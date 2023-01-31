ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest
3d ago

How about build houses the elderly who have worked all their lives but can’t afford the high cost of housing. HELP THEM.

Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Another anti-Semitic act occurs in the Thurston community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The community of Thurston is again seeing anti-semitic bags on their streets and sidewalks, making it a second occurrence in less than a month. The bags are filled with corn as a means to weigh them down and contain fliers with anti-semitic messages. Local Thurston resident Andy said that there are different types of contents in each bag, but are all equally shocking and inappropriate.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
hh-today.com

Stealing shopping carts: This may stop it

Maybe this is the solution to the shopping cart problem that has plagued Albany and presumably other towns as well. No, I don’t mean the problem of having ninos en la canasta. I mean the problem of people making off with shopping carts and then abandoning them or even dumping them in the nearest creek.
ALBANY, OR
klcc.org

Several apartments are going up, and up, near campus in Eugene

In the next 18 months, big, and tall, changes are coming to East 13th Avenue in Eugene. The area just west of the University of Oregon has three apartment buildings under construction. Much of the block west of the Duck Store is slated to become “Flock 13.” Six floors of...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

CAHOOTS overburdened, City emergency response uncoordinated, study finds

Eugene city councilors heard a mixed review of the city’s police alternatives, which highlighted an overburdened CAHOOTS and a lack of coordination between emergency departments, during a work session on Jan. 18. The review came from a study commissioned by the council in May 2022 and was conducted by...
wholecommunity.news

City to promote a friendlier Franklin as ‘the spine of EmX’ Feb. 2

Transportation planners hope to make Franklin Boulevard more inviting, safe, and comfortable for those who walk, bike, and ride the bus. Get the latest on the Franklin Boulevard Transformation project at a community open house Thursday, Feb. 2, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at The Ford Alumni Center Ballroom, 1720 E. 13th Ave., Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Police Department warns community not to fall victim to scammers

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says they received a report, Tuesday, from a member of the community regarding a scammer who tried to sell them a discount off their tv/internet service bill. EPD says the victim was 'savvy ' and decided to call the involved company directly...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

EPD's independent police auditor reacts to Tyre Nichols video

EUGENE, Ore. — Following the release of the video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, conversations around police accountability have picked up again nationwide. For Leia Pitcher, the current interim auditor for the Eugene Police Department, the video was hard to watch.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Multiple Agencies Respond To House Fire

Friday morning January 27th 2023 at approx 7:30 am a call was placed to the emergency dispatch center in Salem for a house fire in Eddyville. Pacific West Ambulance was dispatched along with Toledo Fire Department. Toledo Fire immediately requested Tenders from Siletz and Newport Fire Departments due to the rural location of this fire. Newport Fire's Chief Sakaris along with Toledo Engine 43 arrived on scene to a fully engulfed house fire. Crews pulled hose lines and began a defensive attack and exposure protection. Toledo Tender 41 arrived shortly there after and started supplying water.
EDDYVILLE, OR
KVAL

Downed powerlines near Albany due to fatal car crash

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A fatal car crash outside of Albany Monday morning leaves one dead, and downed powerlines through out the area. At 9:22 a.m., Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call that reported a crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane. The caller reported that a single vehicle struck a power pole and power lines were down throughout the area.
ALBANY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MANUFACTURED HOME DESTROYED IN SATURDAY MORNING FIRE

A manufactured home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the City of Roseburg Fire Department said crews responded just after 6:00 a.m. to the blaze in a mobile home park in the 2000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. Jewell said initial reports indicated that the living room was on fire with smoke and flames seen. A caller said all residents had evacuated the home.
ROSEBURG, OR
