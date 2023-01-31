ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund

With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
Republicans break with another historical ally: doctors

Republicans' historical alliance with the nation's leading physicians' group has deteriorated to the point where several elected doctors are openly critical of the organization and what they refer to as its "woke" policies. Why it matters: The fractured relationship, similar to the GOP's relationship with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,...
House eyes making committee removals tougher

House Republicans and Democrats will negotiate how to make it more difficult for the majority party to hold votes on removing the other party's members from committees. Why it matters: The changes could defuse an ongoing spat over committee assignments that lawmakers in both parties say is fueling already-boiling tensions in the House.
Democrats name their 'weaponization' committee members

Democrats are sending a former Trump impeachment lawyer and several longtime oversight members to sit on the newly created Republican-led House subcommittee investigating the "weaponization" of the federal government. Why it matters: The weaponization committee will be a highly visible vehicle for Republicans to probe the Justice Department and FBI...
House Democrats call GOP’s bluff on socialism vote

More than half of House Democrats sided with Republicans on Thursday in voting for a GOP resolution denouncing socialism. Why it matters: It’s an early example of Republicans using their majority to force Democrats to choose between putting up a united front against bills they say are distractions and avoiding creating fodder for 2024 attack ads.
Rep. Victoria Spartz says she isn't running for any office in 2024

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) on Friday announced she plans to retire from Congress and won’t run for any other office in 2024. Why it matters: It’s a rare move for a two-term member – especially one as high-profile as Spartz, who made waves this year by voting present in last month’s historic House speaker election and temporarily resisting efforts to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee.
Biden says he and McCarthy will "treat each other with respect"

President Biden on Thursday said he and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would treat each other with respect, after both elected officials agreed yesterday to continue discussions about the debt ceiling. The big picture: Biden has previously made clear he thinks McCarthy needs to prove he can get House Republicans...
Ilhan Omar voted out of a House committee

Rep. Ilhan Omar was removed on Thursday from the Foreign Affairs Committee. Congressional Black Caucus members visited the White House while the House Republicans kicked off their investigations. Plus, the state of paid — and unpaid — leave for American workers. And, winter bears down across the U.S.
GOP investigations could launch Stefanik in 2024

Rep. Elise Stefanik, who became a GOP favorite by aggressively defending former President Trump, is in position to be a bigger player on the national stage — possibly as his 2024 running mate. Why it matters: Stefanik (R-N.Y.) will be a prominent voice on the high-profile House panel investigating...
GOP senator welcomes contested 2024 presidential primary

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) is cheering the prospect of multiple candidates entering the GOP's 2024 presidential primaries. Why it matters: "I think [former President Trump] needs to come before the American people ... and build a case," Tillis said at an Axios News Shapers event on Wednesday. "On policy trajectories,...
