NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. […] The post Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gisele Bündchen’s 12-word reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement
Like the rest of the world, Tom Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen has reacted to the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s retirement. It might not have been cordial the first time around, but Bündchen seemed pleased with Brady’s decision to hang up his cleats. Brady originally retired prior to the start of the 2022 season. However, […] The post Gisele Bündchen’s 12-word reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr lays into Stephen Curry, Dubs for choke job vs. Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors entered the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game against the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves up by 11 points, quickly extending their lead to 14 points. Instead of salting away another quality road win, though, the defending champions once again fell apart when it mattered most. After his...
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton shares thoughts on Russell Wilson after being named new Broncos HC
Sean Payton has never been one to play it safe. His New Orleans Saints attempted and recovered an onside kick to start the second half of the Super Bowl in 2010. He won games with Swiss Army Knife Taysom Hill as his starting quarterback at a time when that sort of concept was still kind […] The post Sean Payton shares thoughts on Russell Wilson after being named new Broncos HC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Yankees Make Major Signing
The New York Yankees are approaching their 2023 season, as pitchers and catchers report for the team on February 16, 2023, just a couple of weeks away. The team will be hoping to build on last year's 99-63 record and coming up short of a World Series appearance, losing to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
Tee Higgins’ 3-word reaction to false trade rumors
In recent weeks, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has found himself at the center of trade speculation. With many thinking that the young wide receiver could be looking for a major contract extension, some believe that a trade could be in his future. On Friday, Higgins took to Twitter to seemingly put these trade […] The post Tee Higgins’ 3-word reaction to false trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn
Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are really taking their time before deciding on the franchise’s next head coach. After nearly being done with the second round of head coaching interviews, owner Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are considering a rare third round of talks, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. […] The post Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vic Fangio disciple makes shocking Vikings move amid interest from Sean Payton, Broncos
As the Denver Broncos look for their next defensive coordinator, Sean Desai has emerged as a major contender. Desai is reportedly already invested in the Broncos and has taken his name out of consideration for the Minnesota Vikings’ open DC position, via Mike Klis of 9News. Desai interviewed for...
Nick Saban Alabama DC candidate makes surprising Saints decision
Todd Grantham, who interviewed with Nick Saban for the Alabama football defensive coordinator position, has chosen to return to the NFL coaching ranks as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints, sources told Chris Low of ESPN. Grantham, 56, was one of Nick Saban’s top candidates for the Alabama football defensive coordinator position, which opened […] The post Nick Saban Alabama DC candidate makes surprising Saints decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders, Josh McDaniels set to add key Commanders coach
Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for any way to bring some firepower after a dreadful 2022 season. McDaniels is now trying to add a former influential Commanders’ coach to his staff. Former Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner is traveling to Las Vegas, where the expectation...
Jets’ Sauce Gardner in a trolling mood with Aaron Rodgers tweet
Sauce Gardner briefly set Twitter ablaze with a tweet directed at Aaron Rodgers on Friday. But the New York Jets corner soon turned down the heat, when he tweeted that he was simply trolling Rodgers, and football fans at the same time. Sauce Gardner just checking in on Aaron Rodgers 😂 pic.twitter.com/jVmk3Yd9kw — PFF (@PFF) […] The post Jets’ Sauce Gardner in a trolling mood with Aaron Rodgers tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
