Charlottesville, VA

2023 Virginia Football Schedule Revealed

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
 3 days ago

The Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled the 2023 football schedule, giving us a clear picture of the entire 2023 UVA football schedule

The 2023 Virginia football schedule has arrived.

The Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled the 2023 ACC football composite schedule on Monday night, giving us the complete picture of the 2023 UVA football schedule.

Read a full breakdown of key takeaways from the 2023 Virginia football schedule here: Takeaways From the 2023 Virginia Football Schedule

The 2023 ACC football season will be the first without divisions, as the conference is adopting a 3-5-5 scheduling model with each team having three primary opponents that will be on that team's schedule every season. Virginia's three primary opponents are Louisville, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Virginia has ACC home games against NC State, Georgia Tech, Duke, and Virginia Tech and the Cavaliers will play at Boston College, North Carolina, Miami, and Louisville this season.

UVA's non-conference schedule includes what is technically a neutral-site matchup against Tennessee in Nashville in the season-opener on September 2nd. The Cavaliers host James Madison on September 9th and then play at Maryland on September 16th in College Park. Virginia's final non-conference game will be against William & Mary on October 7th in Charlottesville.

Virginia's bye week is in week 7, the weekend of October 14th. UVA has two non-Saturday games on its 2023 schedule: vs. NC State on Friday, September 22nd and at Louisville on Thursday, November 9th.

See the complete 12-game Virginia football schedule for the 2023 season here:

2023 Virginia Football Schedule

Saturday, September 2nd: vs. Tennessee (Nashville, TN)

Saturday, September 9th: vs. James Madison (Charlottesville, VA)

Saturday, September 16th: at Maryland (College Park, MD)

Friday, September 22nd: vs. NC State (Charlottesville, VA)

Saturday, September 30th: at Boston College (Chestnut Hill, MA)

Saturday, October 7th: vs. William & Mary (Charlottesville, VA)

Saturday, October 21st: at North Carolina (Chapel Hill, NC)

Saturday, October 28th: at Miami (Miami, FL)

Saturday, November 4th: vs. Georgia Tech (Charlottesville, VA)

Thursday, November 9th: at Louisville (Louisville, KY)

Saturday, November 18th: vs. Duke (Charlottesville, VA)

Saturday, November 25th: vs. Virginia Tech (Charlottesville, VA)

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
