Louisville, KY

247Sports

Finally! Louisville scores first ACC win of the season

The University of Louisville basketball team finally did it. Eleven games into the ACC season, the Cardinals scored their first win in conference play on Wednesday night with a 68-58 victory over Georgia Tech before 11,416 fans at the KFC Yum Center. The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Cardinals (3-19, 1-10) and extended the Yellowjackets (8-14, 1-11) losing streak to eight games.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Despite grim season, Louisville basketball is on the rise

The Louisville basketball program has faced historic lows this season, now sitting with a 3-19 overall record and 1-10 within the ACC conference. Prior to last night’s victory over Georgia Tech, Louisville was winless in the ACC conference with an 0-10 record. Now with only nine games left in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Brohm ready to go to war with UK for Louisville, in-state recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- When Louisville was courting then-Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm trying to convince him to return home and replace the fired Bobby Petrino, Lexington Herald-Leader columnist Mark Story wrote a piece that was published under the headline: "Brohm at U of L would be bad news for UK."
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville football adds grad transfer Allan Houston III

Louisville is adding Brown University wide receiver Allan Houston III to its roster. Yes, the 6-foot, 190-pound grad transfer is the son of Louisville native and former NBA star Allan Houston. Houston joins Louisville as an invited walk-on. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Houston spent four seasons at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

IU Southeast names new chancellor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University Southeast in New Albany has named its newest chancellor. IU alumna Deborah Ford was chosen to oversee the school starting July 1, the university announced Thursday. The chancellor oversees the academic and operational dimensions of the campus. Since 2009, Ford has served as chancellor...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Bow tie ceremony recognizes student achievement at Louisville's W.E.B. DuBois Academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- W.E.B. DuBois Academy celebrated student achievement Friday with its annual bow tie ceremony. Around 300 students were recognized at the JCPS school for young men for having a 3.5 or higher GPA during the school year. As part of the tradition, each student walked across the stage and was presented with a bow tie in the school's colors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pilot program in Louisville hopes colorful crosswalks will improve safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for locals to create colorful crosswalks downtown to improve safety. The Office of Advanced Planning and the Office of Arts and Creative Industries announced the start of a new trial program, the Community Crosswalks program, to make four of Louisville's major intersections safer by installing "asphalt art."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 dead in shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 1300 block of Story Avenue just after 3 p.m. Friday. LMPD confirmed on social media that they are investigating a homicide at that location. No additional information has...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?

SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
SPARTA, KY
wdrb.com

Man recovering after being shot in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the city's Taylor Berry neighborhood Tuesday evening. According to LMPD Spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers with the department's Fourth Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Euclid Avenue around 8 p.m. That's off Utah and Central avenues between South Central Park and Churchill Downs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Reactions around Kentucky after release of Tyre Nichols video

Kentucky — The city of Memphis released footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday evening. The video footage is incredibly disturbing and contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers. The five officers, who are all...
MEMPHIS, TN

