County opening ‘Pop Up’ Marriage License office at Reid Int’l

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya will open a temporary marriage license office at Harry Reid International Airport to help couples coming to get married in Las Vegas. The office will be open from Feb. 2 through Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.

The temporary office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily in the airport’s Terminal 1 baggage claim area near Carousel 5. This is the fifth year the Clerk’s Office will open a temporary Marriage License Bureau at the airport.

“Las Vegas is the Wedding Capital of the World and this February will be especially busy as couples enjoy Valentine’s Day weddings,” Goya said. “Couples love the convenience of the Pop-Up Marriage License Bureau as it gives them even more time to enjoy the variety of experiences we offer in Las Vegas.”

The temporary office will only issue marriage licenses and vow renewal certificates. We will accept credit/debit card payments only. Couples may also get a marriage license at the Marriage License Bureau main office at 201 E. Clark St. in downtown Las Vegas. The main office is on the south side of the Regional Justice Center just three blocks south of the Fremont Street Experience, and is open from 8 a.m. to midnight every day, including holidays.

Couples coming to Las Vegas to get married are encouraged to fill out a marriage license pre-application, which can be found through the County Clerk’s website at weddings.vegas . (Select “Marriage License Application” from the top left corner of the website.) After completing the application online, the couple will be issued a reference number that they can show to the deputy clerk at any branch of the Marriage License Bureau. Couples seeking a marriage license need to show proper identification, such as a driver’s license or passport (a complete list of allowed identification and other information is available through the Clerk’s web page). Marriage licenses cost $102.

The Marriage License Bureau, a division of the Clark County Clerk’s Office, issues about 80,000 marriage licenses annually and is typically the busiest in the world. There were 79,279 licenses issued in 2022, the highest since 2016, when 81,325 licenses were handed out.