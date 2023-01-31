ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
clintoncountydailynews.com

Nearly 200 People Attend Chamber Luncheon at 51 West Event Center

Close to 200 people attended the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce State of the Chamber 2023 luncheon Thursday at the 51 West Event Center in downtown Frankfort. The chamber recognized individuals, businesses and organizations that have gone above and beyond in 2022. “We just love doing this,” said Clinton County...
FRANKFORT, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

City of Kokomo Seeks Artists for Downtown Mural Project

The City of Kokomo is accepting proposals from qualified artists to participate in a for-hire downtown mural project. The project involves the production of an interactive mural on the side of a downtown business (Comics Cubed, 121 E. Sycamore St) and is open to all qualified artists living or working in Indiana. The City encourages applications from both new and established artists.
KOKOMO, IN
WIBC.com

Pendleton Heights To Hold Meeting on Counselor

Pendleton Heights High School will be holding a meeting tomorrow to discuss the fate of counselor Kathy McCord. McCord was placed on indefinite leave after she criticized the school system for withholding information about student gender transitions from parents. Specifically, she was criticizing a “gender support plan” that would not inform parents about a student’s gender transition decisions if the parents were not supportive. The plan has caused controversy in the community, with many taking issue with the lack of communication and transparency on the matter.
PENDLETON, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28

A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Downtown Carmel fire

Smoke erupts from a building in downtown Carmel on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Credit: Logan Milliken.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Noblesville, Anderson among central Indiana communities receiving tax credits for affordable housing

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Housing projects in Anderson, Noblesville and Indianapolis have been awarded low income housing tax credits. The move comes as state leaders are calling for affordable housing options for Hoosiers.  The Indiana Housing and Community Development authority chose five central Indiana housing projects to receive its most recent round of tax credit funding.  “What we’re […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
swineweb.com

Indiana Pork Names Award Winners

Indiana Pork recently presented three awards to individuals who have dedicated much time to advancing the pig industry. Mark York was the recipient of the Producer Meritorious Service Award. He farms in Wabash County with his wife Christine. Mark is a Purdue graduate, with a degree in Ag Economics, and is a former president of the Indiana Pork Board. He is active in his community serving as Wabash County Farm Bureau President. Mark and Christine were honored as the first Wabash County Farm Family of the Year by their Chamber of Commerce in 2010 and Mark received Master Farmer designation in 2017. He has also led a ground pork donation project that supports Wabash County Food pantries.
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

Reported scam in the Indiana State Police Peru District

Peru – Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
PERU, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Tippecanoe County man

UPDATE: Police say Robert Davis was located and is safe. TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Tippecanoe County have declared a statewide Silver Alert. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Robert Davis. He’s described as an 80-year-old white male who is 5’10” and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. […]
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
cityoflawrence.org

Community Shred-It & Electronics Recycling Day 2023

The Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana Spring Community Shred-It & Electronics Recycling Day has been scheduled for Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 from 10:00 am-1:00 pm, at the Belzer Middle School parking lot, 7555 E 56th St. This event it hosted by the City of Lawrence Police Department. $5 requested donation...
LAWRENCE, IN
WIBC.com

Zionsville 2040: Republican Candidate John Stehr’s Plan

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.--Republican candidate for Mayor of Zionsville John Stehr says he has a three-part comprehensive plan for Zionsville over the next 15 years if elected. He calls it “Zionsville 2040.”. “When I set out to run for mayor, I did it with a purpose – I want to make...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy