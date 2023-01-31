2023 Football Schedule released for Virginia Tech Hokies
The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) released the matchups for the 2023 football season.
The Virginia Tech Hokies’ schedule is as follows:
- Sept. 2- Old Dominion
- Sept. 9- Purdue
- Sept. 16- @Rutgers
- Sept. 23- @Marshall
- Sept. 30- Pitt*
- Oct. 7- @Florida State*
- Oct. 14- Wake Forest*
- Oct. 21- OPEN
- Oct. 26 (Thur)- Syracuse*
- Nov. 4- @Louisville*
- Nov. 11- @Boston College*
- Nov. 18- NC State*
- Nov. 25- @Virginia*
- Dec. 2– ACC Championship
*Denotes ACC Conference matchup
All game times are TBA.
