ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

SpaceX preparing for surge of geostationary satellite launches

SpaceX is preparing for a surge of geostationary communications satellite launches after several slow years. In the late 2010s, orders of large geostationary commsats plummeted. Formerly a mainstay of the commercial launch industry, western geostationary satellite launches became much rarer in 2019 and the early 2020s. That downturn was especially noticeable for SpaceX, where geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) launches were one of the most common missions performed by its Falcon 9 rockets from 2014 through 2018.
teslarati.com

Elon Musk’s Twitter applies for US state licenses for payments business: report

Twitter has taken further steps towards allowing payments on its platform. The company is reportedly seeking regulatory licenses across the United States and is working on developing the necessary software for the feature. The rollout of the platform’s upcoming payments system is reportedly being led by Twitter Director of Product...

Comments / 0

Community Policy