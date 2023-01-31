ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Champaign Co. Farm Bureau manager is ready for her new position

By Jamal Williams
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IE3WY_0kWkp1rM00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County is welcoming the new manager of the Farm Bureau.

Champaign Farmers Market kicking off 8th season

Bailey Conrady is the first woman to hold the position in the county’s history. She was assistant manager for five years. Conrady wants to launch several new ideas to improve the quality of life for farmers.

“It’s just telling the story of agriculture,” Conrady said. “Making sure those elected officials know what agriculture is, have an accurate view of what modern agriculture looks like. So that when they get a question about agriculture, they’ve got some context with that.”

Conrady spent her whole life around farming. Her husband Cody Conrady said several years of experience, combined with taking over her grandparent’s farm make her stand out.

“She’s been on the farm her whole life,” he said. “Her grandparents farmed. She’s had cattle her whole life. So, she’ll be able to relate to all the farmers around the area.”

Conrady has a lot of experience, but it was a personal tragedy a few years ago that helped her solidify her purpose in life.

In 2019, her husband Cody lost his arm and leg from being electrocuted while working on a farm. She said seeing several farmers help her family during a tough time made her want to fight for them.

“I definitely feel like the agricultural industry was there for us at our worst time in our lives and I want to be there for these people in agriculture who did so much for us,” Conrady said.

Wind Farms in Champaign County

She said having confidence from people who put her in a position of power makes her want to do a great job.

“It is humbling, honoring and a little bit terrifying. But I’m just so very thankful to be entrusted with this great responsibility. And I’m just thankful to all of our members,” Conrady said.

Conrady also wants to continue expanding on projects that already help people. She said resources like Rural Broadband help bring fast, affordable, and reliable internet to rural communities in Champaign County.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Danville revitalization grows with new business

DANVILLE, Ill. — Plans to revitalize downtown Danville may be working. The city unveiled a new business today. They say this addition is a small example of what’s to come. Having more startups downtown is just a small step to a much bigger plan. Vermillion advantage believes new successful businesses are an easy way to bring new life to the area. They say within the last two years close to twelve small businesses have been added.
DANVILLE, IL
wjol.com

State Farm Planning To Make Cuts

State Farm is planning to make cuts. The Bloomington based insurance giant told the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity it would eliminate 451 positions at the end of March. The company says the cuts stem from a decision last month to outsource its IT help desk and infrastructure services work to an outside technology company.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Sen. Faraci hopes for more local, diverse U of I trustee picks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) is speaking out in favor of new appointees he hopes will reflect the community’s values and the university’s diversity. Two University of Illinois trustees, Naomi Jakobsson and Stuart King, had their terms expire in 2023. Now Governor J.B. Pritzker will need to appoint new trustees. Jakobsson […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Leadership Tomorrow to equip future leaders in our communities

Vermilion Advantage has opened up applications for both students and mentors for class 34 of Leadership Tomorrow (formerly Leadership Danville). Leadership Tomorrow is a community leadership program with the mission to equip and challenge the next generation to get involved and shape the future and direction of the community’s potential. Vermilion Advantage has partnered with Monyok Leadership and has restructured the objectives and participation requirements.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Visit Champaign County’s February Fun

Just because the weather’s cold doesn’t mean things aren’t heating up in the greater Champaign County area. We’ve got the top ways to celebrate all the fun February offers. Restaurant Week:. We’re heading into the final days of the 7th Annual Champaign County Area Restaurant Week....
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign’s Parkland College working to change pharmacy-technician program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Parkland College is looking to change one of its programs. The one that helps get you medicine when you’re sick. The college is planning to add an on-campus pharmacy-technician class. Right now, it’s only offered online. In person, students will get hands-on experience in labs. Cayla Waters, Parkland’s program manager for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Free Fridays in February at Miller Park Zoo

Miller Park Zoo will open the doors to the Zoo for free on Fridays during the month of February. February 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2023 will all be free admission days at the Zoo. Miller Park Zoo is open everyday from 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM, excluding Christmas and New Year’s Day.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Urbana Indoor Farmer Market Vendor Spotlight: Middle Fork Mushroom Co

FEB 8-9 I HOTEL AND CONFERENCE CENTER. Thank you to Albert Lea Seed sponsoring our 2023 Organic Grain Conference & Trade Show. Albert Lea Seed is a third-generation, family- and employee-owned farm seed company in business for 100 years. We are a certified organic handler & processor, and we are proud to offer one of the largest selections of organic farm seed in the nation including: corn, soybeans, alfalfa, small grains, grass, clover, forages, cover crops, native seed and garden seed. Albert Lea Seed, Viking, and Blue River products are now all conveniently available under one roof! Call 800.352.5247 or learn more at alseed.com.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

U of I free tax help program to open February 1

The University of Illinois’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which offers FREE tax assistance to low-income (gross income less than $60K), elderly, disabled, and limited English speaking taxpayers will open on February 1, 2023. To participate in the program, please bring identification and tax documents (see list of...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Blazing Pianos with Champaign Firefighters

The mission of the Champaign Firefighters Benevolent Fund is to honor the sacrifice of the family members of our fallen brothers and sisters; to support active and retired Local 1260 members and their families; to support other firefighters and their families in Illinois and beyond; and, to provide financial support to community members and/or groups locally.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

“It benefits all of us”: Carle Hospital seeking volunteers for live music program

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Live music isn’t what you’d expect to hear when walking into a hospital. But Carle Hospital in Urbana is using music to help soothe their patients. Professional vocalist Audrey Vallance approached Carle to start the Creative Arts Music Program a year ago. Volunteers with the program play live instruments in the lobbies of reFresh Eatery, the North Star Café, and Mills Breast Cancer Institute. They’ll start playing at Will’s Garden in the summer.
URBANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

READ: Rivian’s email announcing layoffs

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– The following email was sent to all employees Wednesday morning (February 1, 2023) from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe:. Team changes are among the hardest decisions we have to make as an organization. Today I’m deeply sorry to announce we are reducing our workforce by 6%, impacting roles across the company. Those impacted will be receiving a meeting invite from their managers within 30 minutes with details on next steps. While this doesn’t impact manufacturing jobs in Normal, teams across the company will be losing passionate collaborators—teammates who stretched themselves daily and have given their all to help us execute on our mission.
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Retiring union leader John Penn’s parting wisdom for the labor movement

A labor legend who shaped working life for decades of McLean County residents is finally taking some time off. John Penn retired this week from his job as vice president and Midwest regional manager for the Laborers International (LiUNA). He’s served in union leadership roles for nearly 50 years, including as business manager for Bloomington Laborers Local 362. He was also the chair of the McLean County Democrats during much of that time.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

U of I Police Training Institute Director set to retire

SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — A longtime director is retiring from a career of training the next generation of those who keep you safe. Michael Schlosser, the director of the Police Training Institute at the U of I, is retiring. He’s taught many classes and over 7,000 students over his 25-year career at the institute. He […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy