Gainesville’s Theo Stephens looked like he might score 50 points after a sizzling start for the Hurricanes on Senior Night against city rival Eastside. And while he cooled off the rest of the game, Stephens’ 13 points in the first five minutes put Gainesville up by 15 in the opening period, and the Hurricanes never looked back in beating the Rams, 53-37, at the Purple Palace.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO