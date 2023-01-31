ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Santa Maria/Lompoc branch of NAACP releases statement on death of Tyre Nichols

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XyQVM_0kWknpgT00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Maria/Lompoc Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) released a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols.

“January 7th, was another sad day in American where the system failed Tyre Nichols, the Wells family, Black America, and America," said Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, Santa Maria/Lompoc NAACP president. "Pained, dismayed, angry, hurt, sad and disappointed that in the greatest country in the world and with our system of justice, we continue to struggle with the 245-year-old issues of systemic/institutional racism."

Tyre Nichols was a 29-year-old man who died on Jan. 10 from injuries inflicted by police officers three days earlier in Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

"I have repeatedly watched the video recordings of Mr. Nichols's murder, and forever etched in my mind is the dehumanizing way he was treated, the excessive use of force, the repeated pepper spraying, the unyielding use of the baton, the kicking and stomping, and his cries for his mom," continued Lyons-Pruitt. "How could he possibly surrender?  Surrender for what? To be beaten to death?"

Lyons-Pruitt said that now is the time for individuals and communities nation-wide to examine themselves and to "stop beating around the subject of systemic/institutional racism, racial hatred, discrimination, inequalities and inequities."

"Some have said, they will not watch the video recording. My question is why not?"

The local NAACP branch president asked different reasons why someone may choose not to view the videos, providing examples such as "Is it too shocking to your senses to wake up and realize that if you have a Black or Brown child your child is likely to be dragged from the car for “reckless driving” and murdered?"

Lyons-Pruitt then quoted founding father, Benjamin Franklin, Athenian law maker, Solon, and others, “Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are.”

"The Santa Maria/Lompoc Branch of the NAACP extends our deepest condolences to the Nichols/Wells family and call on all Americans to remember Tyre Nichols, his family and this brutal murder. We further call on Congress to “reimagine policing” and pass The George Floyd Justice Act, now," said Lyons-Pruitt.

Click here for the full statement.

The post Santa Maria/Lompoc branch of NAACP releases statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Local equality advocates highlight importance of Black History Month

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- February 1st marks the start of Black History Month. We spoke to local equality advocates about the importance of understanding history.  “The way that we understand how we got to where we are dictates how we move forward,” said Blake Thomas, who is the Director of Intercultural Programs at Westmont. He uses a relationship The post Local equality advocates highlight importance of Black History Month appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Antisemitic flyers and graffiti removed from Isla Vista and local high school

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-UC Santa Barbara students found plastic bags strewn on the streets of Isla Vista Tuesday. The small clear plastic lunch bags are like those found in front of homes on the Santa Barbara Mesa in December. They all contained hostile and prejudice material targeted toward Jewish people. "We woke up in the morning The post Antisemitic flyers and graffiti removed from Isla Vista and local high school appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ISLA VISTA, CA
News Channel 3-12

23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria

A 23-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for the August 2022 gang-involved murder of a 19-year-old bystander who died from gunshot wounds while sitting in their car in the 200 block of west Newlove, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The post 23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Governor Newsom announces judicial appointments and nominations impacting two local jurisdictions

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the appointment of Catherine Swysen to serve as a Judge in the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court and nominated Judge Tari Cody as an Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division 6 on Jan. 31. The post Governor Newsom announces judicial appointments and nominations impacting two local jurisdictions appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/23 – 01/29/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 23, 2023. 05:00 —...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy