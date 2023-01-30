Read full article on original website
SistaKaye
3d ago
I swear our justice system severely lacking. You charge him for evading police but not for killing a man?
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Wanted teen gang member caught with altered stolen weapon in Atlanta
ATLANTA - An alleged teenage gang member is facing multiple charges after Atlanta police say he was caught with stolen and altered firearm. Atlanta police say the arrest started at around 8:30 p.m Monday when officers responded to reports of a dispute with a weapon at a convenience store on Atlanta Avenue.
Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Cobb that lasted over 5 hours, officials say
Authorities said the standoff began late Thursday.
Metro Atlanta mother of 7 killed by hit-and-run driver
The incident happened on Highway 36 in Covington, near Bethel Bara Baptist Church.
Father and son shot outside Buckhead apartment complex | What we know
ATLANTA — A father and son were shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Buckhead apartment complex, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said this happened at the 32Hundred Apartments on Lenox Road just before 5 a.m. when someone pulled in and started shooting at the victims.
Ga. woman charged with father’s death after he goes into cardiac arrest
Paramedics say the man had visible injuries on his face and neck.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family calls for additional video to be released after Clayton County inmate death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family is demanding transparency and cell phone video be released following the death of a Clayton County inmate in November. Clayton County Jail video was released earlier this week. The video from inside the jail shows some of Terry Thurmond’s final moments.
Charges to be dropped against Carroll County murder suspect after 73 years
A motion to dismiss decades-old murder charges against Black sharecropper Clarence Henderson is scheduled to be heard in open court in West Georgia on March 2. It comes more than seven decades after police arrested Henderson, setting the Black sharecropper on a years’ long journey through the Jim Crow justice system of segregation-era Georgia.
2 men convicted of child molestation in separate Cobb cases
Two men were convicted of child molestation in separate cases in Cobb County, the District Attorney’s Office said Thursd...
MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit arrest two on murder charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals agents, and the Russell County Sheriff’s office arrested two suspects wanted on murder charges on Thursday. Authorities with The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say they noticed Lamarquis Edmonds, who was wanted on a murder charge, entering […]
Armed woman suspected of assault arrested after crash on I-20
Heavy police activity temporarily backed up traffic on I-20 West near downtown Atlanta after a driver suspected of aggravated assault led police on a brief car chase before crashing on the interstate, officials said.
LPD searching for suspect in shooting resulting in hospitalized 17-year-old
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday at around 10:47 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at WellStar West Georgia Hospital. According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), responding officers spoke with the 17-year-old victim, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The police department says the victim […]
WMAZ
4 Georgia men sentenced in international gun trafficking case
ATLANTA — Four Georgia men were sentenced for their roles in an international gun trafficking scheme, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The four Georgia men entered a guilty plea to several charges that implicated them in a plan to move a total of 160 handguns, some of which ended up in Canada.
CPD: Daughter charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her father
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man’s daughter is being arrested on an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection to his death, according to the Columbus Police Department. At 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, Jerry Faulkner was transported from Wellborn Drive to St. Francis Hospital for cardiac arrest. Paramedics say he had visible injuries on both his […]
Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 19-year-old man with multiple counts of financial identity fraud, which the victims believe are related to a rash of U.S. Postal mail thefts. T. Rene Rodriguez, who had mailed a check at a post office located at the corner of Trowbridge and Roswell Roads in Sandy Springs, […] The post Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
YSL Trial: 3 defendants involved in stabbing at Fulton jail, sheriff says
Three defendants set to stand trial in the sweeping gang case against alleged “Young Slime Life” members were involved i...
WTVM
LaGrange police searching for suspects involved in aggravated assault
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On February 1, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Dix Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. At the scene, officers spoke to the victim, who said he...
LaGrange: Investigation underway after local home struck by bullet
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — LaGrange police are investigating a shots fired incident that left an occupied home struck by gunfire. Police responded to Dix Street on Feb. 1 around 11:15 p.m. Officers spoke to the victim who says he was in his home when he heard gunfire. Later, the victim discovered a bullet hole in […]
Pregnant woman shot at troubled DeKalb condos; victim, baby in critical condition
A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.
1 woman shoots another during physical fight in Atlanta
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in Atlanta that injured a woman.
Metro Atlanta teacher accused of body slamming student, knocking him out
A teacher is accused of body slamming a student, temporarily knocking him unconscious, and Channel 2 Action News has obtained video of the fight leading up to the alleged assault.
