See which Greater Lansing basketball teams are part of the latest Associated Press state rankings

With the final full month of the high school basketball regular season just days away from beginning, Greater Lansing has three teams with unblemished records.

And each of those teams finds themselves ranked in the top five of their divisions in the latest Associated Press high school basketball rankings.

The Laingsburg boys continue to lead the way and remained at No. 2 in Division 3 this week. The Wolfpack beat Saranac in their lone game last week to stay unbeaten and maintain their hold on top of the CMAC standings.

The Olivet boys and Haslett girls each are ranked No. 2 in their divisions. Olivet picked up GLAC wins over Leslie and Stockbridge last week to push its record to 13-0.

Haslett, the lone unbeaten area girls team, recorded wins over Marshall, Mason and Brighton to stay unbeaten.

Panthers move up

Dansville and DeWitt join Haslett as area girls teams in the top 10 of their divisions. Dansville remained at No. 2 in Division 3 and is in control of the CMAC race.

DeWitt moved up two spots to No. 8 in Division 1 ahead of its Tuesday showdown against Holt for first place in the CAAC Blue. Holt is receiving votes outside the top 10 in Division 1.

Other girls teams receiving votes include Lansing Catholic and Olivet in Division 2, Ovid-Elsie and Ithaca in Division 3 and Portland St. Patrick and Fowler in Division 4.

CAAC Blue leaders just outside top 10

Olivet and Laingsburg are the only boys teams in the top 10, but several other area programs are receiving votes. That includes Grand Ledge, Okemos and Waverly, who have garnered votes in Division 1. All three are tied for first in the CAAC Blue.

Other boys teams receiving votes are Ionia in Division 2 and Ovid-Elsie in Division 3.

BOYS

By The Associated Press

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. Detroit Cass Tech (5) (15-0) 75

2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (13-1) 70

3. Muskegon (12-0) 65

4. Grand Rapids Northview (12-1) 57

5. North Farmington (10-1) 54

6. Ann Arbor Huron (11-0) 49

7. Detroit U-D Jesuit (12-2) 44

7. Grand Blanc (11-2) 44

9. Port Huron Northern (12-1) 31

10. Kalamazoo Central (10-2) 23

Others receiving votes: Okemos 18, Orchard Lake St. Mary's 11, Warren De La Salle 10, Lansing Waverly 8, Grand Ledge 8, Grand Haven 7, Rockford 6, Troy 5, Saline 4, Mattawan 4, Grosse Pointe South 2, Oak Park 2, Hamtramck 1, Midland Dow 1, Battle Creek Lakeview 1.

Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Romulus Summit Academy (4) (13-1) 74

2. Warren Michigan Collegiate (1) (12-1) 66

3. Ludington (13-0) 62

4. Olivet (13-0) 50

(tie) Benton Harbor (11-2) 50

6. Chelsea (12-1) 45

7. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-4) 44

8. Warren Lincoln (10-3) 35

9. Saginaw (13-3) 33

10. Grand Rapids Christian (8-3) 30

Others receiving votes: Onsted 29, Big Rapids 15, Ferndale 13, Cadillac 13, Kingsford 11, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 9, Hart 8, Boyne City 7, Richmond 7, Standish Sterling Central 5, Goodrich 1, Ionia 1, Grand Rapids South Christian 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Detroit Loyola (4) (12-1) 88

2. Laingsburg (12-0) 81

3. Flint Beecher (2) (11-2) 70

4. Niles Brandywine (11-1) 52

5. Napoleon (12-0) 51

6. Watervliet (10-1) 46

7. Grandville Calvin Christian (12-1) 44

8. Iron Mountain (10-1) 42

9. Maple City Glen Lake (10-1) 41

10. New Haven (12-2) 38

Others receiving votes: Saginaw Nouvel 30, Cass City 24, Blanchard Montabella 20, Bad Axe 17, St. Ignace 16, Traverse City St. Francis 13, Ovid-Elsie 13, Michigan Center 7, Jonesville 6, Brown City 6, Galesburg-Augusta 5, Beal City 4, Ecorse 4, Cassopolis Ross Beatty 2.

