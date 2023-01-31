NSAA rules sideline Omaha Burke players after participating in Special Olympics game

Read full article on original website
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski named in final 10 for the Lisa Leslie Award
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski was named as one of the final 10 contenders for the Lisa Leslie Award on Friday. The award is given to the nation's top center in NCAA Division I women's basketball. Markowski is the lone sophomore among the finalists. The Lincoln Pius X grad has recorded 10...
North Platte Telegraph
The newest member of 1,000-point club, Isabelle Bourne 'embodies' Nebraska's program
Amy Williams was finishing a news conference earlier this season after Nebraska’s win against Penn State. Before she left the room, she stopped to gush about Isabelle Bourne. The seventh-year Nebraska coach said Bourne “embodies what it means to be a Husker women’s basketball player.”. Williams is...
North Platte Telegraph
With 2023 class, Matt Rhule offers a glimpse into his long-term strategy at Nebraska
For however long Matt Rhule remains as Nebraska’s head coach, he’ll never have a recruiting cycle like his first. Taking over a new job less than a month before December’s early signing day meant a fast and frenzied start for Rhule and Nebraska along the recruiting trail. As the focus turns over to the Class of 2024, it’s an entirely different landscape for Rhule. He’s not inheriting any more prospects who committed to previous staffs, and he’ll have an entire year to evaluate those future recruits.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Matt Rhule has quickly mastered the transfer portal — at just the right time
LINCOLN — Another offseason banner? Of course. Nebraska usually wins the offseason. But don’t call this a dynasty. There were a couple exciting additions and transfers last year. But the 2022 season still felt like a long shot. In this off-season, his first at Nebraska, Husker coach Matt...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (four, zero, nine) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty, twenty-six; White Balls: eight, twenty-three) (two, three, ten, fifteen, twenty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve) Mega Millions. 07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says
LINCOLN — A bill before the Nebraska Legislature could kill Omaha’s modern-day streetcar, as it would curb future tax-increment financing revenue that city leaders are counting on to pay off the project. That’s according to Steve Jensen, an Omaha economic development aide, who spoke Tuesday at a legislative...
North Platte Telegraph
New prison report recommends not just one new prison, but another 1,500 beds in a decade
LINCOLN — Before 2030, Nebraska will need another 1,500 prison beds, even after building a $350-million, 1,500-bed replacement for the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln, a new report says. The long-awaited Facility Master Plan for the Nebraska Department of Corrections states that after the new prison is open, the...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man gets life sentence for Lincoln man's murder in drug robbery gone wrong
A 27-year-old Omaha man received a life sentence Monday for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in February 2021 in a failed attempt to rob him of 4 pounds of marijuana. Deontae Rush, who was found guilty at trial of the first-degree murder of James Shekie, is expected to appeal.
North Platte Telegraph
22-year-old killed in crash in Millard neighborhood
OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash early Thursday. Omaha police responded to a single-vehicle crash near 151st and Z streets shortly before 3 a.m. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A 2007 Nissan...
North Platte Telegraph
LPD requests special prosecutor for second look at GOP headquarters break-in
Nearly seven months after party officials reported a burglary at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters, the Lincoln Police Department is seeking a special prosecutor to take a second look at its investigation into the break-in. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday confirmed that LPD had made the request for...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln police seek special prosecutor to check GOP headquarters probe
LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department is asking that a special prosecutor take a second look at the evidence after its officers concluded no crime was committed during an alleged break-in last summer at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters. Police started notifying people of the department’s request this week....
