The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ridaught: Winter sports heating up
Whew! What a week for prep sports in the area. National Signing Day was on Wednesday, along with girls and boys soccer district tournament games, and district tournament play for girls basketball. Plus, this is the last week of the regular season for boys basketball, with district tournament play beginning...
mainstreetdailynews.com
P.K. Yonge wins 3A-District 4 title
Defense was the storyline early in Thursday night’s girls soccer Class 3A-District 4 championship clash between host P.K. Yonge and Keystone Heights. The visiting Indians kept the Blue Wave from scoring in the first half, but P.K. Yonge (12-4-1) exploded in the second half for a 6-1 win to capture its fourth straight district title, all against Keystone Heights.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fast start leads Gainesville past Eastside
Gainesville’s Theo Stephens looked like he might score 50 points after a sizzling start for the Hurricanes on Senior Night against city rival Eastside. And while he cooled off the rest of the game, Stephens’ 13 points in the first five minutes put Gainesville up by 15 in the opening period, and the Hurricanes never looked back in beating the Rams, 53-37, at the Purple Palace.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz adds to signing class
The Buchholz football program is reaping the benefits of its successful 2022 season. Following the Bobcats’ second straight state semifinal appearance, four more players signed to play college football on Wednesday. Offensive linemen Brady Barnes (University of the Cumberlands) and Taylor McGriff (Murray State), and defensive players Donny Hiebert...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Santa Fe wins 17 straight
Tuesday night’s Eastside-Santa Fe boys basketball game featured two teams that were headed in opposite directions. The visiting Raiders carried a 16-game winning streak into the game, while the host Rams had lost six in a row. The trend continued as Santa Fe (19-5) took advantage of a quick...
FSU offers big athlete from the Panhandle, Artavius Jones
Florida State extended a scholarship offer to Artavius Jones, a sizable prospect from nearby Blountstown. The Class of 2024 recruit is considered a possible offensive lineman and defensive lineman. Jones, who visited FSU for a Junior Day on January 21, announced the offer on Thursday. It followed up recent offers...
wuft.org
The ground of their practice field is too hard for tackling. The Hawthorne Hornets won the state football championship anyway
An Alachua County Public Schools spokesperson says facilities county-wide will soon be reviewed. Hawthorne Middle/High didn’t wait on upgrades to win. Above: Listen to an audio version of this story, which aired on WUFT-FM. Their facilities are some of the oldest in the county. They don’t have the newest...
Former Gators QB Commit Marcus Stokes Signs With West Florida
Quarterback Marcus Stokes, a former Gators commit who had his scholarship withdrawn in November, has signed with West Florida.
Florida Lands Former Marshall Commit Layne Swafford As PWO
Former Marshall edge rusher commitment Layne Swafford has flipped to Florida as a preferred walk-on.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Robotics competition returns to Alachua County
Robotics teams across the Alachua County Public School (ACPS) District and beyond competed in the annual VEX Robotics Competition (VRC) at Lincoln Middle School on Thursday. Nearly 250 elementary, middle, and high school students competed to earn a spot and represent the district in the Central/North Florida State Vex competition in March, with a chance to compete at the Worlds Competition in May.
WCJB
Hamilton County prosecutors charge Lake City activist after basketball game incident
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors in Hamilton County charged a Lake City activist with a pair of misdemeanor charges after an incident at a high school basketball game, where a deputy was seen putting his knee on the activist’s neck. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officials, school...
mycbs4.com
Two Missouri children missing found in High Springs with kidnapper
The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) says they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 15, 2022. Police say they discovered the driver of a vehicle was a fugitive after they conducted a routine tag check. Police say they found the children and their abductor...
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis announces broadband awards for Gainesville, Archer, Micanopy, and Newberry
MILTON, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet for Florida’s underserved communities. More than $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 Florida counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations.
mainstreetdailynews.com
VA to open Gainesville Primary Care Clinic
The Veterans Administration will be opening a new primary care clinic in Gainesville on Tuesday. According to a North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) release, the new 70,849 square foot facility will provide primary care, mental health, whole health, women’s health, telehealth, radiology, prosthetics, laboratory collection and physical medicine and rehabilitation services (PM&RS).
click orlando
74-year-old Lyft driver missing for days, car spotted in Central Florida
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – A Lyft driver from South Florida has been unreachable since Monday — though his car has been spotted in Central Florida since then, according to Palm Beach Gardens police. Police said the Lyft driver — Gary Levin, 74 — drives a 2022 red...
WCJB
Communities across North Central Florida set to receive money for broadband services
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some rural areas of North Central Florida are about to get broadband internet. The state is awarding $144 million for broadband services. The cities of Gainesville and Ocala are each getting $1.4 million. Micanopy is getting more than $4.5 million. Columbia County is set to receive...
Community meeting explores ways to combat violence
Community leaders and members of the public worried about the rise in youth violence in the Ocala area recently heard of a unique program in Jacksonville that is showing a possible way forward. The Jan. 26 community meeting at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, sponsored by the Marion County Chapter...
wuft.org
Gainesville man seeks compensation for home destroyed by flooding
On July 7, 2021, Mark Dake’s home was flooded with 36 inches of water during Hurricane Elsa. Dake lived in the Emerald Woods neighborhood in north Gainesville from 2011 until the flood left him homeless for two weeks. He has lived in a mobile home since then. “I’m not...
wuft.org
High Springs remains divided over Walldogs Murals coming to town in March
An international group of artists is scheduled to paint a series of murals in High Spring in March. But residents remain at odds over the historic themes of the murals and whether they want them painted at all. The Heart of High Springs, a nonprofit organization, announced in 2019 that...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Henry Hoo, Jackson Boo, Cookies ‘n Cream, and Beefstick
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a cat who is a bit shy at first Henry Hoo. Henry Hoo will warm up pretty easily with some head scratches and some love.
