Hawaii State

Big Island police continue search for missing elderly Hawaiian Paradise Park man

Big Island police are again asking the public for its help with locating an endangered 76-year-old Hawaiian Paradise Park man missing since the afternoon of Jan. 22. William Romeo Bishop Sr. was reportedly last seen in the area of his home on 22nd Avenue. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, Caucasian with a light complexion, gray hair and green eyes. He could be operating a silver 2019 Toyota Corolla with Hawai‘i license plates ZJX 285.
Puna Missing Persons Investigations Continue

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Police are again asking the public for help with several missing persons investigations from the Puna District over the past few years. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is continuing to investigate several missing persons cases, all of whom are from the Puna District and went missing over the past few years.
Update: Issues accessing 911 telephone services in Hawaiian Paradise Park resolved

Update: Big Island police reported at 2 p.m. in an email media release that Spectrum has successfully restored access to 911 telephone services in Hawaiian Paradise Park. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department has received reports of Hawaiian Paradise Park residents experiencing issues accessing 911 services by telephone. At this time, the issue seems to be limited to AT&T customers.
Big Island firefighters find two vehicles engulfed in flames upon responding to Fern Forest structure fire

Big Island firefighters on Monday responded to a structure fire in Fern Forest in Puna. According to a press release from the Hawai‘i Fire Department, upon arriving just after 1:30 p.m. at the vacant 1,056-square-foot home located near the intersection of Ala Naualani Road and Jungle King Avenue, firefighters discovered an automobile and a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and a carport partially involved in fire, with smoke spreading into the rafters of the home.
Missing McCully woman's body found

Honolulu police say a missing woman has been found dead in Waikele. A flash flood warning remains up for Molokai as heavy rains continue to drench the island. Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Molokai and Maui are...
High Turnout for Electronics Recycling Collection Events

The County of Hawai‘i’s Recycling Section held its Electronics Recycling Collection Events in Hilo and Kona in December and January, during which the public once again came out in droves to properly dispose of their junk TVs, monitors, computers and printers. These collection events were sponsored by the...
Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
Hawaiʻi Energy launches state’s incentive program for electric vehicle charging stations

Hawaiʻi Energy has launched the state’s renewed incentive program for electric vehicle charging stations to help expand Hawaiʻi’s public charging network and encourage more installations and upgrades statewide. The Hawaiʻi State Legislature established the state-funded program on behalf of the Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission.

