ 76-62 win over the Bears.
14news.com
New Dubois County Bombers owners gearing up for new season, finishing stadium renovations
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Renovations at League Stadium are coming along. In an interview on 14 News Sunrise Thursday, one of the new owners of the Dubois County Bombers, Justin Knepp, said the new stadium seats should be ready to go next week. You can watch that full interview below.
14news.com
Boom Squad Inc. opens for Drumline LIVE at Henderson Alliance Theater
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville drumline Boom Squad Inc. will be opening for “Drumline LIVE,” an international tour created by the musical team behind the movie “Drumline.”. 14 News got a behind-the-scenes look at the Boom Squad’s practice ahead of their Feb. 5 performance. 12-year-old...
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a van in Vanderburgh County overnight. Deputies say it all started with a medical assist on Sawmill Drive Thursday night. Road conditions might be getting better, but there are schools in our area that remain closed Friday. It’s been...
14news.com
Brighter Skies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many secondary and rural roads remain ice covered, slick and dangerous. Use caution and allow for extra time during your morning commute as morning temps remain below freezing in the lower 20s. A mix of sun and clouds as high temps climb into the lower 30s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy as low temps drop into the mid-20s.
14news.com
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - New this morning, crews are on scene of a fire on West Illinois Street in Evansville. Not a lot of information right now, but we are on scene. Road conditions remain icy across the Tri-State as temperatures have yet to go above freezing. Many schools across the Tri-State...
14news.com
Railcrew Xpress closing several locations, laying off Evansville employees
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are WARN notices in at least Indiana and Kentucky for the company Railcrew Xpress. The Indiana notice shows 70 employees will be laid off, and several locations will close. It shows one of the locations is in Evansville on Dixie Flyer Road and will impact...
14news.com
BBQ Festival in Owensboro to be rebranded ‘BBQ and Barrels’
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The annual rooster booster took place Thursday morning in Owensboro. It’s a monthly meeting for the chamber at the convention center. Officials with Visit Owensboro say the BBQ festival is going to be rebranded starting this year as “BBQ and Barrels Festival.”. Leaders say...
14news.com
Filing deadline for May primary ends Friday in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The filing deadline for the May primary in Indiana is Friday. Those who have filed in Evansville include County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave, the director of talent and development at Kemper CPA group Natalie Rascher, and Caine Helmer. All three of them are running for mayor on...
14news.com
Ivy Tech students take part in ‘read-in’ for Black History Month
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech held a read-in to commemorate Black History Month Thursday. Dozens of students and staff read excerpts from authors of African American books. Read ins, according to Ivy Tech’s Director of Diversity, Equity & Belonging, inspires readers in addition to exposing black authors. “Being...
14news.com
Weaver files for 4th Evansville City Council term
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City Councilman Jonathan Weaver has filed for fourth term for the Evansville City Council at large. Democrats Mary Allen, Paul Green, and Courtney Johnson have filed for city council at large. Republican Ron Beane has also filed for city council. The filing deadline is February 3.
14news.com
First Democratic candidate since 2015 files for Evansville mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The race for Mayor of Evansville officially has a Democratic candidate. Stephanie Terry filed Tuesday at the Election Office where she formally began her candidacy. 14 News has known since Friday that Stephanie Terry was going to be running, but today makes that official. Our 14...
14news.com
Young & Established hosting pop-up shop for Black-owned businesses in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Young & Established nonprofit is kicking off Black History Month with a pop-up shop to highlight local Black businesses in Evansville, officials say. Kingston Chambers, the 15-year-old business owner of “Dynamic Designs LLC,” is one of the Black-owned business owners that will be at the pop-up shop on Saturday.
14news.com
Remains of people from mid-19th century laid to rest in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Before the sun rose on Thursday morning, genealogists, a local funeral home and business people in Madisonville were recovering the remains of 10 bodies from the mid-19th century. When a group of businesspeople in Madisonville looked a little more into their deed, they realized that within...
14news.com
Deputies: Person hospitalized following crash near Henderson/Daviess Co. line
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Both lanes of the Audubon Parkway were shut down near the Henderson County and Daviess County line on Thursday. Dispatch says the eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down at the 15-mile marker. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a car caught fire on the westbound...
14news.com
Large fire destroys American Legion in Gallatin Co., Ill.
GALLATIN CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A large fire broke out Thursday morning at the American Legion post in New Haven, Illinois. Post 1141 shared photos of blaze, which appear to have destroyed the building. Their caption just says “No words!!!”. Many residents shared comments with memories. “My parent met...
14news.com
VCSO provides update on deadly hit and run on Evansville’s northside
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they were responding to a medical assist when a woman was discovered to be hit by a van. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified that woman as 62-year-old Faith Georges. The sheriff’s office says they will be...
14news.com
Crews respond to 3 wrecks within hours of each other in Princeton
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews with the Area Princeton Firefighters Union were called to three crashes within a few hours in Gibson County. According to a Facebook post, one of those crashes happened at State Road 64 and 65 junction. Officials say two cars were involved, and we’re told...
14news.com
Children’s Museum of Evansville helps celebrate Black History Month
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Children’s Museum of Evansville is celebrating Black History Month with books. The museum will feature local African-American leaders who will read a children’s book on Wednesday and Friday of each week of February. On Friday JoAnn Hunter was the guest reader. She is...
14news.com
EVSC robotics team could receive funding through proposed bill
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Evansville high school student met with Indiana lawmakers in the hope to get funding for robotics teams. Luke Fehrenbacher, the student president of the robotics team “Thunderbots,” traveled to the state capitol to discuss House Bill 1382. The bill would provide new teams...
Comments / 0