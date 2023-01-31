ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
People

Ron Howard Remembers American Graffiti Costar Cindy Williams: 'A Big Sister Energy Around Me'

The actor recalled the final time he saw Williams to PEOPLE, saying he was struck by her "intelligence, energy, and sense of humor," adding that "it's really a shock to imagine that spark is gone" The entertainment world is reacting to the loss of Cindy Williams, who died last Wednesday at the age of 75. Ron Howard, who originally starred with her in the classic 1973 film American Graffiti, had memories to share of the actor who made waves in the same era — most notably in Laverne & Shirley, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Herbie J Pilato

Robert Urich ("Vegas") and Heather Menzies ("The Sound of Music": Their Tragic Lives

The late actor Robert Urich remains one of the most beloved personalities of all time. But his life and death were tragic, as was the life and death of his wife. As documented on FactsVerse.com, "Robert Urich was known throughout the world as a tough guy. Having starred in such television programs as VEGA$ and Spenser: For Hire. However, many audience members didn’t realize that. While Robert Urich was famous for doing battle with tough foes on the screen. He would end up having to fight an even tougher battle later on in his life. As well, unlike the scripted episodes of the television programs that made him famous. This was a battle that he wasn’t going to win. Join Facts Verse as we attempt to uncover the tragic death of Robert Urich and his wife.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Looper

How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary

Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Is Bob Barker still alive?

Bob Barker was trending on social media on Wednesday, January 18. People on social media were wondering if Bob Barker is still alive. Bob Barker is still alive and is 99 years old. Barker is known for hosting ‘The Price Is Right’ from 1972-2007. Bob Barker announced his retirement from the show June 6, 2007.
HollywoodLife

Christopher Meloni Calls Mariska Hargitay By His Nickname For Her In Cute 59th Birthday Tribute: Watch

There’s nothing better than Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay‘s friendship. When Mariska turned 59 on Monday, January 23, her Law & Order: SVU co-star and close friend posted the most hilarious birthday tribute dedicated to her. Christopher, 61, recorded a video where he got so close to the camera that only his nose, eyes, and forehead were visible. The actor, while whispering, sweetly referred to Mariska as “Marsha” when he mentioned that it was her birthday.
allthatsinteresting.com

Karen Carpenter, The ‘Carpenters’ Singer Killed By Anorexia At The Age Of 32

Karen Carpenter died on February 4, 1983, after steadily poisoning herself with ipecac syrup, which she was using to try to maintain her weight while struggling with an eating disorder. Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions and/or images of violent, disturbing, or otherwise potentially distressing events. From the outside, Karen...
CALIFORNIA STATE
E! News

The Unexpected Way That '90s Show Handled Danny Masterson's Absence

Watch: That '90s Show Cast Reveals Throwback Easter Eggs. Gone, and certainly forgotten. That '90s Show, the new Netflix That '70s Show sequel series, brings back a bunch of familiar faces to Point Place—with original stars Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama all reprising their roles in cameo appearances—but one actor is noticeably absent: Danny Masterson.
SheKnows

Holy Crap! General Hospital Just Really Killed Willow!

But that doesn’t mean Michael should look for a new love!. When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve learned that you should never say never. As in “Oh, they’d never kill Brando and Sasha’s baby.” Or “Oh, they killed Sasha’s baby… surely they wouldn’t kill her husband, too!”
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ultimate Classic Rock

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy