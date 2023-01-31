ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana lawmakers hear input on bill allowing partisan school board races

By Kristen Eskow
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j0P75_0kWkit6k00

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers held a hearing Monday on a bill that would allow school board candidates to declare a political party affiliation on the ballot.

Under Senate Bill 188 , all candidates would have a political party affiliation next to their name on the ballot or would run as independent candidates.

The idea, which is backed by some Republican lawmakers , was discussed in a committee hearing in the House last year. But the bill died after no one testified in support.

This session, both opponents and supporters testified before the Senate Elections committee.

“I find that there’s a large interest in having people designate their party in school board elections,” said State Sen. Jack Sandlin (R-Indianapolis), the author of Senate Bill 188.

One of those interested in the idea: Zionsville parent Kristen Hoerr. She and other supporters argue school board races are already partisan and that declaring a party affiliation gives voters clarity.

“Adding this designation does not mean that we have to bring politics into the classroom,” said Hoerr, who helps run the Zionsville-based organization Parents for Accountable Schools. “We’re using a political process to make a decision about who’s going to be on these boards.”

But others say they’re worried politics would play a role if the bill becomes law.

Linda Singer, a longtime school board member for Western School Corporation in Howard County, pointed out school boards handle several matters.

“It is quite possible that we would have undue pressure to be applied to us as to who we hire,” Singer said.

Several school professional organizations and the Indiana PTA spoke in opposition, also raising concerns about how the change would limit who runs for school board.

Democrats and one Republican on the committee, State Sen. Greg Walker (R-Columbus), supported an amendment to eliminate the party affiliation language from the bill, but the amendment failed.

“People who are sitting on our school boards right now – folks that have incredibly valuable input, that care deeply about our children, that have experience in looking at contracts, for example – wouldn’t get elected because of that letter behind their name,” said State Sen. Andrea Hunley (D-Indianapolis).

The committee chairman, State Sen. Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute), did not hold a vote on the bill Monday since lawmakers will continue to work on the legislation, he said. He did not indicate when the bill may get a vote to advance out of committee.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Center Square

Senate committee advances bill to ban sales of 'assault firearms'

(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines Monday to advance a bill banning sales of new assault firearms manufactured after July of this year, a measure supporters say would increase gun safety in the commonwealth. Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance a measure that would create a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who “imports, sells, manufactures, purchases, possesses, transports or transfers” an assault firearm. The bill specifies that an “assault firearm" does not include antique firearms,...
VIRGINIA STATE
dallasexpress.com

More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign

More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
TEXAS STATE
Matt O'Hern

Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
Vogue Magazine

Why Are Women Now Required to Cover Their Arms in the Missouri State House?

Last week, lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives voted on a new rules package that would require women to cover their shoulders (while leaving the dress code for men unaltered). The previous dress code for women mandated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots." The implicit sexism of the addition was noted by many.
MISSOURI STATE
Black Enterprise

Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill

The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
FLORIDA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Virginia Senate passed two gun control bills

Virginia senators passed two gun control bills that impose new restrictions on guns. However, the bill will have to make it through the Republican-led House of Delegates. Virginia Senate voted 22-17 along party lines to ban the sale of so-called ghost guns, homemade firearms without serial numbers typically assembled using 3D printers.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy