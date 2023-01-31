NSAA rules sideline Omaha Burke players after participating in Special Olympics game

For however long Matt Rhule remains as Nebraska’s head coach, he’ll never have a recruiting cycle like his first. Taking over a new job less than a month before December’s early signing day meant a fast and frenzied start for Rhule and Nebraska along the recruiting trail. As the focus turns over to the Class of 2024, it’s an entirely different landscape for Rhule. He’s not inheriting any more prospects who committed to previous staffs, and he’ll have an entire year to evaluate those future recruits.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO