Clemson, SC

Clemson 2023 football schedule: Tigers to face eight bowl teams

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
 4 days ago

Clemson’s 2023 football schedule will feature games against eight bowl teams, including three teams that finished the 2022 season ranked in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll .

Schedules for all 14 ACC teams were announced Monday night on the ACC Network.

The Tigers are set to open the season on Labor Day for a second consecutive season, facing ACC rival Duke on Monday, Sept. 4, in Durham, North Carolina. It will mark Clemson’s first game at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium since 2012.

The Blue Devils were one of the most improved teams in the nation last season, going 9-4 under first-year coach Mike Elko after winning just three games in 2021.

The ACC’s new scheduling model, which was adopted last June, eliminates the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions, with the top two teams in league winning percentage meeting in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte on Dec. 2.

The Tigers’ home ACC schedule includes Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Wake Forest. In addition to Duke, Clemson’s road games will be at NC State, Miami and Syracuse.

Clemson’s four nonconference opponents are home games against Charleston Southern, Florida Atlantic and Notre Dame, and an away game at in-state rival South Carolina.

Clemson’s 10 Power Five opponents were a collective 78-51 for a .654 winning percentage last season, and eight of the 10 played in bowl games. Four of those teams were ranked in the final poll of 2022 – Florida State, Notre Dame and South Carolina.

The Tigers, who were 12 th in the final coaches poll, won their seventh ACC title in eight years and capped an 11-3 season with a 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

Clemson’s 2023 football schedule

  • Sept. 4: at Duke
  • Sept. 9: CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
  • Sept. 16: FLORIDA ATLANTIC
  • Sept. 23: FLORIDA STATE
  • Sept. 30: at Syracuse
  • Oct. 7: WAKE FOREST
  • Oct. 14: Open
  • Oct. 21: at Miami
  • Oct. 28: at NC State
  • Nov. 4: NOTRE DAME
  • Nov. 11: GEORGIA TECH
  • Nov. 18: NORTH CAROLINA
  • Nov. 25 at South Carolina

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson 2023 football schedule: Tigers to face eight bowl teams

