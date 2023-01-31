Read full article on original website
Owner of Westfield’s Lambson Building hopes for ground floor tenant this spring
WESTFIELD — The owner of the 155-year-old Lambson Furniture building at 89 Elm St., Westfield, and the neighboring former Bentley Billiards building said that he hopes to have a business operating on the first floors by this coming May, as construction continues on the historic building’s interior. Lambson...
Single family residence in South Hadley sells for $408,000
Victor Perpetua acquired the property at 31 Ashfield Lane, South Hadley, from M Detoma Ret Janice on Jan. 11, 2023. The $408,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $248. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 23,147 square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
Eastfield Mall changes push forward as talks continue
Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.
Charles Brant, of Boylston, sentenced in crash that killed Grafton man Edward Geddis
The sister-in-law of a Grafton man who was hit and killed when crossing Boylston Street in a wheelchair in Worcester in February 2022 told the Boylston man pleading guilty to the hit and run that she hopes the man turns his life around. “There is hope,” she told the Bolyston...
Westfield-Barnes Airport neighbors weigh in on updated noise abatement program
WESTFIELD — Residents living near Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport gave their own input on Wednesday into the most recent draft of the Noise Compatibility Program, as airport administrators shift their noise mitigation strategy from property acquisition to the soundproofing of eligible homes and modifications to takeoff and landing procedures. Airport...
10 most expensive homes sold in city of Worcester Jan. 22-29
A house in Worcester that sold for $780,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in the city of Worcester between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. In total, 23 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $353,783, $223 per square foot.
East Longmeadow bank robbery the 2nd in area; suspect description similar to 1st
Only days after a reported robbery at a Longmeadow bank, on Thursday, police in East Longmeadow reported a robbery of KeyBank at 6 Somers Road and released photographs of the suspect. The East Longmeadow Police Department said a man entered the bank, passed the teller a note demanding money and...
Westfield councilors considering $110K purchase of riverfront forest property
WESTFIELD — The City Council will determine whether Westfield spends $110,000 to buy about 17 acres of riverfront land near the Russell town line. City Planner Jay Vinskey initially proposed the purchase to the city Conservation Commission and Community Preservation Committee, which both voted in favor of it. It would be funded in part by the city’s Community Preservation Act fund.
Springfield Thunderbirds, King Gray to offer shuttle service from MGM garage this weekend
SPRINGFIELD - In light of the extremely cold conditions expected in the area this weekend, the Springfield Thunderbirds announced today, in conjunction with King Gray Coach Lines, that a shuttle service to the MassMutual Center will be provided to fans parking at MGM Springfield. This service will be available for the Thunderbirds games on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4.
The Oldest Town in Berkshire County is Close to 300 Years Old
Berkshire County is a tourist's dream. You probably notice this particularly in the summer season when the traffic in towns like Stockbridge and Great Barrington are bumper to bumper at times. We should take that as a compliment as tourists want to get a piece of the Berkshire action. Attractions like Tanglewood, Monument Mountain, Mount Greylock, Mass Moca, various hiking trails, ski mountains, and more are all reasons why people flock to the Berkshires. Some people love the Berkshires so much that they either move here permanently or purchase a second home here. Who can blame them? Berkshire County has a certain specialness that can't be replicated. Plus, the people here are friendly, welcoming, and community-minded.
Early morning fire damages home, destroys garage in Ware
Firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed a garage and damaged a home at 26 Smith Ave. in Ware early Thursday morning. The fire was reported shortly before 2:15 a.m. and the first arriving firefighters found the detached garage engulfed in flames which were lapping at the side of the single-family home, Acting Fire Chief James Martinez said.
Trinity Health Of New England Hosts “Topping Off” Ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield
"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
Four injured after a multi-car crash on I-91 in Longmeadow
The Longmeadow Fire Department was sent to I-91 North for a multi-car accident on Friday.
6-month-old baby dies after tree falls on car in Southwick
A 6-month-old baby has died after a tree fell on a vehicle in Southwick on Friday, according to WCVB’s NewsCenter 5. Massachusetts State Police said in an email the tree collapsed on Feeding Hills Road shortly after noon. WCVB reported a woman driving the vehicle was taken to Baystate...
Shady Glen Diner: On the Road from Turners Falls
When Turners Falls resident Chuck Garbiel purchased the Shady Glen diner in 2012, it was certainly a “local boy makes good” type story. But recreating the success this eatery had enjoyed for over 40 years would be a steep hill to climb, as the restaurant had gone through three different owners in the last ten years before he bought it.
Worcester Mass Lottery office moving to new location on Gold Star Boulevard
The Massachusetts State Lottery’s regional office in Worcester is moving to a new location next week. The last day of business at 151 West Boylston Drive will be Friday, Feb. 3. The new office at 135 Gold Star Blvd. will open at 8:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. “The Lottery...
Johnson Memorial, Mercy Medical Center top off Enfield surgery building named for Friendly’s founder S. Prestley Blake and wife Helen
ENFIELD — For the late S. Prestley Blake, topping off often meant the ice cream at the end of a Friendly’s meal — the cherry on a sundae. On Thursday, Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Mercy Medical Center in Springfield and their corporate parent Trinity Health Of New England hosted a topping-off ceremony for the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center.
Good Samaritans set fundraiser for Steven Windoloski, boy who died in Chicopee fire
Motivated by the loss of his own child two decades ago, a Holyoke man and his friend are holding a fundraiser to help support a Chicopee woman whose 5-year-old son died from injuries he got in a house fire last Christmas Eve. Firefighters rescued Steven Windoloski Jr. from his aunt’s...
Crews respond to rollover crash in Whately
WHATELY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - At 6:30 A.M. on Friday, crews responded to a rollover crash at the intersection of Christian Lane and Chestnut Plain Road. When Whately Fire Department arrived on scene the driver was out of the car with no visible injuries. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All...
In '93 case of Holly Piirainen, authorities say clothing could hold answers
SPRINGFIELD — Authorities have renewed their call for the public's help in the case of Holly Piirainen, voicing hope that the person responsible for the little girl's death will someday be brought to justice during a Wednesday-morning press conference. The case dates to Aug. 5, 1993, when Holly, 10, was last seen by...
