ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MI

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mother searching for son who vanished with 2 other rappers in Detroit

DETROIT – A desperate mother is not letting up in her search for her missing son. Lorrie Kemp’s son Armani Kelly has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was supposed to perform at a Detroit club on Jan. 21, but the performance was canceled, and he, along with two other men, has yet to be seen or heard from since.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit girl impersonates Black icons

Rosie White, 7, dresses up as Black icons and makes educational videos. She does this all year long, but she is especially involved during Black History Month.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
New York Post

Missing rappers, friend found dead days after canceled performance in Detroit: report

Two missing rappers and their friend were found dead in an abandoned Michigan apartment building Thursday — nearly two weeks after they disappeared the night their gig was canceled. Investigators discovered the bodies of Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens, who had been missing since the night of Jan. 21, in a building in Highland Park, near the Detroit border, two police sources told The Detroit News. The three bodies were found under mounds of debris inside the apartment complex, Michigan state police said — without confirming the identities of the remains, the local outlet reported. Squatters often use the abandoned...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Toast to Black History Month with these Black-owned spirit brands

It's February, which means two things: It's Black History Month and Dry January is over. We can celebrate both by raising a shot or mixing a cocktail using one of these Black-owned spirit brands. Nationwide, we're seeing more and more BIPOC become CEOs and leaders in the industry, but sadly not all these brands are distributed in Michigan yet.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

3 aspiring rappers headed to a Detroit club. They haven't been seen since

For Armani Kelly, 2023 was shaping up to be a major year. Months after his early release from prison on an armed robbery charge, the 27-year-old Oscoda resident was working, taking college classes, laboriously pursuing rap music and planning a wedding. "He really turned his life around," said his fiancée,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Rap artists missing after being scheduled to perform in Detroit

Aspiring rap artists from Metro Detroit and around Michigan are missing after being scheduled to perform at a concert at Lounge 31 on Seven Mile 10 days ago. The disappearance of Dante Wicker, Armani Kelly, and Montoya Givens has their parents fearing the worst.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

State Police: 3 bodies found in Highland Park basement identified

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police Second District confirm the bodies found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment basement Thursday are the three rappers missing since Jan. 21. Armani Kelly, Oscoda Montoya Givens, Dante Wicker, were scheduled to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan....
DETROIT, MI
WXII 12

Michigan teacher wows community with shark sculptures made of snow

DETROIT — A Detroit-area artist and teacher known for using her talents to spread joy throughout her community has done it again. This time, Jennifer Ramirez is making waves online for creating shark sculptures made of snow in her front yard. "It's just too much fun," said Ramirez. "Everybody...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy