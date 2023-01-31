ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
sweetwaternow.com

Wedding Announcement: Litz and Richmond

Jeremy & Amber Litz would like to announce the engagement of their daughter Mariahn Litz to Brodie Richmond, son of Amber Norton & husband Tyler of Rock Springs, WY. Mariahn is also the granddaughter of Kenny Brown, Rock Springs, WY & Brenda Brown & Nick Demas of Lake Havasu, AZ, Ray Litz & wife Janice of Lexington, Ohio & the late Debra Litz.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Mary Lou Lavery (December 19, 1928 – January 28, 2023)

Mary Lou Lavery, 94, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Wyoming for 70 years and former resident of Valentine, Nebraska. Mary Lou was born December 19, 1928 in Carroll, Nebraska; the daughter of David J. Thomas...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Jeanette Davis (March 4, 1955 – January 29, 2023)

Jeanette Davis, 67, passed away January 29, 2023 at Rocky Mountain Care in Evanston, WY. She was born on March 4, 1955 in Hoboken, New Jersey, the daughter of William (Bill) Henderson and Gloria Henderson(Welch). She graduated from Valley High School in Las Vegas, NV with the class of 1973.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Tonya Maria Garcia (August 29, 1974 – January 28, 2023)

Tonya Maria Garcia, 48, passed away on January 28, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County after fighting with COPD. She was born August 29, 1974 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Though Tonya was born in Wisconsin, she grew up and built a wonderful life here in Rock Springs, Wyoming. In...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

RSHS Future Business Leaders of America to Host Clothing Drive

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School (RSHS) Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is hosting a community clothing drive next week and are asking residents for help. FBLA Advisor Jordan Erspamer said the RSHS FLBA decided to participate in the statewide community service project. All FBLA chapters...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Wolves and Tigers Collect 628 Pints of Blood

GREEN RIVER — The combined blood drive challenge between Rock Springs High School and Green River High School came to a close on Thursday evening during the high school basketball games in Green River. Green River won the blood drive last year, not only beating Rock Springs but also...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Free Career Training Starts Soon for Sweetwater Area Single Moms

Sweetwater Area single moms, Climb Wyoming’s free Commercial Driving (CDL) training starts soon!. Get ready to work in one of the nation’s most in-demand job markets with competitive wages and local routes. You’ll learn to drive trucks with experienced and supportive trainers followed by a job placement that...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 2ND+ OFFENSE. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10624, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. ALCON, AMANDA SHIREE. Age: 42. Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY. Booking: 2022-02-01 Released: 2023-01-31 Type: SPLIT...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Bartlett Lands With Black Hills State University

Green River High School senior Kyler Bartlett will be wearing a similar shade of green next season when he straps up for his first college football game. On Wednesday afternoon, Bartlett committed to continue his football career at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. He follows in his father and step brother’s footsteps as the next collegiate athlete in the family.
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

John Warner (September 19, 1951 – January 29, 2023)

John Warner, 71, passed away January 29, 2023 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was born on September 19, 1951 in Oakland, California, the son of Philip M. Warner Sr. and Veronica Curran. John graduated from Skyline High School with the class of 1969. He worked in construction...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

RSPD Reports the Mall Was Evacuated Wednesday for Bomb Threat

ROCK SPRINGS — Residents were evacuated from the White Mountain Mall Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in. After searching the mall, Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) officers determined the facility was safe. On February 1 at around 3:05 p.m. the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center received a...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

City of RS, WYDOT Work to Address Snow Removal Challenges

SWEEETWATER COUNTY — With Sweetwater County continuing to see snow almost every week, the City of Rock Springs and the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are trying their best to keep up with snow removal for various reasons. Paul Kauchich, City of Rock Springs director of engineering and operations,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Bomb threat at White Mountain Mall yesterday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On February 1, 2023, at approximately 3:05 p.m. Sweetwater Combined Communications Center received a 911 call stating that there was a bomb at the White Mountain Mall. Officers from Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) contacted mall security and as a precaution mall management decided to evacuate the mall.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Water Line Break Causes Detour in Downtown Green River

GREEN RIVER — A water line break on Flaming Gorge Way in Green River has forced a detour on the downtown main street. The break, which occurred overnight, is currently being repaired and water shutoff is isolated to the block in front of the Sweetwater County Courthouse. Drivers should be aware that a detour around the block is in effect. City crews will be working on the break most of the day.
GREEN RIVER, WY
capcity.news

‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80

CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy