Ames, IA

cyclonefanatic.com

WBB: Cyclones lose bout with K-State in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kansas – No. 12 Iowa State (15-5, 7-3 Big 12) fell to Kansas State (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) Wednesday night 78-77. Four Cyclones scored in double-figures but the Wildcats came out victorious with the narrow one-point edge. Iowa State was led by Lexi Donarski with 18 points. Ashley...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

WATCH: Iowa State commit J.T. Rock breaks rim in high school game

Iowa State post commit J.T. Rock broke a rim during his school’s high school basketball game on Tuesday night in South Dakota. It’s tough to see in the clip available, but on the opposite side of the court, Rock throws down a dunk and the rim never recovered.
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Signing Day Central

It’s the annual February Signing Day for Iowa State Athletics. We’re keeping tabs on everything throughout the day below:. Jefferson Adam, a defensive end out of the junior college Hocking College, became the first to make things official this morning. He collected 8.5 sacks in nine games during the 2022 season and will have three years of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Ames.
AMES, IA
KCRG.com

Jordan Bohannon relishing opportunity to play with Iowa Wolves

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa star Jordan Bohannon wasn’t sure about his future after his last game as a Hawkeye. “I kept the ball dribbling and working out, and I had an opportunity to play here in Des Moines,” Bohannon said. “I’m really grateful for it, just making the most of every opportunity that I have.”
DES MOINES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

WBB: Ashley Joens named to Cheryl Miller Award top 10 list

AMES, Iowa – Ashley Joens’ pursuit of a third Cheryl Miller Award, given to the nation’s top small forward, progressed again on Wednesday with Joens being named to the 2023 Mid-Season Top 10, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday.
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

WATCH: Matt Campbell talks staff changes, previews spring ball

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell addressed media members Wednesday during his annual signing day press conference. He talks staff changes, previews spring ball, Jirehl Brock’s status, the quarterback position and more:
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Iowa Beef Expo gears up for successful show

Moving most of the breed sales to opening weekend worked out well for consignors and buyers at last year’s Iowa Beef Expo. “It worked well, and our trade show vendors really liked it because you could get more people there at the same time,” says Mike Dierenfeld, a producer from Northwood and president of the Iowa Beef Breeds Council. “This year all the sales except for Hereford will be held Sunday and Monday.”
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
GREENE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Best Small Town Is One You’ve Never Heard of Before

Iowa is home to many wonderful small towns, but there are a few that are just a tad above the rest. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of videos of the "worst" rural towns in each state. Each state has it's own corresponding video.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican legislators speaking at a “parental rights” event Thursday pledged to pass legislation this session banning LGBTQ materials in schools and policies allowing students to socially transition without their parents’ consent. “School choice” supporters gathered at Franklin Junior High School  in Des Moines Thursday evening for the town hall event, hosted […] The post Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Des Moines man identified in deadly truck versus car crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after a crash between atruck and a car on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Stephen Proctor, of Des Moines, died in the crash. Proctor's car was hit by a truck near Northwest...
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Here’s how many $1 million-plus homes sold in DM area in 2022

Eighty-three residential sales exceeded the $1 million mark in 2022, with 20 of the sales occurring in West Des Moines, information compiled by Iowa Realty brokers Rick and Marcia Wanamaker shows. A record-setting 86 $1 million-plus residential sales occurred in 2021, according to the Wanamakers’ data. “The past two...
WEST DES MOINES, IA

