FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Louisville beats Georgia Tech, 68-58; Repeat Louisville beats Georgia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —Some University of Louisville fans have been waiting for coach Kenny Payne to take a swing at something as the losses have piled up like unused tickets for the Cardinals' men’s basketball team. Pound the scorer’s table. Slam a clipboard. Put a fist through some...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 68-58 Win vs. Georgia Tech
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, forward Jae'Lyn Withers, forward J.J. Traynor and forward Kamari Lands said after their win vs. the Yellow Jackets:
William Spencer commits to Louisville; New Albany (Indiana) 4-star chooses Cardinals over Kentucky, Michigan State, others
The defensive lineman originally from Louisville Male (Kentucky) announced his commitment to the Cardinals on National Signing Day
Finally! Louisville scores first ACC win of the season
The University of Louisville basketball team finally did it. Eleven games into the ACC season, the Cardinals scored their first win in conference play on Wednesday night with a 68-58 victory over Georgia Tech before 11,416 fans at the KFC Yum Center. The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Cardinals (3-19, 1-10) and extended the Yellowjackets (8-14, 1-11) losing streak to eight games.
Despite grim season, Louisville basketball is on the rise
The Louisville basketball program has faced historic lows this season, now sitting with a 3-19 overall record and 1-10 within the ACC conference. Prior to last night’s victory over Georgia Tech, Louisville was winless in the ACC conference with an 0-10 record. Now with only nine games left in...
kentuckytoday.com
Brohm ready to go to war with UK for Louisville, in-state recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- When Louisville was courting then-Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm trying to convince him to return home and replace the fired Bobby Petrino, Lexington Herald-Leader columnist Mark Story wrote a piece that was published under the headline: "Brohm at U of L would be bad news for UK."
Louisville football adds grad transfer Allan Houston III
Louisville is adding Brown University wide receiver Allan Houston III to its roster. Yes, the 6-foot, 190-pound grad transfer is the son of Louisville native and former NBA star Allan Houston. Houston joins Louisville as an invited walk-on. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Houston spent four seasons at...
Louisville poised to finish 2023 class with program's highest prospect rating
National Signing Day has arrived, signaling the completion of the 2023 recruiting class, at least from the high school ranks. Louisville's group of incoming freshmen currently holds 14 high school prospects. (The final class will also include an strong college of additions via the NCAA transfer portal.) With the 2023...
Watch: Jeff Brohm Talks Completion of Coaching Staff, Signing Day
The first year head coach of the Cardinals recently filled out his assistant coaching staff, and Wednesday marked the traditional signing day for the Class of 2023.
wdrb.com
IU Southeast names new chancellor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University Southeast in New Albany has named its newest chancellor. IU alumna Deborah Ford was chosen to oversee the school starting July 1, the university announced Thursday. The chancellor oversees the academic and operational dimensions of the campus. Since 2009, Ford has served as chancellor...
WLKY.com
The Toy Tiger: Remembering Louisville's rowdiest, rock-n-roll nightclub
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some thought it was shady, some thought it amazing, and some thought it was both: The Toy Tiger. Even if you never went inside, if you lived in Louisville, you probably recognized the big, bright sign on Bardstown Road. The club was known for its rock-n-roll...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
wdrb.com
Bow tie ceremony recognizes student achievement at Louisville's W.E.B. DuBois Academy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- W.E.B. DuBois Academy celebrated student achievement Friday with its annual bow tie ceremony. Around 300 students were recognized at the JCPS school for young men for having a 3.5 or higher GPA during the school year. As part of the tradition, each student walked across the stage and was presented with a bow tie in the school's colors.
wdrb.com
Pilot program in Louisville hopes colorful crosswalks will improve safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is looking for locals to create colorful crosswalks downtown to improve safety. The Office of Advanced Planning and the Office of Arts and Creative Industries announced the start of a new trial program, the Community Crosswalks program, to make four of Louisville's major intersections safer by installing "asphalt art."
wdrb.com
1 dead in shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 1300 block of Story Avenue just after 3 p.m. Friday. LMPD confirmed on social media that they are investigating a homicide at that location. No additional information has...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?
SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
wdrb.com
Man recovering after being shot in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the city's Taylor Berry neighborhood Tuesday evening. According to LMPD Spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers with the department's Fourth Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Euclid Avenue around 8 p.m. That's off Utah and Central avenues between South Central Park and Churchill Downs.
spectrumnews1.com
Reactions around Kentucky after release of Tyre Nichols video
Kentucky — The city of Memphis released footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest Friday evening. The video footage is incredibly disturbing and contains strong language, viewer discretion is advised. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after a confrontation with Memphis police officers. The five officers, who are all...
wdrb.com
Louisville hospital systems consider different metrics when deciding whether to mask or not
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital systems are still considering whether to mask up or take them off. Starting next week, masking will no longer be required at UofL Health. "It wasn't a 'We're going to do this,' it's been a long process for us,"...
