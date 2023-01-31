What to do now to get your garden ready for spring, summer

Q: What landscape and garden tasks should I do in February?

A. When we get a break in the rains, it's a good time to get your trees and shrubs ready for spring. Late winter is the best time to prune grapes, roses, crepe myrtle and any fruit trees that have not bloomed yet.

Don't prune olives or apricots at this time of year, due to the risk of Eutypa dieback in apricots and Olive Knot in olive trees. Both of these trees are best pruned in late summer after harvest.

Now is also the time to get in one last dormant spray. Check the University of California's California Backyard Orchard website at homeorchard.ucanr.edu for specific information about dormant sprays needed for tree species. Rule of thumb is to spray all fruit and nut trees ― if not already done in January ― before bud swell.

This is also a good time to paint the trunks of newly planted trees and to repaint the trunks of young trees to prevent borers and protect trees from sunburn. Sunburn is the number one cause of much of the damage I see to trees around Redding. Use an interior white or other light colored interior latex paint with equal amounts of water, and apply generously.

Now is the time to control slugs, earwigs and sow bugs with bait or traps, before you plan to set out yummy young seedlings or bedding plants. By getting the populations under control now, you will not lose plants to these pests later in the season. Make sure to use baits that are not toxic to pets.

Remove and discard old flowers from azaleas and camellias to reduce petal blight. Cleaning up around these shrubs after bloom will help control fungal infections. Place a layer of fresh mulch to help reduce the spread of fungal disease. Roses also benefit from this sort of attention to control the spread of fungal diseases, especially black spot.

Divide perennials such as asters, lilies, perennial phlox, and chrysanthemums. By dividing you will rejuvenate the plants and also have plants to share with fellow gardeners or plant in other places in your yard.

Late February is a good time to fertilize plants such as Daphne, citrus, asparagus, strawberries and cane berries. For citrus and cane berries, you want to split yearly recommended amounts into three applications: Late winter, mid-spring and mid-summer.

Control spring and summer weeds before they sprout by putting down fresh layers of mulch and/or pre-emergent herbicide. This is also the time to plant bare-root deciduous shrubs and trees, as they are now available from local nurseries. Planting from bare root is an economical way to add larger trees and shrubs to your landscape.

The Shasta Master Gardeners Program can be reached by phone at 530-242-2219 or emailmastergardener@shastacollege.edu. The gardener office is staffed by volunteers trained by the University of California to answer gardeners' questions using information based on scientific research.