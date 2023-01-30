Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Local restaurant RusTeak moves locationFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford ExchangeModern GlobeOxford, FL
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
villages-news.com
Shoplifters sought in theft of nearly $700 in merchandise at Walmart
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a pair of shoplifting suspects who stole nearly $700 worth of merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. The two females entered the store on Jan. 29 left with a shopping cart full...
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for stealing items from Dollar General, threatening employee with gun
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify a male suspect who allegedly stole items from a local Dollar General store and threatened an employee with a firearm. On Thursday, January 26, at around 11 a.m., the male suspect (pictured below)...
Teen Arrested for Selling Marijuana-Laced Brownies at Florida High School
A 17-year-old student was taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly selling marijuana-laced brownies that resulted in a student being hospitalized.
leesburg-news.com
Convicted felon arrested with gun after alleged altercation with 65-year-old
A Leesburg felon with a firearm was arrested after an altercation with a 65-year-old man. Darco Pierre Kellum, 35, was detained by Leesburg police officers outside of S&R Auto Repair at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in response to a call made by the victim, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman arrested with stolen Florida driver’s license at Berry Park
A Leesburg woman was arrested Monday with a stolen Florida driver’s license in her possession at Berry Park. Amanda Doris Coulliette, 23, was spotted sitting on a bench at the closed park around 10:46 p.m. by a Leesburg police officer, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Several residents say Ocala/Marion County needs more grocery shopping options
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the amount of grocery stores in Ocala/Marion County, several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “As one of the many seniors and residents west of I-75 in the northwest area of Ocala, I want to voice my opinion about the abusive high prices that Publix has, taking advantage of being the only food store in our area. I’m a senior citizen on a fixed income and it’s a shame that I can only afford to buy a few things at this store. Where are our taxes and those from all the new corporations opening in Ocala going? We demand our local government to look into this and provide all of us with options when it comes to prices and access with less distance to drive,” says Ocala resident Lou Betances.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man suffers facial swelling in pepper spray attack at his home
A Leesburg man suffered facial swelling in a pepper spray attack at his home. The attack occurred at about 10 p.m. Jan. 28 at the man’s residence in the 11500 block of Harbor Road. The man returned home and found his female roommate in a car with 37-year-old Corey Ulmer of Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
leesburg-news.com
Man arrested in theft of beer from Wawa in Leesburg
A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal beer from Wawa in Leesburg. The on-duty manager at Wawa contacted Leesburg Police at about 10:23 p.m. Sunday after 32-year-old Sean Rigsby entered the store he had been previously trespassed from, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested
Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for three Walmart theft suspects
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify three individuals who allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Saturday, January 28, the three suspects (pictured below) traveled to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala, according...
leesburg-news.com
Nurse attacked by impatient man at Leesburg hospital’s ER
A nurse was attacked by an impatient man waiting for treatment at the emergency room at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched early Tuesday morning to the hospital when a security guard requested that a man be trespassed from the premises due to unruly behavior. The officer...
leesburg-news.com
DUI suspect nabbed in Leesburg after suspiciously wide U-turn
A suspiciously wide U-turn late Monday evening led to a Leesburg man’s arrest on a drunk driving charge. A Leesburg police officer was on patrol on 14th Street and Sumter Street when he saw a black Ford truck make a wide U-turn from the far right southbound lane of 14th Street across two lanes of traffic. The officer turned on his emergency lights and followed the pickup truck. When the truck turned onto Main Street it swung wide into the oncoming lane while driving slowly. The truck came to a stop at the intersection of Main Street and Oak Avenue.
villages-news.com
South Sumter football mom sentenced in post-game parking lot attack
A South Sumter football mom has been sentenced in a post-game parking lot attack. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 60 hours of community service after pleading no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery.
leesburg-news.com
Driver claims she’s ‘too busy’ to stop after striking woman doing yard work
A Lake County woman was arrested by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper early Monday afternoon after leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. The trooper had been dispatched to a residence in Mount Dora at 10:55 a.m. when a call had been received by the dispatcher that a woman had been injured. The trooper met with a 48-year-old woman who told him that she had been blowing leaves at Sullivan Ranch Boulevard west of Round Lake Road in rural Lake County when she was struck by a car. The driver, described as a white-haired elderly woman, stopped. The victim tried to talk to the woman who said, “She did not have time to sit there and wait for someone to show up,” according to the arrest report. The victim was able to get the Florida tag number which came back as registered to the husband of 70-year-old Karin Elizabeth Sanfilippo of Mount Dora. The victim also told the trooper that there should be damage to the right side mirror due to the impact with her body. The victim was in pain and was transported to AdventHealth Waterman Hospital.
ocala-news.com
Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’
I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
Florida "Peeping Tom" caught on camera, arrested
ORLANDO - A man is facing charges after police say he was caught peeking through the windows of a woman's home. Surveillance showed the man peering into the home in Debary late at night. According to the Volusia Co. Sheriff's Office, they started doing extra patrols when they realized the same man came back to that home at least three times. "We were like that is crazy. And that's why we were like 'where did he come from', like what's going on? It was very weird," said Brooke Sotolongo, the woman who lives in the home. The sheriff's office identified the man as 29-year-old Steven Johnson. Last Thursday night, a sergeant found Johnson walking out from between two homes and tried to stop him. Johnson took off. After a chase with a drone overhead, he was found in a swampy area nearby and arrested. Johnson is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. Deputies say he admitted to peeking into windows and said he had urges to do so.
click orlando
Masked culprits rob USPS worker in Altamonte Springs, officials say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A United States Postal Service worker was robbed by as many as four people wearing ski masks in Altamonte Springs, according to a spokesman with USPS Inspection Service. USPS said the robbery happened Friday just an hour after an attempted robbery of an Orlando postal...
98online.com
He couldn’t get his bank card out of an ATM in Florida, cops say. Then came the hammer
(MiamiHerald) A Central Florida man took his frustrations out on an ATM the other day and ended up in legal trouble. Del Michael Scotti, 56, was arrested Jan. 14, a few hours after attacking the bank machine with a hammer, according to the Leesburg Police Department.
Law enforcement shares efforts to get illegal guns off streets of Marion County
Local, state and federal law enforcement shared their efforts Wednesday to make Marion County safer by putting dozens of suspects behind bars.
WCJB
Ocala Police officers honor first black woman that served in the department
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are honoring the first black woman to serve in the department. Alice Mae Faison took her oath with the Ocala Police Department in 1969. She served until 1985. On Wednesday, Faison and her family gathered at police headquarters for a ceremony honoring her...
Comments / 0