Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund

With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
AOC Hits Back at Marjorie Taylor Greene Debate Challenge With Reminder They’re on the Same Committee: ‘You Spent Almost No Time There’

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (D-GA) took multiple shots at one another following a House floor speech where the former excitedly dug into Republicans for voting to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Greene got a shoutout in Ocasio Cortez’s speech...
House Republicans Call for Al Jazeera Press Credentials To Be Suspended, Demand Company Register As ‘Foreign Agent’

Multiple House Republicans called for the suspension of press credentials for Al Jazeera until the outlet registers as a foreign agent. Reps. Jack Berman (R-MI,), Alex Money (R-WV), and Michael Waltz (R-FL) signed the letter sent to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Politico reported. The lawmakers acknowledge in the letter that most credentialed journalists for Al Jazeera International and Al Jazeera English are likely legitimate journalists, but without registering, they argue operatives could be implanted through the company’s press access.
Here Are the Minority of House Democrats Who Had the Guts to Vote Against Republicans’ Idiotic and Performative Resolution on ‘Socialism’

On Thursday, the House overwhelmingly voted in favor of a useless resolution “denouncing the horrors of socialism.” Sadly, the majority of Democrats felt compelled to approve the utterly performative measure, which passed 328 to 86. Even though most Democrats voted for the resolution, it will not prevent Republicans...
Newsmax Reporter Ghoulishly Grills Jean-Pierre Over Biden Treatment of Tyre Nichols Killing Vs. White Police Chief Killed On Job

Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen ghoulishly grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Joe Biden’s treatment of two tragic events that happened to involve Black people — NFL star Damar Hamlin and the late Tyre Nichols — versus that of the killing of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire several weeks ago in Pennsylvania.
