EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Pamela Kay Capraruolo, 71, on the evening of Saturday, January 28, 2028. Pam was born to her late parents, Dorothy and Robert Hillyard, December 27, 1951, in Columbiana County. Pam grew up in East Liverpool and graduated as a Potter from East Liverpool High School in 1970. Pam knew the importance of education as she broadened her horizons at Youngstown State University.

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO