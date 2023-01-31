Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
In Memoriam: 2023 Deaths
The rock world said goodbye to several notable figures in 2023, including David Crosby and Jeff Beck. Music fans were stunned by the January death of guitar virtuoso Beck, who had completed a tour with Johnny Depp less than two months earlier. The death of David Crosby during the same...
Could Jack Have Fit on the Door? Watch James Cameron Settle the Debate Once and For All
For a single reason, James Cameron's Titanic has long been the subject of criticism: Why didn’t Jack just stay on the door with Rose so they both could live? After being the subject of jokes in the media and just in casual conversation, Cameron decided to put together his own myth-busting session to put the question to rest, once and for all — assembling a pair of stunt people, a door, and freezing cold water, to see what would have happened to the doomed lovers in a variety of scenarios.
Rock Hall Boss Calls 2023 Nomination List Exciting and Fun
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris said the nomination list for the class of 2023 was “exciting” and “fun,” and looked forward to the chance of putting an Iron Maiden inflatable on display in the museum. Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order,...
Win a Signed Tom Petty ‘Live at the Fillmore 1997′ Vinyl Set
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Live at the Fillmore (1997) has arrived, exploring an extensive collection of material recorded during the group's 20-night residency at the historic venue in San Francisco. Now, one lucky UCR reader can win a copy of the three-LP vinyl set, signed by the Heartbreakers (Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Scott Thurston and Steve Ferrone).
Why You Misheard That Word on Manfred Mann’s ‘Blinded by the Light’
"Blinded by the Light" had disappeared into obscurity in the years after its release on Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. Then Manfred Mann's Earth Band garbled a lyric, and their cover shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Springsteen's only chart-topping composition. On one level,...
New ‘Swamp Thing Movie’ Finds Director
Just a day after the project was formally announced, it looks like Swamp Thing already has a director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Mangold is in “early talks” to helm the new DC Universe’s Swamp Thing. The film was among the first five titles in “Chapter 1” (also known as “Gods and Monsters”) of the relaunched DC Studios universe from James Gunn and Peter Safran. Per THR, “Mangold is said to be a massive fan of the character and the stories. According to sources, he approached Gunn and Safran with his ideas. Swamp Thing would be a few years away, however, and Mangold’s next project after Dial of Destiny will be a Bob Dylan biopic for Paramount.”
‘King of the Hill’ Will Return With New Episodes on Hulu
The king of all TV revivals is upon us. After a decade hiatus, King of the Hill will return with new episodes, from many of its original creators, and much of its original cast. The new episodes will be debut on Disney’s Hulu streaming service. The show’s creators, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, are both involved as executive producers, with Saladin Patterson set as the new version’s showrunner. And original cast members like Judge (Hank Hill and Boomhauer) Kathy Najimy (Peggy Hill), Pamela Adlon (Bobby Hill), Johnny Hardwick (Dale), Stephen Root, (Bill) and Lauren Tom (Minh) will all voice their old characters as well. (The other key member of the ensemble, Brittany Murphy, passed away in 2009, shortly after the end of the show.)
40 Years Ago: ‘The Greatest American Hero’ Signs Off
Given the fact that superhero stories have dominated our television and movie screens for almost two full decades, it can be easy to forget that there was an earlier wave of them decades ago. This '70s-era micro-boom followed in the wake of the extraordinary, absurd and fantastically entertaining Batman TV...
Billy Joel Wrote to Rock Hall Calling for Warren Zevon’s Induction
Billy Joel revealed his reason for writing to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominating committee to call for Warren Zevon’s induction. Zevon, who died in 2003, has been eligible since 1994 and made the ballot for the first time this year. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Joel explained why he tried to have him nominated for the class of 2023.
Dave Bautista Desperately Wants to Make a Romantic Comedy
The world first met Dave Bautista as a pro wrestler in WWE. So his acting career trajectory from there made perfect sense: Lots of muscle-bound heroes (in films like Guardians of the Galaxy) and intimidating heavies (like in Spectre). But Bautista has proven himself to be more than a big physical presence. He’s headlined his own movies (like Zack Snyder’s horror thriller Army of the Dead) and now is starring in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, where he brings a lot of nuance and complexity to a character who could be a one-note monster. (In my review of the film, I said Bautista might be the best actor pro wrestling has ever produced.)
