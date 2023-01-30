ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

kut.org

Many parents are happy with the state of public schooling in Texas, poll shows

Public schools have become a flashpoint in the culture war in recent years, and that’s likely to continue through this legislative session. School vouchers and library book censorship – two topics that often spark heated debates – are just two of the education-related issues Texas lawmakers will be looking at in the coming months.
kut.org

Texas Board of Education drops opposition to school vouchers

Republican leaders in Texas have scored a new win: they have successfully pushed the Texas State Board of Education to no longer oppose using public funds toward private education. The board voted 8-5 on Friday to officially drop their legislative priority to oppose such efforts — referred to as “school...
kut.org

Why are property taxes so high in Texas?

Homeowners in Texas pay some of the nation's highest property taxes. And state lawmakers know it. Now that they're back in session, they’ve vowed to address the issue, in part, by spending $15 billion to provide property tax relief. But, how did we get to this point?. Dale Craymer,...
kut.org

Disability advocates bring their wish list to the Capitol

Texans with disabilities are looking to the Legislature for new laws and funding they believe would improve their lives. Issues range from better pay for attendant care to reduced use of physical restraint of disabled students in the classroom. And like so many others at the Capitol, disability advocates have their eyes on the state’s $33 billion budget surplus.
kut.org

Commentary: Tom Hoskins and his ‘Thousand Points of Light’

In my many conversations with random Texans across Texas, I’ve come to realize we are a state of natural philosophers. Many people have maxims or aphorisms at the ready for every situation. And most have a story to go along with those nuggets of wisdom to properly illustrate them.
kut.org

How to care for trees damaged by the Texas ice storm

With temperatures on the rise, ice is finally melting and the post-storm cleanup begins. Those with trees on their property may be in for quite the cleanup job. From broken branches to fully-uprooted adult oaks, the storm took a toll on many of the state’s trees. While ice storms are an inevitability in Texas, this one seemed to be particularly hard on plants.
