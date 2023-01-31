O.G. Anunoby's Injury Status For Raptors-Suns Game

O.G. Anunoby is on the injury report for Monday's game.

On Monday night, the Toronto Raptors will be in Arizona to face off with the Phoenix Suns.

However, they will be without one of their top players, as O.G. Anunoby has been ruled out due to a wrist injury.

Underdog NBA: "OG Anunoby (wrist) ruled out for Monday."

The former Indiana Hoosier is having a solid season with averages of 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 steals per contest in 45 games.

He is also shooting 45.7% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.

This will be the second game in a row that the 25-year-old has missed (he got injured against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night).

Through 51 games, the Raptors are 23-28, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are a half-game behind the Indiana Pacers for the 11th seed and one game back of the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls (who are tied for the ninth seed).

Over the last ten games, the Raptors are 5-5, and they have gone 8-16 in the 24 games they have played on the road away from Canada.

As for the Suns, they are in a four-way tie for the sixth seed in the Western Conference and have a 26-25 record in 51 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and an outstanding 18-8 in the 26 games they have hosted at home in Phoenix, Arizona.

In December, the Raptors beat the Suns 113-104 (at home).

Anunoby had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.