Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to AmericansAneka DuncanChicago, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
National store chain closes another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersSaint Charles, IL
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
matadornetwork.com
Every Single Michelin Starred Restaurant in Chicago To Try in 2023
Whether you’re checking out the desert plants in Garfield Park Conservatory or marveling at the cherry blossoms in Jackson Park, there are things to do in Chicago for every type of traveler. But what we can all agree on is that eating at as many Chicago restaurants as possible should be at the top of your itinerary. Creative and stylish, many of these restaurants have been awarded the highest restaurant honor we have: a Michelin star rating. These restaurants are the best of the best – and they aren’t cheap. So if you live for luxury dining, colorful, complicated plating, and experimental dishes that involve expensive ingredients and expert cooking techniques, these are the restaurants where you need to book a table. Once you’re done with upscale dining, don’t forget to check out Chicago’s vibrant dive bar scene, and then head over to one of the city’s many music venues for live music. Here is every Michelin star restaurant in Chicago, and what each one serves.
See The Secret 108-Mile Tunnel Chicago Built to ‘Save the World’
How do you build a "secret" 108-mile tunnel that costs over $4 billion dollars? That's a great question, but it's what Chicago has done in an effort to "save the world". I saw this interesting project trending on Digg. It's a video share by B1M on YouTube with a short, but sweet description of what this project in Chicago is all about:
elmwoodpark.org
First Ever Chicago Beef Combo Pizza to be Unveiled Monday
WGN TV will be LIVE in Caputo’s with Chefs Jeff Mauro and Angelo Lollino. Two of Elmwood Park’s top chef’s have collaborated on the first ever Beef Combo Pizza and will debut their epicurean delight on Monday at our very own Caputo’s. The event will be covered live by WGN TV. Make sure to stop at Caputo’s on Monday, February 6 between 7:45 and 10am to see what everyone is talking about!
earnthenecklace.com
Top Consumer Investigative Reporter Lisa Parker Leaving NBC 5 Chicago
Lisa Parker is not only a voice of caution to Chicago residents, but she’s also an inspiration to aspiring investigative reporters. However, she recently announced that she’s stepping back from an illustrious career spanning three decades. Yes, Lisa Parker is leaving NBC 5 in February 2023. Since the news, WMAQ viewers have been wondering what’s next for the veteran journalist and where she is going. Find out what Lisa Parker said about her retirement here.
grocerydive.com
What grocers can learn from Whole Foods’ controversial exit from a Chicago neighborhood
Whole Foods Market was more than a grocery store for the community in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. When the specialty grocer arrived with much fanfare and pride six years ago as the anchor tenant of the Englewood Square retail development, it was touted as an expected game changer for one of the city’s most economically challenged neighborhoods. At the groundbreaking, then-co-CEO of Whole Foods Walter Robb reportedly said the store would be “one of the most meaningful things we’ve done as a company.”
foodgressing.com
Bell Heir’s BBQ Chicago Opening Feb 3 – Takeout BBQ
Bell Heir’s BBQ, a new takeout-focused barbecue and comfort food eatery that will open February 3 in Chicago’s South Side. Located at at 704 W. 47th St. in the Canaryville/Fuller Park neighborhood, Bell Heir’s BBQ is owned by Tyris Bell, who along with his brother Chef Darnell Reed, opened the acclaimed Luella’s Southern Kitchen in Chicago’s Lincoln Square.
Chicago area pet owners beware: It's mating season for coyotes
CHICAGO (CBS) – Romance is in the air this season, for coyotes.It's mating season for the animals, and the Forest Preserve of DuPage County is warning people to watch out for them wandering around homes.Make sure to keep dogs on a leash, and cats indoors.If you do encounter a coyote, don't run. Try to appear large to scare them.CBS 2 spoke with an ecologist back in October about being careful with coyotes in our area."What you have are juvenile coyotes and essentially they are leaving mom and dad's territory, and they're striking out on their own trying to find their town territory," said Dan Thompson. "But if you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now."The coyote mating season typically runs through May.
mansionglobal.com
A Meatpacking Fortune Built this 1930s Chicago Mansion With a Silver Vault and a Room for Flower Arranging
A 15,000-square-foot mansion set on 5.4 acres in the heart of Chicago’s affluent Lake Forest suburb has been left largely untouched since it was designed by the brother-sister team of David Adler and Frances Adler Elkins and built in 1934. “All of the original details have been preserved and...
