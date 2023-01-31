Read full article on original website
2 House Republicans caught saying Ilhan Omar removal was the 'stupidest vote in world' before begging reporters to not tell GOP leadership what they said
Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.
AOC to GOP: Don't tell me you're condemning antisemitism when a Republican 'who has talked about Jewish space lasers' gets a plum committee assignment
"This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America," she says of the vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the foreign affairs committee.
George Santos is reportedly stepping down because 'he is a distraction,' according to a lawmaker
A lawmaker has claimed that George Santos is stepping down from his position because he believes that he is some sort of a "distraction" to House Republicans and the party as a whole.
Republicans break with another historical ally: doctors
Republicans' historical alliance with the nation's leading physicians' group has deteriorated to the point where several elected doctors are openly critical of the organization and what they refer to as its "woke" policies. Why it matters: The fractured relationship, similar to the GOP's relationship with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,...
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Trump says that if he's reelected he won't use the powers of the presidency to punish his enemies, but adds that he'd be 'entitled to a revenge tour'
In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump went on a tirade against news outlets that reported on Russian interference during the 2016 election.
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
ValueWalk
Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP
WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund
With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Stimulus Check Update: Joe Biden Makes an Announcement About a May Deadline That Could Impact 2023 Stimulus Checks
The COVID-19 emergency is coming to an official end, which means another stimulus check is less likely.
House eyes making committee removals tougher
House Republicans and Democrats will negotiate how to make it more difficult for the majority party to hold votes on removing the other party's members from committees. Why it matters: The changes could defuse an ongoing spat over committee assignments that lawmakers in both parties say is fueling already-boiling tensions in the House.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to deliver GOP response to Biden's State of the Union
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) is set to deliver the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union next Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced. Driving the news: McCarthy on Thursday touted Sanders as "fighting on behalf of parents, small businesses, and ordinary taxpayers" in his announcement.
Ilhan Omar voted out of a House committee
Rep. Ilhan Omar was removed on Thursday from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Congressional Black Caucus members visited the White House while the House Republicans kicked off their investigations. Plus, the state of paid — and unpaid — leave for American workers. And, winter bears down across the U.S.
House Democrats call GOP’s bluff on socialism vote
More than half of House Democrats sided with Republicans on Thursday in voting for a GOP resolution denouncing socialism. Why it matters: It’s an early example of Republicans using their majority to force Democrats to choose between putting up a united front against bills they say are distractions and avoiding creating fodder for 2024 attack ads.
McCarthy whips votes on Omar as House preps Thursday vote
The House plans to vote Thursday on removing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) flipped several votes in his favor. Why it matters: McCarthy made several concessions to dissenting members of his conference in order to get them on board —...
Rep. Victoria Spartz says she isn't running for any office in 2024
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) on Friday announced she plans to retire from Congress and won’t run for any other office in 2024. Why it matters: It’s a rare move for a two-term member – especially one as high-profile as Spartz, who made waves this year by voting present in last month’s historic House speaker election and temporarily resisting efforts to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee.
Democrats name their 'weaponization' committee members
Democrats are sending a former Trump impeachment lawyer and several longtime oversight members to sit on the newly created Republican-led House subcommittee investigating the "weaponization" of the federal government. Why it matters: The weaponization committee will be a highly visible vehicle for Republicans to probe the Justice Department and FBI...
Pelosi endorses Schiff in California Senate race if Feinstein retires
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she'll endorse Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) in California's U.S. Senate race if Sen. Dianne Feinstein decides not to run for re-election in 2024. Why it matters: Feinstein, 89, has not yet announced her retirement, but a field of candidates has already begun...
