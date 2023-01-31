Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
UPDATED/LOCATED: Maile Amber Alert canceled for missing/endangered 3-month-old child Hoku Nui Pueo Wada
Maui police have canceled a Maile Amber Alert that was issued overnight following a custodial interference case involving a missing 3-month-old boy. Police say Nadira Rosado and her son, Hoku Nui Pueo Wada, have been located, and are in good health. On Thursday police said Rosado fled with her son...
KITV.com
Police searching for Maui woman accused of fleeing with infant after losing custody
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui Police are searching for a woman who allegedly fled from her home in Wailuku after losing custody of her infant son. Authorities on the Valley Isle issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for 37-year-old Nadira L. Rosado on Tuesday after they say she fled with her 3-month-old son.
mauinow.com
Stabbing in Wailea reportedly started as an argument over parking and escalated
A 29-year-old Kīhei man is recovering from a stab wound after an argument over parking escalated into a physical altercation in Wailea Tuesday night, police said. The incident was reported at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2023 in the shopping complex parking lot at 3750 Wailea Ala Nui Drive.
Alleged parking altercation results in stabbing
On Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 9:30 p.m. police arrived to a 29-year-old Kihei man suffering from an apparent stab wound to his chest, according to Maui county.
KITV.com
Man arrested on drug charges in connection with death of Marine found at MCBH
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in federal custody in connection to the death of a Marine found at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe in mid-January. Rayshaun “Nova” Ducos was arrested on Monday in connection to the Marine’s death.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police continue search for missing elderly Hawaiian Paradise Park man
Big Island police are again asking the public for its help with locating an endangered 76-year-old Hawaiian Paradise Park man missing since the afternoon of Jan. 22. William Romeo Bishop Sr. was reportedly last seen in the area of his home on 22nd Avenue. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, Caucasian with a light complexion, gray hair and green eyes. He could be operating a silver 2019 Toyota Corolla with Hawai‘i license plates ZJX 285.
bigislandvideonews.com
Puna Missing Persons Investigations Continue
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Police are again asking the public for help with several missing persons investigations from the Puna District over the past few years. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is continuing to investigate several missing persons cases, all of whom are from the Puna District and went missing over the past few years.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Issues accessing 911 telephone services in Hawaiian Paradise Park resolved
Update: Big Island police reported at 2 p.m. in an email media release that Spectrum has successfully restored access to 911 telephone services in Hawaiian Paradise Park. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department has received reports of Hawaiian Paradise Park residents experiencing issues accessing 911 services by telephone. At this time, the issue seems to be limited to AT&T customers.
Gephardt Daily
Crews searching for missing Utah man, locate his truck in Garfield County
GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews from several agencies are searching for a 32-year-old Utah man who has been missing since Thursday, Jan. 26. Austin Madsen was last seen while heading to Kanab to go hiking, according to social media posts attempting...
Changes could be coming to the annual car safety check
One proposes to flat-out end safety checks, while another bill suggests changes by not requiring safety checks for the first five years of new cars.
bigislandnow.com
Jail policies same after Hilo inmate beating; but state’s security cameras being improved
HONOLULU — Following the brutal beating of an inmate by four corrections officers in 2015 at Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center in Hilo, no facility policy changes were made in relation to the incident. The Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety says its policies and procedures are proven, evidence-based and...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island firefighters find two vehicles engulfed in flames upon responding to Fern Forest structure fire
Big Island firefighters on Monday responded to a structure fire in Fern Forest in Puna. According to a press release from the Hawai‘i Fire Department, upon arriving just after 1:30 p.m. at the vacant 1,056-square-foot home located near the intersection of Ala Naualani Road and Jungle King Avenue, firefighters discovered an automobile and a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and a carport partially involved in fire, with smoke spreading into the rafters of the home.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
Mo’ili’ili residents upset over city’s approval to fast-track 43-story high rise for affordable housing. Hundreds of affordable condos are on the way as the city fast-tracks a new condo tower on the east end of Kapiolani Boulevard near Market City Shopping Center. 3 female employees file suit...
4 vehicles hit Trooper vehicle, police remind drivers to 'slow down'
Nevada State Police is reminding drivers to slow down and be cautious around first responders as a trooper vehicle was hit by 4 vehicles that were speeding in winter conditions.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Missing McCully woman's body found
Honolulu police say a missing woman has been found dead in Waikele. A flash flood warning remains up for Molokai as heavy rains continue to drench the island. Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Molokai and Maui are...
bigislandgazette.com
High Turnout for Electronics Recycling Collection Events
The County of Hawai‘i’s Recycling Section held its Electronics Recycling Collection Events in Hilo and Kona in December and January, during which the public once again came out in droves to properly dispose of their junk TVs, monitors, computers and printers. These collection events were sponsored by the...
KITV.com
Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
Police, FBI looking for Hawaii-born boy, missing since June
The FBI is seeking information in the disappearance of a boy who was born in Hawaii.
KITV.com
Maui man sentenced to life in prison with parole possible for murdering girlfriend in 2014
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Bernard Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, after being convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Moreira "Mo" Monsalve, eight years ago. Monsalve was 46-years-old when she went missing. She was last seen at Brown’s home in Wailuku. Brown was Monsale's boyfriend...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiʻi Energy launches state’s incentive program for electric vehicle charging stations
Hawaiʻi Energy has launched the state’s renewed incentive program for electric vehicle charging stations to help expand Hawaiʻi’s public charging network and encourage more installations and upgrades statewide. The Hawaiʻi State Legislature established the state-funded program on behalf of the Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission.