South Side couple preserving traditions of Latin Music
CHICAGO — For decades, a remarkable South Side couple have danced to bring people together while preserving the musical traditions of Latin America. Mambo legend Saladeen Alamin and his wife of 42 years Rosita Ragin-Alamin helped to produce the Chicago International Salsa Congress. Performers from around the world will gather at the Westin O’Hare in […]
947wls.com
These 4 Chicago Area Restaurants made it on the list of the Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America
Where should you take your special someone out to dinner this Valentine’s Day?. OpenTable released its annual list of the Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America and four of them are right here in Chicagoland. Those four restaurants are…. 3 Arts Club Cafe at RH Chicago in Gold...
947wls.com
5 More Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing around Chicago
Sorry, Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers, you’re losing more stores to shop at…. Chicago area Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing. These locations are in Chicago Ridge, Crystal Lake, Forest Park, Geneva, and Wilmette. These are locations added to the six stores that closed from Bed Bath and...
Planning a Valentine's Dinner? 4 Chicago-Area Restaurants Ranked Among Most Romantic in the US
If you're already thinking about planning the perfect Valentine's Day with your sweetheart, and want to make the occasion as romantic as possible, there's some good news: you don't have to travel far. Four Chicago-area restaurants have been named among OpenTable's 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The extensive list,...
WGNtv.com
Will we have high snow totals in February and March?
Will we have high snow totals in February and March?. Snowfall so far this season has been below normal, and current forecasts show little promise for significant snowfall through early February. Normal snowfall for February is 10.7 inches, and 5.5 inches for March. Checking the records for combined February and March snowfall in Chicago dating back to 1885, totals have ranged from as much as 35.4 inches in 1965 to as little as 0.3 inches in 1921. Through mid-January, only 4.7 inches of snow had been recorded at O’Hare Airport. We had Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski check the February-March snowfall totals for all nine previous snow seasons that had similar 4.7 inches of snow or less through mid-January. Wachowski found the February-March snowfall totals for those years ranged from a maximum of 26.5 inches in 2013 to a minimum of 7.9 inches in 1937, with a nine-season average of 14.7 inches. History suggests that the back half of this winter is likely to be snowier than the first half, but for that to happen, weather patterns must shift, putting the Chicago area into a colder regime that would support some significant snowfall.
choosechicago.com
Can’t-miss Chicago concerts in 2023
With over 250 live music venues, Chicago is a coveted destination for touring musicians. On any given night, up-and-coming talent and world-renowned artists of genres spanning blues, rock, hip hop, R&B, metal, indie, pop, and jazz take to stages across the city. The 2023 Chicago concert lineup has something for...
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
tourcounsel.com
Algonquin Commons | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Algonquin Commons is an outdoor shopping mall, or lifestyle center, located along Randall Road in Algonquin, Illinois, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The mall is located in Kane County, Illinois, just south of the McHenry County line. The center includes over 50 retailers and restaurants and 600,000 total square feet....
City celebrates unveiling of Terminal 5 extension at O'Hare
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Years of waiting and millions of dollars later, Terminal 5 at O'Hare International Airport is finished – and officially open.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Tuesday, the project created almost 4,000 jobs alone. It is a milestone for one of the busiest airports in the country – with more to come.Crews broke ground on the terminal in 2019, using more than $1.3 billion to expand and update it."Today is a big day," said transportation expert Dr. Joe Schwieterman of DePaul University. "It really brings that terminal up to world class standards." The new extension of Terminal 5 is a...
Heaters, food brought to homeless Chicagoans as freeze arrives: 'It's pretty awful everywhere'
Andy Robledo, along with members of his nonprofit Feeding People Through Plants, have been working to make winter a little easier for homeless people in Chicago by constructing orange, winterized tents and by delivering heaters, food, and blankets.
