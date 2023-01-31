ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Ellie Noack, 92, leaves a legacy as pioneering athletic director of Austin ISD

By Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J2mKf_0kWki5V100

Ellie Noack, the former Austin school district athletic director and a pioneer for women’s athletics, died Jan. 24 at the age of 92.

Noack, the namesake of the athletic complex in Northeast Austin near LBJ High School, leaves a formidable legacy. A native of Port Arthur who earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Texas, Noack became the first female athletic director of a multi-high school district in Texas when she took over the Austin school district’s athletic director job in 1980 after six years serving as the first female assistant athletic director.

An important hire for girls sports in 1980

Noack, 49 at the time of her hire, earned $36,000 a year after her promotion in 1980. But as she told the American-Statesman that year, her position as a leader for the school district meant much more than a paycheck.

The job was “a screaming statement that women have finally come into their own in the sport arena,” Noack said.

An ardent athletics fan as a child, Noack had limited options beyond supporting boys athletics as a member of the pep squad or competing in the occasional church-league volleyball game. Those options didn’t increase much at Texas, where she earned her degrees and began a 36-year career in education and athletics.

“Looking back, I see what crumbs the girls got,” Noack told the Statesman in 1980. “It wasn’t really formal athletics I was into even in college because there was so little available. I just took what I could in those days. Maybe I should have been more militant about it all, but I always thought that my mere presence and perseverance in athletics would make a difference one day.”

How girls high school sports grew under Ellie Noack

It certainly did, especially in the Austin school district. Noack taught at Baker Junior High School, Austin High and Lanier High before becoming the district’s instructional coordinator for physical education in 1962. In that role, she expanded competitive sport opportunities for girls through the development of a girls intramural program for both junior and senior high schools.

Noack continued to expand girls athletics programs and increase participation throughout her career, establishing all-city tournaments and meets for girls in a multitude of sports. Her many achievements were recognized by the Texas Athletic Directors Association, which inducted Noack to its Hall of Honor in 2001. In 2016, UT's kinesiology and health education department inducted her into its hall of fame, too.

“We accomplished a lot,” Noack said at a UT banquet in 2016 that honored her legacy. “We were able to add lots of sports and really enhance the women sports. Anybody could have done it; you just had to want to do it and put in the work.”

In retirement, Noack remained an ardent supporter of girls sports at all levels and especially women’s athletics at Texas.

Services will be held at University United Methodist Church on Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, her family has asked for a donation to Hospice Austin (www.hospiceaustin.org) or the Austin Humane Society (www.austinhumanesociety.org).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

New Georgetown senior-living community open for tours

Leases for The Hacienda at Georgetown are now available. (Courtesy Watermark Retirement Communities) Grant joined Community Impact Newspaper in October 2022. A graduate of Lamar University, he began his career in 2017 as a reporter for the Tahlequah Daily Press in Oklahoma, where he would later serve as an editor for three years. In March of 2022, he became a staff writer for the Santa Fe Reporter in New Mexico prior to moving to Austin.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KCEN

2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting

JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
AUSTIN, TX
tourcounsel.com

Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas

Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Classroom Champions: Killeen’s Taleiyah Gibbs

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Killeen high school senior Taleiyah Gibbs. As a junior, Gibbs was named the District12-6A Offensive Player of the Year in basketball and she’s one of the top students in her class. Congratulations, Taleiyah Gibbs! You’re...
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Let’s Sweat! Veteran Owned Gym D&S Is Finally Open in Killeen, Texas

All of us in Killeen, Texas have set New Year’s resolutions and we have been struggling to try to stay consistent with them. As we go into Black History Month, I thought it was only appropriate that we discussed the D&S fitness facility. The D&S fitness facility is owned it operated by Ralph and CrisHandle Hines. These two veterans came up with an idea to keep all of Central Texas fit and healthy and teach them the ways of a consistently healthy lifestyle.
KILLEEN, TX
KTRE

Second teen dies after shooting at Texas hookah lounge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Officials say a second high school student has died following a shooting over the weekend at a hookah lounge in Austin, Texas, that also left three other people injured. Austin Police say 18-year-old Jaitron Tatum died Wednesday from his gunshot wounds. Tatum was one of five...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Shooting in North Austin leaves 1 person dead

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in North Austin that has left one person dead. Just before 1 a.m. Feb. 2, deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3101 Wells Branch Parkway. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in his...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy