Man fatally shot at entrance to funeral home in Brooklyn
It happened at the Grace Funeral Chapel in Cypress Hills just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Ex-cons accused of robbing 13 people in 3 boroughs will be prosecuted by the feds: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The ex-cons accused of robbing more than a dozen people across the three boroughs on Tuesday will be prosecuted in federal court, authorities said Wednesday. Alvin Velez, 34, and Carlos Perez, 24, were arrested early Tuesday in the Bronx and were expected to appear in Manhattan Federal Court on Wednesday, officials […]
NYPD Criminalist, Krystal Anderson, 35, Arrested
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2110 hours, the following 35-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 67th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Krystal Anderson. NYPD Criminalist. Charges:. resisting arrest;. disorderly conduct;. obstructing governmental administration. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
NYC man killed in his apartment, neighbor charged with murder
A 62-year-old man was killed during a fight with his neighbor inside his Bronx apartment, police said Wednesday. The victim was found dead with head trauma just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home on West 169th Street near Plimpton Avenue in Highbridge, cops said. His neighbor, Angelo Miranda, 51, was arrested nearby and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a loaded firearm, according to police. Miranda lives in the building, but in a different apartment than the victim — whose name was not immediately released pending family notification. The deadly attack stemmed from an argument between the two men, police said. The nature of the feud was not immediately known and it was unclear exactly how the victim was assaulted.
Belt Pkwy. crash kills two teens in Queens
The death of two teens and the injury of another on Sunday night at the Belt Parkway near 150th Street in Springfield Gardens was the result of high speed, according to a preliminary report by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad. Three teens were in a BMW 328 allegedly...
Mount Vernon woman was only surviving passenger of high-speed crash: ‘She’s a miracle’
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 20-year-old Mount Vernon man has pleaded not guilty after two people died in a car crash in 2021 while he was behind the wheel, according to prosecutors. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced charges against Anthony Rose. He was allegedly driving without a license and with his headlights […]
Arrest made after body found in Bronx basement
Family speaks out after 16-year-old stabbed one block from Bronx high school
Geilot Fermen's 16-year-old son was stabbed repeatedly in the stomach by five assailants.
12-year-old shot inside building lobby in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn Tuesday evening, police said. The 12-year-old was shot once in his shoulder inside a building lobby in the 300 block of Bristol Street in Brownsville around 9:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. The boy was hospitalized in stable condition, police said. […]
“It just missed my mom” – Bullet fired into Bronx apartment leaves family shaken
The NYPD has arrested 29-year-old Eric Santiago in connection with the shots fired incident. They say he is the tenant of the apartment directly above the family.
NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour found dead in SUV outside her home: Police
Police say they found Eunice Dwumfour inside her SUV outside her home, with multiple gunshot wounds.
NYPD: 2 men arrested in connection to string of gunpoint robberies
The NYPD says two men have been arrested for robbing at least 12 New Yorkers at gunpoint in at least seven incidents across Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan.
Bronx man found dead inside apartment, roommate arrested: police
More than a quarter of NYC shootings take place in these six neighborhoods
More than a quarter of all Big Apple shootings take place in just six harried NYPD precincts — all of them in the Bronx and Brooklyn, according to a citywide performance report released this week. The Mayor’s Management Report highlights the city’s most bullet-riddled neighborhoods — covering areas including Mott Haven, Morrisania and Woodlawn in the Bronx, and Brooklyn’s Brownsville, East New York and Cypress Hill — where about 27% of shootings take place. “I am tired of it. Sometimes you can’t even sleep because of the shootings,” said Ralph Campbell, 59, who has lived in his Brownsville neighborhood for 45 years. “You are...
NYPD Arrests Second Suspect in Death of Maria Hernandez
Just a couple days after 47-year-old Lashawn Mackey was arrested for the death of Maria Hernandez, 74, NYPD officials announced that they were looking for a second suspect, sharing the surveillance image below. Police have now confirmed that on Tuesday at approximately 11 p.m., 53-year-old Brooklyn resident Terrence Moore […]...
Brooklyn woman likely brain dead after dragging by husband’s car, family says
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The sister of a Brooklyn woman who suffered massive brain injuries early Sunday was pleading for witnesses to come forward to answer what happened to 22-year-old Jennifer Patino. “Basically, my sister — right now — is like brain dead,” Mayra Patino told PIX11 News Wednesday night. “She’s on a ventilator.” Mayra […]
NYC Instagram Model Charged with Killing Sleeping Dad, Stabbing Sister Over Laptop
The 22-year-old Instagram model accused of using a kitchen knife and hammer to ruthlessly murder her father as he slept on a couch at their Brooklyn home in late December, a bloodbath she first blamed on two violent strangers, was driven to kill because of an argument over a laptop, prosecutors revealed at her court arraignment this week.
Pregnant fiancée thrown from car by alleged speedy drunk driver on Staten Island: sources
NEW DORP, Staten Island (PIX11) — A pregnant 23-year-old woman’s served leg was found on the roadway after she was ejected from her allegedly drunk fiancee’s car during a sedan-splitting crash on Staten Island Saturday, according to law enforcement sources. Adem Nikeziq, 30, was arraigned Monday on manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, criminally negligent homicide, and […]
‘So what, I just slashed a few people’: Man accused of attacking 2 men in Manhattan
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — After an officer nabbed a slashing suspect in the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown, the purported attacker allegedly said, “So what, I just slashed a few people.” Luis Rosas, 40, was indicted on assault charges for allegedly attacking two men near the bus terminal earlier this month, prosecutors said. Rosas […]
ATM thief targets bank near St. Johns University campus
NEW YORK, NY – The Dime Community Bank across the street from Belson Stadium on the campus of St. John’s University in Queens was targeted by a skilled ATM thief earlier this month. Today, detectives with the NYPD’s 107th Precinct released photos of the white male suspect involved in that robbery. According to police on January 8, at around 11:45 pm, the suspect entered the vestibule of Dime Community Bank and used tools to access the ATM machine’s cash dispenser. He removed an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. The suspect was described as a male with a light complexion, The post ATM thief targets bank near St. Johns University campus appeared first on Shore News Network.
