KWTX
Former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz’s trial resumes after weather cancellations
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The doors to the Bell County Justice Center didn’t open until 1 p.m., due to weather delays. Once inside it was another 45 minutes until court began because three jurors were late. The trial of former police officer Carmen DeCruz resumed today, after a...
fox44news.com
One dead in Temple Loop crash
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a Temple crash. Temple Police officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Friday to the 11300 block of NW H.K. Dodgen Loop. The driver of a vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler. Police will have the road blocked down to one lane for a couple of hours.
KLTV
Second teen dies after shooting at Texas hookah lounge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Officials say a second high school student has died following a shooting over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, that also left three other people injured. Austin Police say 18-year-old Jaitron Tatum died Wednesday from his gunshot wounds. Tatum was one of five...
2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting
JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
YAHOO!
Round Rock woman found not guilty in shooting death of her husband
A Williamson County jury has found a Round Rock woman not guilty in the 2019 shooting death of her husband. Ty'Esha Tanner was found not guilty of murder in the death of her husband, 43-year-old Justin Silas, on Jan. 26, according to court records. One of her attorneys said the jury found she acted in self-defense.
KLTV
UPDATE: Missing Temple teenager located
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Temple police say Aysia Harris, 15, a teen reported missing earlier this week, has been located. No further information was provided. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Temple Police Department on Wednesday asked the public for help locating 15-year-old Aysia Harris. Harris is five feet tall and weighs...
1 dead, 1 injured in Hutto shooting
One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Hutto Tuesday, the Hutto Police Department said in a news release.
Owner of Bush's Chicken in Temple, police looking for suspect in robbery
TEMPLE, Texas — A $5,000 reward is being offered by the owner of a Temple Bush’s Chicken restaurant for information on a robbery suspect, according to the Temple Police Department. The robbery took place around 6 a.m. at the South 31st St. location, according to police. On Jan....
baylorlariat.com
‘Stories of the Streets’ podcast gives voice to Waco community
During the summer of 2020, the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum and several non profit and social justice groups in Waco were formed. Waco locals De’Viar Woodson and Jasmine Bledsoe co-host the “Stories of the Streets” podcast with the help of Change Waco, a non profit focused on racial equity and local criminal justice, The New Black Collective, a local no profit that teaches financial literacy and Rogue Media Network, a local podcast production company.
KWTX
Surviving retired police chief reflects on 2019 crash amid dangerous conditions
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - More than three years after he was injured while helping at a crash scene on a rainy day, retired Riesel Police Chief, Danny Krumnow, is urging drivers to use caution amid icy road conditions this week. “On days like [Wednesday], why are people even out trying...
KWTX
Black History Month: Killeen NAACP president reflects on trailblazing rise to leadership position
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - TaNeika Driver-Moultrie is the youngest president of the Killeen Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. She started out as a member of the civil rights organization and was then was elected to the top leadership position in 2011 at just 36-years old despite hesitation she said, from some of the elder.
KWTX
McLennan County sheriff’s deputies change flat tire for woman during subfreezing temps
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman was brought to tears after two McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies stopped to help her change a flat tire on the side of the road in subfreezing temperatures. Felicia Anderson, of Bellmead, Texas, said she was driving alone in her car over...
KWTX
Good News Friday: February 3, 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 20 Killeen ISD DECA are advancing to state! After months of preparation the students competed against 1,200 other students within District 5 DECA. They will compete in march at the 2023 Texas DECA competition in Fort Worth. Congratulations guys!. More good news from KISD students. The...
KWTX
Temple police looking for suspects in armed carjacking at gas station
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery at a gas station Wednesday evening. It happened at around 7:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of S. 57th Street. The victim told police officers he was pumping gas when “two young black males approached him, pointed...
KWTX
Waco funeral home to hold annual luncheon for widowed men and women
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory will host its Annual Widowed Men & Women’s Valentine Luncheon on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at its on-site reception center located at 5201 Steinbeck Bend. The festivities will include good food and entertainment, the funeral home...
KWTX
10 Things To Do: February 4-5
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As the ice melts in cental Texas, we’re getting you ready for the weekend with 10 things to do! Click the links below to find out more information:. 2. Baylor Bears Mens Basketball vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders. 3. HBCU College Fair. 4. 23rd Annual...
KWTX
Temple Bush’s Chicken owner offering $5k reward following robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The owner of a Central Texas Bush’s Chicken is offering a $5,000 reward after the popular chain was robbed Monday morning. The restaurant was robbed around 6:16 a.m. Jan. 30 to the 4600 block of S. 31st St. where two employees said a black man pointed a handgun at them, threatened them and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
New Year, New Most Wanted In Bell County, Texas, Have You Seen Them?
It is a new year here in Texas. But even though it is a new year, there are individuals in the state, specifically Bell County, that their location is unknown. Law enforcement in Texas is always looking for criminals who have disappeared from the public eye. Every month, Bell County lists the individuals that are wanted for various crimes in the state. There is also a cash reward if any tips from Texans that report seeing these individuals.
fox44news.com
Construction workers hospitalized in Belton crash
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Two construction workers are in the hospital after a crash in Belton on January 26. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 10:56 a.m. Thursday to a report of a crash between a vehicle and two pedestrians in a construction zone on Interstate 14 in Belton. A construction crew was breaking down a construction zone on the inside lane of I-14 with marked orange cones to reopen the interstate.
