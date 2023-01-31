Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
SpaceX preparing for surge of geostationary satellite launches
SpaceX is preparing for a surge of geostationary communications satellite launches after several slow years. In the late 2010s, orders of large geostationary commsats plummeted. Formerly a mainstay of the commercial launch industry, western geostationary satellite launches became much rarer in 2019 and the early 2020s. That downturn was especially noticeable for SpaceX, where geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) launches were one of the most common missions performed by its Falcon 9 rockets from 2014 through 2018.
Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Fly Over These States in the Next Few Hours
NOAA modeling predicts that the balloon will be somewhere over southeast Missouri by 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, traveling across several central U.S. states.
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk’s Twitter applies for US state licenses for payments business: report
Twitter has taken further steps towards allowing payments on its platform. The company is reportedly seeking regulatory licenses across the United States and is working on developing the necessary software for the feature. The rollout of the platform’s upcoming payments system is reportedly being led by Twitter Director of Product...
Comments / 0