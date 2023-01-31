ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

2023 Football Schedule released for Virginia Tech Hokies

By Izzy Post
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44MgtT_0kWkpQb200

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) released the matchups for the 2023 football season.

Bluefield State set to rejoin the CIAA

The Virginia Tech Hokies’ schedule is as follows:

  • Sept. 2- Old Dominion
  • Sept. 9- Purdue
  • Sept. 16- @Rutgers
  • Sept. 23- @Marshall
  • Sept. 30- Pitt*
  • Oct. 7- @Florida State*
  • Oct. 14- Wake Forest*
  • Oct. 21- OPEN
  • Oct. 26 (Thur)- Syracuse*
  • Nov. 4- @Louisville*
  • Nov. 11- @Boston College*
  • Nov. 18- NC State*
  • Nov. 25- @Virginia*
  • Dec. 2– ACC Championship

*Denotes ACC Conference matchup

All game times are TBA.

The Hokies will host their annual Spring Game, presented by PSMI, on Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. in Lane Stadium.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Football News

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Saturday, February 4. Record: Virginia (17-3), Virginia Tech (13-9) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

WATCH: National Signing Day coverage in our area

ROANOKE, Va. – At Franklin County, two football standouts and one wrestler put pen to paper. Quarterback Eli Foutz will suit up for Emory & Henry. Wide receiver Ian England will play in the ODAC at Bridgewater College after a stellar senior season. Kadin Smith will wrestle at Marymount...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Woodrow Wilson High School students sign to play at the next level

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– High school athletes all over the country made their decisions on where to continue their playing careers on National Signing Day held February 1, 2023. Woodrow Wilson High School football seniors were among those signing their letters of intent. Connor Mollohan made his decision to play special teams at Concord University while […]
BECKLEY, WV
visitroanokeva.com

Local Winners in the 2023 Best of the Blue Ridge Awards

The Roanoke Region in Virginia’s Blue Ridge is well represented in Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine’s 2023 Best of the Blue Ridge Awards. Many local businesses, events, outdoor trails and parks, and unique experiences were voted as winners or runners-up across a variety of categories. It’s an excellent showcase...
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Free Covid-19 Clinic at WVU Tech in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster, and vaccine clinic in Beckley, WV this week. On Wednesday February 1, 2023, the free testing and vaccination clinic will be at the in the Student Union on the campus of WVU Tech in Beckley. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Stuart, first Black president, to lead WVU-Tech in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the country celebrates the contributions of Black Americans this month, West Virginia University Institute of Technology welcomes the institution’s first Black president. Dr. T. Ramon Stuart is a McDowell County native. Stuart said on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, that when he was growing up in the town of Welch, his […]
BECKLEY, WV
pcpatriot.com

10,000th Mack Rolls Off Line In Roanoke

Employees at Mack Trucks Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) in Roanoke Valley, Virginia, pose with the 10,000th Mack® MD Series vehicle that recently rolled off the production line. The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, and the MD7, a Class 7 model, began rolling off the line Sept. 1, 2020. The Mack MD Series is built specifically for medium-duty applications. With the introduction of the MD6, which has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the MD7, which has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds, Mack now offers a complete lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 vehicles. Both MD Series models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).The MD6 and MD7 models meet the needs of a wide variety of medium-duty trucking applications, including dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads. Available in 4×2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tough urban settings. The MD Series cab design features an industry-best bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches. Mack modeled the MD’s bold cab, hood and grille styling on the Mack Anthem®, Mack’s highway model. The Mack MD Series is supported by Mack’s extensive dealer network. Customers interested in the Mack MD Series can visit their local Mack dealer or www.macktrucks.com.
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Over 3,500 middle school students attend GEAR UP Southern West Virginia kickoff event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Over 3,500 sixth and seventh graders gathered in the Beckley Convention Center to learn about a unique educational opportunity. Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, also known as GEAR UP Southern West Virginia, held its kickoff event today. Students from Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming County joined in […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNT-TV

Plan for another slick commute ahead

Winter Weather Advisory: McDowell, Mercer, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Summers, Monroe, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tonight brings snow showers into the picture, which could cause a light accumulation to take place. This will likely result in around an inch of snow on the...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Summers County Black history exhibit displays at Bluefield State University

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– For the month of February, Bluefield State University will showcase a Black history exhibit from the Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum. The exhibit, located in the William B. Robertson Library, captures African American history in Summers County from pre-civil war to the present day through captioned photographs. The CFM House Museum board members received […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
VIRGINIA STATE
btw21.com

Verizon customers experiencing outage, towers down blamed

MARTINSVILLE, VA – Verizon customers are experiencing an outage in Martinsville. An employee at the Verizon store on Commonwealth Boulevard West in Martinsville told customers that were rushing inside that "all the towers on the east coast are down." At the store on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville, an employee...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Hanesbrands Sells Factory in Virginia to New York Fabrics Maker

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A New York City fabrics company has...
WOOLWINE, VA
WVNS

Fifth annual Black History celebration at Hilltop Baptist Center

HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — Open to the public, all are invited to the Fifth Annual State-Wide Black History Celebration. It is happening on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at the Hilltop Baptist Center. They invite everyone to join them as they reflect on those who have paid a high price for the rights […]
ATHENS, WV
WVNS

WVNS

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy