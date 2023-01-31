Read full article on original website
Things That Don't Exist in 'The Last of Us' Universe (Because the World Ended in 2003)
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us tv show.HBO's The Last of Us has presented a new take on the end of the world, with a frighteningly realistic outbreak known as Cordyceps. This is a fungus that mutated to survive in humans and turns them into zombie-like infected. One interesting thing about this story is that it isn't set in the distant future but in 2023. The game, on which the show is based, had the initial outbreak set around the time the game was released, making the bulk of the story take place in the future. The show chose to play with the timeline, so the main story aligns with the release year, and the flashbacks are set in the past. Despite the story's 2023 setting, much of what defines the year in our world is notably missing. In The Last of Us, "Outbreak Day" occurred on September 26, 2003, and afterward, the world stopped. Up to that point, the world in the show is similar, if not identical, to our own. But with the end of the world in 2003, The Last of Us' universe was forced onto a different path.
Netflix's New Password Sharing Rules Will Hurt Rather Than Help
Netflix is preparing to execute its long-standing plans to crack down on the practice of password-sharing, a concept that entails a single person sharing their account across multiple households and people. The impending new status quo will require users to sign in to a single "home wi-fi" once every 31 days or devices trying to access Netflix will be blocked from accessing the streamer. Naturally, this news has been met with a storm of negative responses and why wouldn’t it? From every conceivable level, Netflix’s new approach to password sharing is reprehensible and bound to aggravate rather than please consumers.
Every Movie That Won the Best Picture Oscar Without Any Acting Nominations
More often than not, when a movie wins Best Picture at the Oscars – arguably the most prestigious award that a film could possibly aspire to – that prize is bound to be accompanied by one or a few nods in the acting categories. This isn't always the case, though. On 12 noteworthy occasions, the Best Picture winner's cast received no love from the Academy.
Love 'Skinamarink'? Try Out the Best Experimental Horror Movies of All Time
Horror has many different sub-genres, from slashers to paranormal, to psychological, and more. They’re all great, but sometimes we just want a little something extra and there’s no better sub-genre for that than experimental horror. And with Skinamarink (which you can now stream on Shudder) making waves among audiences for its experimental nature and its foray into analog horror, there’s no better time to familiarize yourself with some more experimental gems.
10 of the Best Meryl Streep Supporting Performances of All Time
Meryl Streep is a legendary figure in the film industry thanks to her history of memorable major performances such as Sophie Zawistowska in Sophie's Choice or Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady and high-profile awards. Some even think that Streep’s presence guarantees a fantastic movie. In addition to all...
'Avatar 3': Oona Chaplin Plays Villain as Sequel Goes Fiery
Even in the build-up to the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, producer Jon Landau was dropping teases and tidbits about the future of the franchise in the event further sequels were made. Of course, the green light on those theoretical sequels was lit long ago, with the film almost inevitably smashing through the break-even point and into the top five, then top four, and most likely top three films of all time.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Washes 'The Avengers' Away at All-Time Domestic Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water truly is the first box office juggernaut of cinema's pandemic era and James Cameron's behemoth science-fiction sequel continues to make waves at the box office. The film, which splashed into theaters on December 16, has reached a new box office milestone. The news, which comes from Variety, shows that Avatar: The Way of Water has surpassed Marvel Studios' The Avengers to take tenth spot in the all-time US domestic box office rankings, with an approximate domestic gross of $623.5 million, leapfrogging the $623.3 million figure claimed by earth's mightiest heroes.
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
'Squid Game: The Challenge' Contestants Detail "Inhumane" Conditions on Set of Netflix Reality Show
Netflix is continuing to come under fire for how conditions were handled aboard the set of Squid Game: The Challenge, the streamer's new reality competition based on the megahit Korean survival drama. After reports came out recently that multiple contestants required medical attention due to brutally cold temperatures while filming the first game "Red Light, Green Light," Netflix was quick to react and assure serious injuries had not been sustained while filming the show. However, Variety recently spoke to three contestants under the assurance of anonymity who all said that conditions were much worse than what the streamer made them out to be.
Best Horror Movies Set in Asylums, From 'Unsane' to 'Shock Corridor'
Asylums and mental health hospitals, for all the good they might do in real life, are often synonymous with horror movies. The setting can lend itself to multiple kinds of horror, from being held prisoner by cruel staff to being unfairly deemed insane, by way of haunted halls and cruel ghosts. However, outside of horror video games which feature this setting regularly, how many horror movies actually take place in asylums? Excluding dramas and thrillers like Girl, Interrupted and Martin Scorsese's Shutter Island, this list curates the best horror movies set in asylums for your perfect mad-house movie marathon:
Frank Grillo and Eric Dane Are Not as Close Anymore in 'Little Dixie' Clip [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to share a brand-new clip for the upcoming film Little Dixie starring Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year) and Eric Dane (Euphoria). The revenge thriller is set to release in select theaters, on digital, and on demand today. The story of Little Dixie...
They Cut the Queer Out of 'Scooby-Doo' Movie According to Sarah Michelle Gellar
James Gunn’s a household name now thanks to his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and his upcoming role shepherding the new DC Universe. However, one of his most underrated gems of the 2000s was his scripts for Scooby-Doo and its sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. The first film in particular was very ahead of its time in terms of its edgier humorous style and brilliant parody of its source material.
15 Underappreciated Anime Films
Read update The latest and highly-anticipated collaboration between director Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, How Do You Live?, premieres in theaters in Japan on July 14, 2023. Fans eagerly waiting to flock to the theaters may want to check out some other remarkable yet underrated anime films (that aren't always from the popular studio).
'Poker Face' Episode 5 Ending Explained: Never Forgive, Never Forget
Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Poker Face. The previous episode of Poker Face quite literally rocked. We got to jam out with the metal band Doxxxology led by Chloë Sevigny’s Ruby Ruin, a has-been rock star desperate to get another hit song on her hands. So desperate, in fact, that she and her bandmates end up killing their new drummer in an attempt to take credit for his lyrics and music to a new song. But never fear! Our favorite bluff-caller Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) was on it. Charlie also had a close call with Cliff (Benjamin Bratt), the casino security guard who’s been on her tail since Episode 1. Let’s drive and see where Episode 5 takes us.
Dominique Thorne on Working With Puffs Power Pals, 'Ironheart' & Her Favorite Cut Moment From 'Black Panther 2'
In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) bursts onto the scene as a teenange genius and a true force to be reckoned with, and it won't be long until fans get to meet her once again, this time in her own Disney+ series, Ironheart. Proving she is a superhero both onscreen and off, Thorne recently partnered with Puffs Power Pals, which provides a soft touch to the world's fiercest superheroes at Children's Healthcare Atlanta.
Who in the Hell Are the Creature Commandos – the Furry Heroes Headed to the DCU?
The Creature Commandos headed to the DCU are the latest addition to a long lineage of heroes & antiheroes who battle supernatural threats. Doctor Strange and John Constantine are masters of magic. Blade hunts vampires. Ghost Rider, Spawn and Hellboy are all byproducts of Hell, yet use their infernal powers to protect mankind. And with the announcement of James Gunn & Peter Safran's DC slate, the Creature Commandos joined that roster.
'Station Eleven' Coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray This Month
HBO Max’s miniseries Station Eleven is set to arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD soon. Fans of the sci-fi post-apocalyptic saga based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel can own a physical copy of the series starting on February 21.
‘Who Invited Charlie?’ Review: Everyone Needs a Pal Like Adam Pally
Remember 2020? The world ended, hand sanitizer became the hot new item, and not wearing a face mask felt like you were streaking in the middle of the mall. It’s not necessarily a time anyone wants to return to, and frankly, the fear and ramifications of the pandemic never fully went away. Is there an appetite for content set during such a bizarre and scary time? Even though it’s been roughly three years since the initial shock and paranoia of it all, it seems like just yesterday that we were spraying cleaning products on our produce and having panic attacks when we needed to touch a doorknob. The indie dramedy Who Invited Charlie? washes away any reservations you might have about a movie set in the COVID times and, more importantly, lets Adam Pally show us what he is capable of.
'That '90s Show' Renewed for Season 2 With 16 Episodes
Netflix has us feeling all alright, as they have renewed That '90s Show for a second season. The news follows just over two weeks after the show first debuted its 10-episode first season in January. Season 2 will come packed with even more basement shenanigans, receiving a 16-episode order. The show is a spin-off series from the hit That '70s Show and follows a new band of teenagers.
What Can We Expect From 'The Last of Us' Season 2?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and Part II games.With the early renewal for the hit HBO series The Last of Us coming in just after its second episode aired, it's leaving many people wondering what to expect in Season 2. With a sequel to the game already released, and with word that the first season will likely tell the whole story of the first game, The Last of Us Part II looms large. The sequel is a completely different beast from the original, with its length being nearly double that of the first, as it tells a much more narratively complex story. With the way the first season has shown so far that it isn’t afraid to expand and change story beats, it’ll be interesting to speculate on what audiences can expect to see in a sophomore season.
