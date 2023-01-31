ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

NSAA rules sideline Omaha Burke players after participating in Special Olympics game

By STU POSPISIL Omaha World-Herald
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski named in final 10 for the Lisa Leslie Award

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski was named as one of the final 10 contenders for the Lisa Leslie Award on Friday. The award is given to the nation's top center in NCAA Division I women's basketball. Markowski is the lone sophomore among the finalists. The Lincoln Pius X grad has recorded 10...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

With 2023 class, Matt Rhule offers a glimpse into his long-term strategy at Nebraska

For however long Matt Rhule remains as Nebraska’s head coach, he’ll never have a recruiting cycle like his first. Taking over a new job less than a month before December’s early signing day meant a fast and frenzied start for Rhule and Nebraska along the recruiting trail. As the focus turns over to the Class of 2024, it’s an entirely different landscape for Rhule. He’s not inheriting any more prospects who committed to previous staffs, and he’ll have an entire year to evaluate those future recruits.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (four, zero, nine) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty, twenty-six; White Balls: eight, twenty-three) (two, three, ten, fifteen, twenty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve) Mega Millions. 07-09-18-29-39, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

22-year-old killed in crash in Millard neighborhood

OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash early Thursday. Omaha police responded to a single-vehicle crash near 151st and Z streets shortly before 3 a.m. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A 2007 Nissan...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

LPD requests special prosecutor for second look at GOP headquarters break-in

Nearly seven months after party officials reported a burglary at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters, the Lincoln Police Department is seeking a special prosecutor to take a second look at its investigation into the break-in. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday confirmed that LPD had made the request for...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln police seek special prosecutor to check GOP headquarters probe

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department is asking that a special prosecutor take a second look at the evidence after its officers concluded no crime was committed during an alleged break-in last summer at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters. Police started notifying people of the department’s request this week....
LINCOLN, NE