Division 4

School Total Points

1. Genesee Christian (1) (11-2) 67

2. Taylor Trillium Academy (2) (11-0) 62

3. Painesdale Jeffers (2) (13-0) 59

4. Powers North Central (9-1) 58

5. Hillman (10-1) 45

6. Mio Au Sable (10-0) 44

7. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (9-3) 42

8. Lake Leelanau St Mary (11-1) 39

9. Baldwin (11-1) 38

10. Munising (13-1) 32

Others receiving votes: Gaylord St. Mary 24, Bellevue 23, Rudyard 14, Ironwood 8, Pittsford 8, Kingston 6, Ewen-Trout Creek 6, Watersmeet 6, Detroit University Prep Art & Design 4, Hillsdale Academy 2, Lake Linden-Hubbell 2, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 1, Detroit Douglass 1.

GIRLS

By The Associated Press

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Division 1

School Record Total Points

1. West Bloomfield (3) (13-2) 71

2. Detroit Renaissance (2) (14-0) 70

3. Rockford (13-1) 64

4. Flint Carman Ainsworth (12-0) 60

5. Farmington Hills Mercy (13-1) 58

6. Grosse Pointe North (12-2) 41

7. Wayne Memorial (9-3) 39

8. DeWitt (12-1) 38

9. Jackson Northwest (13-1) 31

10. Byron Center (12-3) 23

Others receiving votes: Saline 20, Holt 14, Temperance Bedford 14, East Grand Rapids 13, North Farmington 9, Lowell 7, Utica Ford 6, Kalamazoo Central 6, Lake Orion 5, Belleville 4, Coldwater 3, Grand Blanc 3, Holland West Ottawa 1.

Division 2

School Record Total Points

1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (5) (14-0) 75

2. Detroit Edison (10-2) 70

3. Chelsea (14-1) 63

4. Haslett (15-0) 61

5. Lake Fenton (15-0) 56

6. Frankenmuth (12-1) 45

7. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard (12-3) 38

8. Vicksburg (14-0) 37

9. Goodrich (12-1) 34

10. Dearborn Divine Child (12-3) 29

Others receiving votes: Escanaba 20, Standish-Sterling 18, Grand Rapids Christian 14, Lansing Catholic 12, Tecumseh 7, Redford Westfield Prep 7, Warren Fitzgerald 4, Wixom St. Catherine of Siena Academy 4, Marysville 2, Olivet 1, Romulus 1, Ludington 1, Detroit Country Day 1.

Division 3

School Record Total Points

1. Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (2) (7-4) 69

2. Dansville (2) (13-1) 66

3. Blissfield (14-1) 56

4. Buchanan (12-1) 55

5. Lake City (1) (14-1) 52

6. Hancock (11-1) 49

7. Traverse City St. Francis (11-1) 38

8. Evart (13-2) 33

9. Kent City (12-3) 30

10. Harbor Springs (12-2) 25

Others receiving votes: Hemlock 24, Sanford-Meridian 21, Calumet 15, Niles Brandywine 13, Detroit Osborn 12, Bronson 8, Ovid-Elsie 8, Elk Rapids 5, 19, Bridgman 4, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 4, McBain 4, Hart 3, Watervliet 3, Plymouth Christian Academy 2, Ithaca 1.

Division 4

School Record Total Points

1. Maple City Glen Lake (3) (11-2) 73

2. Kingston (2) (13-0) 68

3. Baraga (12-2) 62

4. Mackinaw City (13-0) 56

5. Gaylord St. Mary (10-2) 54

6. Morenci (14-1) 50

7. St. Charles (12-2) 46

8. Norway (14-1) 35

9. Petersburg Summerfield (14-2) 29

10. Cedarville (11-2) 23

(tie) Brethren (14-1) 23

Others receiving votes: Fowler 13, Portland St. Patrick 12, Pittsford 10, Colon 9, Mendon 8, Burton Genesee Christian 7, St. Ignace LaSalle 6, Carney-Nadeau 5, Johannesburg-Lewiston 3, Ontonagon 3, Lake Linden-Hubbell 2, Martin 2, Indian River-Inland Lakes 1.