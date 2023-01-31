Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us tv show.HBO's The Last of Us has presented a new take on the end of the world, with a frighteningly realistic outbreak known as Cordyceps. This is a fungus that mutated to survive in humans and turns them into zombie-like infected. One interesting thing about this story is that it isn't set in the distant future but in 2023. The game, on which the show is based, had the initial outbreak set around the time the game was released, making the bulk of the story take place in the future. The show chose to play with the timeline, so the main story aligns with the release year, and the flashbacks are set in the past. Despite the story's 2023 setting, much of what defines the year in our world is notably missing. In The Last of Us, "Outbreak Day" occurred on September 26, 2003, and afterward, the world stopped. Up to that point, the world in the show is similar, if not identical, to our own. But with the end of the world in 2003, The Last of Us' universe was forced onto a different path.

