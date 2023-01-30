Read full article on original website
Many parents are happy with the state of public schooling in Texas, poll shows
Public schools have become a flashpoint in the culture war in recent years, and that’s likely to continue through this legislative session. School vouchers and library book censorship – two topics that often spark heated debates – are just two of the education-related issues Texas lawmakers will be looking at in the coming months.
Texas Board of Education drops opposition to school vouchers
Republican leaders in Texas have scored a new win: they have successfully pushed the Texas State Board of Education to no longer oppose using public funds toward private education. The board voted 8-5 on Friday to officially drop their legislative priority to oppose such efforts — referred to as “school...
Why are property taxes so high in Texas?
Homeowners in Texas pay some of the nation's highest property taxes. And state lawmakers know it. Now that they're back in session, they’ve vowed to address the issue, in part, by spending $15 billion to provide property tax relief. But, how did we get to this point?. Dale Craymer,...
Disability advocates bring their wish list to the Capitol
Texans with disabilities are looking to the Legislature for new laws and funding they believe would improve their lives. Issues range from better pay for attendant care to reduced use of physical restraint of disabled students in the classroom. And like so many others at the Capitol, disability advocates have their eyes on the state’s $33 billion budget surplus.
As Texas thaws out, here are some factors and scenarios to consider when making insurance claims
For many Texans, the slog to recover from the first winter storm of 2023 has only just started. There are the cars and trucks crushed by falling limbs, homes damaged by frozen branches and trees that snapped under the weight of the ice. Some can’t get out of their driveways or neighborhoods due to these obstacles.
Commentary: Tom Hoskins and his ‘Thousand Points of Light’
In my many conversations with random Texans across Texas, I’ve come to realize we are a state of natural philosophers. Many people have maxims or aphorisms at the ready for every situation. And most have a story to go along with those nuggets of wisdom to properly illustrate them.
How to care for trees damaged by the Texas ice storm
With temperatures on the rise, ice is finally melting and the post-storm cleanup begins. Those with trees on their property may be in for quite the cleanup job. From broken branches to fully-uprooted adult oaks, the storm took a toll on many of the state’s trees. While ice storms are an inevitability in Texas, this one seemed to be particularly hard on plants.
