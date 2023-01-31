Read full article on original website
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Cyclones lose bout with K-State in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kansas – No. 12 Iowa State (15-5, 7-3 Big 12) fell to Kansas State (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) Wednesday night 78-77. Four Cyclones scored in double-figures but the Wildcats came out victorious with the narrow one-point edge. Iowa State was led by Lexi Donarski with 18 points. Ashley...
Priority OL target Garrett Sexton talks Iowa State, Junior Day and more
Iowa State was the first school to offer 2024 Arrowhead (WI) star offensive lineman Garrett Sexton. In the last two and a half weeks, Sexton has really found momentum in his.
cyclonefanatic.com
WATCH: Iowa State commit J.T. Rock breaks rim in high school game
Iowa State post commit J.T. Rock broke a rim during his school’s high school basketball game on Tuesday night in South Dakota. It’s tough to see in the clip available, but on the opposite side of the court, Rock throws down a dunk and the rim never recovered.
cyclonefanatic.com
Signing Day Central
It’s the annual February Signing Day for Iowa State Athletics. We’re keeping tabs on everything throughout the day below:. Jefferson Adam, a defensive end out of the junior college Hocking College, became the first to make things official this morning. He collected 8.5 sacks in nine games during the 2022 season and will have three years of eligibility remaining when he arrives in Ames.
KCRG.com
Jordan Bohannon relishing opportunity to play with Iowa Wolves
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa star Jordan Bohannon wasn’t sure about his future after his last game as a Hawkeye. “I kept the ball dribbling and working out, and I had an opportunity to play here in Des Moines,” Bohannon said. “I’m really grateful for it, just making the most of every opportunity that I have.”
cyclonefanatic.com
WBB: Ashley Joens named to Cheryl Miller Award top 10 list
AMES, Iowa – Ashley Joens’ pursuit of a third Cheryl Miller Award, given to the nation’s top small forward, progressed again on Wednesday with Joens being named to the 2023 Mid-Season Top 10, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday.
cyclonefanatic.com
WATCH: Matt Campbell talks staff changes, previews spring ball
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell addressed media members Wednesday during his annual signing day press conference. He talks staff changes, previews spring ball, Jirehl Brock’s status, the quarterback position and more:
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Famous New York Pizza Chain Is Opening Up Stores In Iowa
Some Iowa folks are about to get a chance to chow down on some delicious New York Style Coal Brick-Oven pizza in their own towns. I've eaten at a lot of different pizza joints in many states. Some pizza places stand out more than others. From what I've heard Iowa...
agupdate.com
Iowa Beef Expo gears up for successful show
Moving most of the breed sales to opening weekend worked out well for consignors and buyers at last year’s Iowa Beef Expo. “It worked well, and our trade show vendors really liked it because you could get more people there at the same time,” says Mike Dierenfeld, a producer from Northwood and president of the Iowa Beef Breeds Council. “This year all the sales except for Hereford will be held Sunday and Monday.”
District looks at available dollars after popular teacher leaves
JEFFERSON, Iowa — Three isn’t five. But at least it’s not two. That’s how first-year Greene County Community Schools Superintendent Brett Abbotts looks at the funding increase that Iowa senate Republicans approved Thursday afternoon. Abbotts said the 3 percent increase in the per student formula will mean about $250,000 for the coming year. In recent […]
Iowa’s Best Small Town Is One You’ve Never Heard of Before
Iowa is home to many wonderful small towns, but there are a few that are just a tad above the rest. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of videos of the "worst" rural towns in each state. Each state has it's own corresponding video.
Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum
Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican legislators speaking at a “parental rights” event Thursday pledged to pass legislation this session banning LGBTQ materials in schools and policies allowing students to socially transition without their parents’ consent. “School choice” supporters gathered at Franklin Junior High School in Des Moines Thursday evening for the town hall event, hosted […] The post Gov. Reynolds, Republicans promise action on LGBTQ issues in schools at ‘parental rights’ forum appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
State Treasurer's office looks to return $489M in unclaimed property to Iowans
DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Treasurer's Office started the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt on Wednesday. Newly-elected State Treasurer Roby Smith says the state has $489 million in unclaimed property that it wants to give back. The $489 million comes from old bank accounts, security deposits, insurance payouts and...
56-Year-Old Iowa Restaurant That Was Set to Close Has Found a New Owner
Just two weeks ago it appeared a longtime Iowa restaurant was only about a month from closing. Thankfully, the news is much better as we begin February. A restaurant that's been serving its namesake Maxieburger and onion rings, along with an array of other dining choices since 1967, will end up continuing to serve customers into the future.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man identified in deadly truck versus car crash
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after a crash between atruck and a car on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Stephen Proctor, of Des Moines, died in the crash. Proctor's car was hit by a truck near Northwest...
Des Moines Business Record
Here’s how many $1 million-plus homes sold in DM area in 2022
Eighty-three residential sales exceeded the $1 million mark in 2022, with 20 of the sales occurring in West Des Moines, information compiled by Iowa Realty brokers Rick and Marcia Wanamaker shows. A record-setting 86 $1 million-plus residential sales occurred in 2021, according to the Wanamakers’ data. “The past two...
kiwaradio.com
Grassley: We Can’t Tolerate Mass Shootings, But We Must Also Protect Gun Rights
Washington, DC — There’s been a rash of mass shootings nationwide lately, including last week in Des Moines where two teenagers were killed and an adult was wounded in what police say was a gang-related incident. Five shooting rampages in Iowa, California, and Washington left 24 people dead...
KCCI.com
New non-stop service to major airport from Des Moines International Airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — American Airlines will launch nonstop service from Des Moines International Airport to New York's LaGuardia Airport this June. The airport announced the new service Monday afternoon, calling it a "win for our state." American Airlines is the second carrier to provide a nonstop flight to...
