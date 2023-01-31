Effective: 2023-02-03 15:32:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 03:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River at Abbeville affecting Wilcox, Telfair and Dodge Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Abbeville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River at Abbeville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding of lowlands adjacent to the river begins. The water level reaches the top of the Abbeville boat ramp and also begins to flood the nearby park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM EST Friday the stage was 12.5 feet and slowly falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 11.7 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 12 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DODGE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO