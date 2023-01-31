ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, FL

Ridaught: Winter sports heating up

Whew! What a week for prep sports in the area. National Signing Day was on Wednesday, along with girls and boys soccer district tournament games, and district tournament play for girls basketball. Plus, this is the last week of the regular season for boys basketball, with district tournament play beginning...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
P.K. Yonge wins 3A-District 4 title

Defense was the storyline early in Thursday night’s girls soccer Class 3A-District 4 championship clash between host P.K. Yonge and Keystone Heights. The visiting Indians kept the Blue Wave from scoring in the first half, but P.K. Yonge (12-4-1) exploded in the second half for a 6-1 win to capture its fourth straight district title, all against Keystone Heights.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Fast start leads Gainesville past Eastside

Gainesville’s Theo Stephens looked like he might score 50 points after a sizzling start for the Hurricanes on Senior Night against city rival Eastside. And while he cooled off the rest of the game, Stephens’ 13 points in the first five minutes put Gainesville up by 15 in the opening period, and the Hurricanes never looked back in beating the Rams, 53-37, at the Purple Palace.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Buchholz adds to signing class

The Buchholz football program is reaping the benefits of its successful 2022 season. Following the Bobcats’ second straight state semifinal appearance, four more players signed to play college football on Wednesday. Offensive linemen Brady Barnes (University of the Cumberlands) and Taylor McGriff (Murray State), and defensive players Donny Hiebert...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Santa Fe wins 17 straight

Tuesday night’s Eastside-Santa Fe boys basketball game featured two teams that were headed in opposite directions. The visiting Raiders carried a 16-game winning streak into the game, while the host Rams had lost six in a row. The trend continued as Santa Fe (19-5) took advantage of a quick...
SANTA FE, FL
FSU offers big athlete from the Panhandle, Artavius Jones

Florida State extended a scholarship offer to Artavius Jones, a sizable prospect from nearby Blountstown. The Class of 2024 recruit is considered a possible offensive lineman and defensive lineman. Jones, who visited FSU for a Junior Day on January 21, announced the offer on Thursday. It followed up recent offers...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Robotics competition returns to Alachua County

Robotics teams across the Alachua County Public School (ACPS) District and beyond competed in the annual VEX Robotics Competition (VRC) at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday. Nearly 250 elementary, middle, and high school students competed to earn a spot and represent the district in the Central/North Florida State Vex competition in March, with a chance to compete at the Worlds Competition in May.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Two Missouri children missing found in High Springs with kidnapper

The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) says they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 15, 2022. Police say they discovered the driver of a vehicle was a fugitive after they conducted a routine tag check. Police say they found the children and their abductor...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Governor Ron DeSantis announces broadband awards for Gainesville, Archer, Micanopy, and Newberry

MILTON, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet for Florida’s underserved communities. More than $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 Florida counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations.
FLORIDA STATE
VA to open Gainesville Primary Care Clinic

The Veterans Administration will be opening a new primary care clinic in Gainesville on Tuesday. According to a North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) release, the new 70,849 square foot facility will provide primary care, mental health, whole health, women’s health, telehealth, radiology, prosthetics, laboratory collection and physical medicine and rehabilitation services (PM&RS).
GAINESVILLE, FL
Community meeting explores ways to combat violence

Community leaders and members of the public worried about the rise in youth violence in the Ocala area recently heard of a unique program in Jacksonville that is showing a possible way forward. The Jan. 26 community meeting at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, sponsored by the Marion County Chapter...
OCALA, FL

