FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
27 First News
Gregory Scudday Roussel, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Scudday Roussel, 77, passed away peacefully, Thursday morning, January 19, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Gregory was born August 5, 1945, in Joplin, Missouri, a son of the late Michael and Anna Petrisko Nikolich and came to the Youngstown area in 1972. He...
27 First News
Robert John Durkin, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert John Durkin, 92, a longtime resident of Austintown, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2023. Death followed a series of hospitalizations for heart and breathing problems. He was the youngest of eight children born to Catherine and John Durkin of Youngstown. All are now deceased.
27 First News
Audrey Hallochak, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Hallochak, 65, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, due to complications from her third bout with cancer. Audrey was born March 19, 1957, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Louise Bayer Hallochak and was raised in Youngstown...
27 First News
Pamela Kay Capraruolo, East Liverpool, Ohio
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Pamela Kay Capraruolo, 71, on the evening of Saturday, January 28, 2028. Pam was born to her late parents, Dorothy and Robert Hillyard, December 27, 1951, in Columbiana County. Pam grew up in East Liverpool and graduated as a Potter from East Liverpool High School in 1970. Pam knew the importance of education as she broadened her horizons at Youngstown State University.
27 First News
Theresa L. Kaszowski, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa L. Kaszowski, 61, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Theresa was born on August 24, 1961 in Mansfield, Ohio, the daughter of George Cushing and Carol (Lutz) Butcher. She retired from the United States Air Force. After retirement, she primarily...
27 First News
Doris Lee Simon, Andover, Ohio
ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Doris Lee Simon, age 78, died on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home. She was born on April 28, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Katherine (Spencer) and Ernest Poling. Doris was a 1962 graduate of Andover High School. She was a nursing assistant for...
27 First News
Gertrude “Trudy” Chatman McGaughy, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Gertrude “Trudy” Chatman McGaughy, 60, transcended to peace without pain in her Heavenly Mansion, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Trudy was born June 12, 1962, in Youngstown, a daughter of Charley Mae Chatman and Tommie Lee Anderson, Sr. Trudy graduated...
27 First News
Jeffrey A. Sprouse, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey A. Sprouse 60, of Weedsport, New York passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse New York, after a long courageous battle with Cancer. He was born in Canton, Ohio on August 29, 1962, the son of Charles and JoAnne...
27 First News
Nicole Marie Denman, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicole Marie (Liddle) Denman, 51, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 2, 2023, surrounded by those who loved her. Nicole was born July 13, 1971, in Warren, the oldest daughter of Jim and Sophia Liddle. Nicole graduated from Maplewood High School in 1989...
27 First News
Paul “Bunky” K. Burke, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul “Bunky” K. Burke passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Assumption Village surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born on July 30, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late William H. and Elsie J. Anderson Burke,...
27 First News
Patricia J. “Patty” Pastore, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia J. “Patty” Pastore, 66, passed away at 10:21 a.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness. Patty was born November 14, 1956 in Salem, a daughter of the late Paul “Rusty” Barnes and Jean (Scott)...
27 First News
Garrett C. Williams, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garrett C. Williams, age 17, passed away peacefully in his mom’s arms on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He was born on October 20, 2005, in Warren, to his loving parents, Chris and Kate Williams. As a child Garrett loved going on vacations and being...
27 First News
Michael Lawrence Bellstedt, Warren, Ohio
WAREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Lawrence Bellstedt, 30 of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 after a workplace accident. He was born September 25, 1992 in New Hartford, New York, a son of Lawrence Michael Bellstedt and Pamala (Murray) Boscoe. He attended Mohawk High School where...
27 First News
James E. Hunt, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Hunt, 95, of Leetonia passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 27, 1927, in Akron, the son of Robert Adelbert and Verda Lee (Haynes) Hunt. A proud graduate of Ohio University, James went...
27 First News
Hartley Owens, Jr., Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hartley Owens, Jr., of Campbell, Ohio, passed away into his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the age of 92. He was born May 25, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Hartley Owens, Sr. and Mary (Peoples) Owens. He leaves behind his...
27 First News
Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
27 First News
Eileen T. Matasy Leonard, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen T. Matasy Leonard, 75, was called to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 23, 2023. Eileen was born on October, 21, 1947, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John W. and Julia Timko Matasy. Eileen was a 1965 graduate of...
27 First News
Vickie Lynn Dixon, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vickie Lynn Dixon, 64, passed away unexpectedly at 5:50 a.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her home. Vicky was born May 7, 1958 in Canton, Ohio, and grew up in Salineville. A graduate of Southern Local High School, she sold insurance products for many years...
27 First News
Nelson Clark, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Nelson Clark will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Nelson “Nick” Clark, 72, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Saturday, January 28, 2023,...
27 First News
Stephanie “Teddi” Lombardo, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephanie “Teddi” Lombardo, 80, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Stephanie, known as “Teddi” to those who knew and loved her, was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on January 29, 1942, the daughter of Matthew Oleyar and Agnes Palen.
