ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

O.G. Anunoby's Injury Status For Raptors-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OI4YH_0kWkmmJj00

O.G. Anunoby is on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Toronto Raptors will be in Arizona to face off with the Phoenix Suns.

However, they will be without one of their top players, as O.G. Anunoby has been ruled out due to a wrist injury.

Underdog NBA: "OG Anunoby (wrist) ruled out for Monday."

The former Indiana Hoosier is having a solid season with averages of 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 steals per contest in 45 games.

He is also shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.

This will be the second game in a row that the 25-year-old has missed (he got injured against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night).

Through 51 games, the Raptors are 23-28, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are a half-game behind the Indiana Pacers for the 11th seed and one game back of the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls (who are tied for the ninth seed).

Over the last ten games, the Raptors are 5-5, and they have gone 8-16 in the 24 games they have played on the road away from Canada.

As for the Suns, they are in a four-way tie for the sixth seed in the Western Conference and have a 26-25 record in 51 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and an outstanding 18-8 in the 26 games they have hosted at home in Phoenix, Arizona.

In December, the Raptors beat the Suns 113-104 (at home).

Anunoby had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.

More on the Toronto Raptors can be read here

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection

Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the third quarter.... The post Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Football Star Signed For Staggering $131 Million

Tuesday was the deadline for transfers for the top international football players, and a major move was made as the seconds winded down before the deadline. Enzo Fernandez will be heading from Benfica to Chelsea after the Premier League club paid the $131 million release clause to take him away from his home team.
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could trade for top defensive player?

They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Nets players respond to beatdown loss to Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets were no match for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night and recognized that. Boston outscored Brooklyn by 30 in the first quarter and did not let up in a 139-96 win. The Celtics went to the NBA Finals last season and have the best record in the East for now, so they... The post Nets players respond to beatdown loss to Celtics appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy