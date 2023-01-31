ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Department of Transportation pre-treats roadways ahead of ice storm

By Andrew Epperson
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUIfX_0kWkjLVB00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Crews from the Arkansas Department of Transportation worked Monday to pretreat roadways and interstates ahead of an ice storm expected to impact much of the state over the next two days.

“Eighty to 90% of the state’s going to be hit by this,” Dave Parker, an ARDOT spokesperson said.

What to do if your vehicle loses traction on wintry roads

Of Arkansas’ 10 districts, crews pretreated areas in nine of them, Parker said. He said the ice storm will be challenging for a number of reasons, including the poor driving conditions that could cause accidents.

“Power outages, downed trees, all sorts of things [are possible],” Parker said.

Parker said drivers Tuesday should pack some supplies if they cannot avoid being on the road. He said crew members have been told they may be stuck for hours at a time.

“With ice, you just can’t do a whole lot,” Parker said. “So, I can’t give you any driving tips or advice because there’s not a whole lot you can do with it.”

Roads were pretreated with a salt and brine mix, but crews have switched over to straight salt, Parker said.

Ginger Pierce lives in Arkansas and said a Tuesday class she typically attends was already canceled. She said she will stay home and advised others to do the same.

“Cover up, read a book, watch TV,” Pierce said. “Stay home.”

KARK 4 News

