411mania.com
Dana Brooke Reacts To The Bella Twins’ Recent Criticism of RAW is XXX
As previously reported, The Bella Twins did not appear on RAW is XXX, even though they were advertised, and took issue with WWE. They had a problem with the lack of recognition for the women’s division at the 30th anniversary show. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana Brooke responded to the comments, defending the current roster while praising the Bella Twins.
wrestlinginc.com
Bam Bam Bigelow And Others Will Reportedly Be Dark Side Of The Ring Subjects
The fourth season of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" is in production. The documentary series, which focuses on controversial topics throughout the history of pro wrestling, will see the late Bam Bam Bigelow, Abdullah the Butcher, and the late Mike Awesome be profiled in the new season, according to PWInsider. It's said that Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Terry Funk, and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan have all been interviewed for upcoming episodes.
tjrwrestling.net
Seth Rollins Calls Top WWE Star “Selfish S.O.B.”
Seth Rollins had some strong words to say about a former WWE rival that had an impressive showing in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. When it comes to interviews, Seth “Freakin” Rollins is known for speaking his mind. Whether he’s doing it as a character or simply speaking as his true self, Rollins is known to ruffle feathers a bit. Recently, Rollins called former WWE and AEW World Champion CM Punk a “cancer” among other things as he made it clear that WWE doesn’t want Punk back even if he is available.
411mania.com
Nia Jax Indicates Her Royal Rumble Return Was Somewhat “Rushed”
In a recent appearance with Highspots Sign It Live, Nia Jax shared a few details about her return to WWE for the Royal Rumble (per Fightful). Jax signed a series of items and answered a few inquiries about resuming her work with WWE after the promotion released her in November 2021. She was asked if she had gotten a month’s notice before appearing at the Rumble. “No, I did not,” she stated. When referencing her in-ring gear for the event, she mentioned, “I had it very quickly rushed.” You can watch the full signing session below.
ringsidenews.com
MVP Shuts Down Fan Claiming Dominik Mysterio Will Get ‘Killed’ For Prison Storyline
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems even MVP has become a fan of Dominik Mysterio now.
Fans (And Writers) Rally Around Dave Bautista After Marvel Star Says No One Will Cast Him In A Rom-Com
Dave Bautista apparently can't get cast in a romantic comedy, but there are a lot of fans who want to see it, and writers who want to make it happen.
411mania.com
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
411mania.com
Shawn Michaels Says Vince McMahon Has Not Been Involved With NXT Creative
Fightful reports that during a media call for NXT Vengeance Day, Shawn Michaels said that Vince McMahon has not been involved in NXT creative since returning to WWE. When McMahon returned as Chairman of the Board, it was said that he would not interfere with creative or day-to-day operations. Michaels...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Threatens To Beat WWE Royal Rumble Standout's 'Stupid Ass'
Chris Jericho's in-character tweets rarely fail to rile up wrestling fans. On Tuesday, "The Ocho" was at it once again while responding to comments made by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who recently said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that it was an honor and privilege to be "jobbed out" to GUNTHER at Saturday's Men's Royal Rumble Match. Booker further stressed that he would "rather be jobbed out by GUNTHER than GUNTHER be jobbed out by me any day of the week" while discussing his brief cameo in WWE's battle royal.
411mania.com
AEW News: Jade Cargill Comments On Hitting 50 Wins, Brian Cage Celebrates Birthday, Dynamite Highlights
– In a post on Twitter, Jade Cargill commented on hitting 50-0 in AEW, which she did with her win over Red Velvet last night. She wrote: “50-0 #UNDEFEATED BABYYYYYY #AEWDynamite. So manyyyyy haters. I love it. Keep it up guys. Your favorite is next.”. – Brian Cage celebrates...
