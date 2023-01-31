ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Department of Transportation pre-treats roadways ahead of ice storm

By Andrew Epperson
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RiGkA_0kWkklDk00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Crews from the Arkansas Department of Transportation worked Monday to pretreat roadways and interstates ahead of an ice storm expected to impact much of the state over the next two days.

“Eighty to 90% of the state’s going to be hit by this,” Dave Parker, an ARDOT spokesperson said.

What to do if your vehicle loses traction on wintry roads

Of Arkansas’ 10 districts, crews pretreated areas in nine of them, Parker said. He said the ice storm will be challenging for a number of reasons, including the poor driving conditions that could cause accidents.

“Power outages, downed trees, all sorts of things [are possible],” Parker said.

Parker said drivers Tuesday should pack some supplies if they cannot avoid being on the road. He said crew members have been told they may be stuck for hours at a time.

“With ice, you just can’t do a whole lot,” Parker said. “So, I can’t give you any driving tips or advice because there’s not a whole lot you can do with it.”

Roads were pretreated with a salt and brine mix, but crews have switched over to straight salt, Parker said.

Ginger Pierce lives in Arkansas and said a Tuesday class she typically attends was already canceled. She said she will stay home and advised others to do the same.

“Cover up, read a book, watch TV,” Pierce said. “Stay home.”

Related
5newsonline.com

ARDOT truck treating icy roads with salt tips over

ARKANSAS, USA — According to a post by Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), one of its truck tipped over this morning while treating icy roads. The truck blew a tire and due to heavy amounts of salt, flipped on its side. Arkansas had a wave of freezing rain, sleet...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Electric cooperative heads south to help with power outages

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) – With thousands of people battling power outages in the southern part of Arkansas, one company will trek across the state to help out. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said some of its line personnel were heading to the C&L Electric Cooperative following a barrage of sleet and freezing rain.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Icy road, bridge conditions cause multiple vehicle accidents

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icy roads and bridges have resulted in multiple vehicle wrecks in different parts of the state Thursday morning. IDrive Arkansas has shown two wrecks on Interstate-30 in Little Rock as well as all southbound lanes in White County being closed due to an accident. Arkansas...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays

ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Arkansas's rural fire departments ready to respond in icy conditions

ARKANSAS, USA — On Tuesday, many people stayed off the roads thanks to closed schools and workplaces— but first responders have still been out responding to emergencies. "We want to be ready to respond. If there's any emergencies. We hope not. But we are ready to go," West Pulaski Fire Department Fire Chief, Scott Joblin said.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas crews prepare for possible power outages

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As we all brace for the incoming winter weather— energy companies have also been doing the same. Entergy crews have been hard at work preparing for another round of winter weather in the Natural State. “We have been actually in storm restoration and storm...
ARKANSAS STATE
Cheddar News

Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States

"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
TEXAS STATE
