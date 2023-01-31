ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, AR

Clinton National Airport preps for winter weather

By Chris Counts
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wqG3_0kWkjcJQ00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Clinton National Airport officials said Monday afternoon that airlines are issuing delays and cancellations due to winter weather affecting areas in the southwest.

According to officials, more cancellations are anticipated to increase as the storm sets into central Arkansas late Monday night.

School Closings & Delays

As of 9 p.m., eight flights have been canceled and 24 delays have already occurred. Eight flights have already been canceled for Tuesday.

Officials say that the airport is open and operational right now, and the airfield team has already begun pre-treating the airport’s runway and taxiways before freezing precipitation begins.

Airport staff will be on duty for the duration of the storm and continue deicing the airfield and customer parking.

What to do if your vehicle loses traction on wintry roads

Officials are also asking passengers to check their flight status before traveling to the airport, which can be done through ClintonAirport.com or through the website of their airline.

LITTLE ROCK, AR
