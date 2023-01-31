ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead, 1 Memphis police officer injured after shooting at White Station Library

One person is dead and a Memphis police officer is in critical condition following a shooting Thursday at the White Station Library in East Memphis. Preliminary information indicates around noon officers were called to a business in 5100 block of Poplar due to an “individual suspected of trespassing,” said Keli McAlister, public information officer for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