411mania.com
WWE News: Natalya & Jenni Share Their 2023 New Year Goals, Nikki Bella Says I Do Clips & Episode Description, Guests for The Bump Next Week
– WWE Superstar Natalya and Jenni shared their goals for the new year in a new vlog:. – The Nikki Bella Says I Do reality miniseries continues tonight on E! at 9:00 pm EST. Here’s the synopsis and some preview clips for tonight’s episode:. Pole Dancing With the...
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Lambasted For ‘Garbage’ WWE Royal Rumble Pitch Black Match
Bray Wyatt’s comeback to WWE has generated massive excitement among fans. He is engaged in a highly charged feud with LA Knight, with Alexa Bliss adding an unexpected twist to the storyline. With Bray Wyatt, you never know what to expect as he constantly keeps fans on the edge of their seats, including the recent reveal of a new aspect of his character at the 2023 Royal Rumble. That being said, his match was lambasted for being garbage.
411mania.com
Various News: Aliyah Says She’s Been Cleared Since October, Bloomberg Profiles AEW
– Aliyah has been off of WWE TV since September, and she recently addressed her status in a series of now-deleted tweets. The Smackdown star was last seen when she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to Damage CTRL on the September 12th episode of Raw, and was off TV after reportedly suffering an injury.
411mania.com
Trevor Murdoch Explains Why He Supports NWA Returning to YouTube
– During a recent interview with Wrestling Epicenter, Trevor Murdoch discussed NWA Powerrr returning to YouTube after a recent weekly run on FITE TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Trevor Murdoch on NWA returning to YouTube: “[I] one-hundred percent support it. Anytime you get more eyes on the product,...
411mania.com
Cody Rhodes Currently Not Scheduled To Appear on Smackdown on Road to Wrestlemania
As previously reported, Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship. The match is still months away, with Elimination Chamber set to happen before then. However, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Rhodes is currently not scheduled to appear on Smackdown before Wrestlemania 39.
411mania.com
Wrestling REVOLVER A Night At The MOXbury Full Results 02.02.2023: The Rascalz vs. Second Gear Crew Headlines & More
A Night At The MOXbury was hosted by Wrestling REVOLVER on February 2 in Dayton, OH. You can see the complete results (per Cagematch) and find some highlights below. *Mike Bailey defeated Gringo Loco & Jarett Diaz & Jessicka & Madman Fulton & Tyler Matrix (w/ Logan James & Phil Stamper)
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact, No Surrender Afterparty, BOR Cross-Promotion
– PWInsider reports that Kevin Knight & Kushida vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. – Impact Wrestling has announced that SiriusXM’s Busted Open will h ost a No Surrender PPV afterparty on February 24 in Las Vegas. Here are the details:
411mania.com
Dax Harwood Gives Final Response to Road Dogg’s Comments About Him, Says His Priorities Are Straight
The always controversial Dax Harwood again addressed further negative comments about him from the Road Dogg. On the FTR Podcast, Uncle Daxy said he would talk about Road Dogg one more time. Dax not only claimed Road Dogg was a hanger-on to the real stars, but got heated with co-host Matt Koon as a result of some words by Road Dogg’s co-host on the Conrad Thompson network, one “Casio Kid.” Read on for the highlights:
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Thinks AEW Needs To Sign Brian Cage To A New Contract
In an interview with The Daily Star, Chris Jericho said that AEW needs to sign Brian Cage to a new contract, as it’s believed his deal with the company is ending soon. Here are highlights:. On Brian Cage’s AEW status: “I think Brian Cage over the last six months...
411mania.com
WWE News: WWE Reporting Fourth Quarter Earnings Today, WWE Stars Comment On Wheel of Fortune Taping, Lineup For Today’s WWE Main Event
– WWE will report their fourth quarter earnings and full 2022 results today after the stock market closes. There will be a media call at 5 PM ET to discuss results. – Xavier Woods, Bayley and Liv Morgan all commented on taping Wheel of Fortune episodes yesterday, including photos with Pat Sajak and Vanna White.
