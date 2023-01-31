ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Tedy Bruschi Shares Amazing Story of Tom Brady's Addiction to Winning

Bruschi shares amazing story of Tom Brady's addiction to winning originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL, and he says it's "for good" this time. Assuming a second comeback attempt won't happen, we can finally close the final chapter...
Report: Patriots Add Assistant Coach With Strong Bill O'Brien Ties

Report: Patriots add assistant coach with strong Bill O'Brien ties originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill O'Brien indeed has input on the hiring of offensive assistant coaches in New England, it appears. The Patriots are adding Will Lawing to their offensive staff, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Thursday night. It's...
DeMeco Ryans Hired as Texans' New Head Coach on Six-Year Contract

Former 49ers DC Ryans lands 'dream job' as Texans' new coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. DeMeco Ryans' time in the Bay has come to an end. The former 49ers defensive coordinator is headed back to Houston to become the sixth head coach in Texans franchise history. "I'd like...
