ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Ex-justice Waller will not run for Mississippi governor

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0866b5_0kWkhoyY00

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Bill Waller Jr., a former chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court, will not run for governor this year against incumbent Tate Reeves.

Waller ran for governor in 2019 before losing to Reeves in a Republican primary runoff. On Jan. 3, he told The Associated Press that he was “strongly considering” mounting another gubernatorial campaign to challenge Reeves this year, citing concerns over population decline, hospital closures and “corruption” related to a welfare scandal that has roiled the state.

“After talking with my family and supporters, and after much prayer and soul searching, I have decided not to run for governor,” Waller said in a statement to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal and Mississippi Today.

Reeves has already filed to seek reelection. The only other person to file paperwork in the Republican primary is John Witcher, a doctor who leads a group of physicians opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Brandon Presley, the state’s northern district public service commissioner and a distant cousin of Elvis Presley, is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor. Presley will face at least one candidate in the Democratic primary. Gregory Wash ran a low-budget race for governor in 2019 and has filed to run again.

Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky are the only states electing governors this year.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Louisiana lawmakers OK funding to draw insurers to state

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A $45 million funding bill to address soaring homeowner insurance rates in hurricane-battered Louisiana was overwhelmingly approved by Louisiana lawmakers Friday and sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his signature. The Senate approved the House-passed bill 37-1 after a debate Friday afternoon. It then went back to the House for quick final approval of Senate amendments, bringing a close to a five-day special session Edwards called at the urging of Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon. The measure, backed by Donelon, will fund an incentive program to provide grants to qualified insurance companies as an incentive to have them write policies in the state. Edwards’ office said he will sign the bill when he officially receives it — possibly as early as Monday. Sen. Barrow Peacock, a Bossier City Republican, cast the only vote against the bill in the Senate. He noted similar expenditures following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and questioned whether the vulnerable state should let the free market take care of the situation.
LOUISIANA STATE
wxxv25.com

Move to make Mississippi Opal the official state gem

A precious stone has been discovered in our state and now, scientists want it to become the official gem of Mississippi. Opals have been discovered in 20-million-year-old volcanic ash in Claiborne County near Vicksburg. There’s not an official state gem at the moment, but geologists through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are pushing for it.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Mississippi legislature shoots down Medicaid expansion bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Another legislative session, another year where many Medicaid expansion bills die on both the House and Senate floors. According to a report by Mississippi Today, neither committee chair from the House or Senate debated over the nearly two dozen bills that would provide health care coverage for poor working Mississippians.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Biden announces $60M grant for I-10 corridor in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program, known as the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Bill would clarify bail amendment set for Wisconsin ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — As promised, Wisconsin Republicans have circulated legislation that specifies which crimes would be included in a proposed constitutional amendment to make it harder for violent criminal defendants to go free on bail. The Republican-controlled Legislature fast-tracked approval of the proposed amendment in January so it could get on the April ballot. The measure would allow judges to consider previous violent criminal convictions when setting cash bail for a defendant accused of a violent crime. Opponents have raised concerns about how it could be interpreted since state law offers three definitions of violent crimes. Currently, bail is set only as a means to ensure a person returns to court. The new bill, circulated for lawmakers to co-sponsor on Friday, came from the amendment’s sponsors, Sen. Van Wanggaard and Rep. Cindi Duchow. It designates a long list of offenses - including homicide, sexual assault, human trafficking, stalking, arson and child abuse - as violent crimes.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJTV 12

Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Senate Democrats kill Youngkin-backed bill on school awards

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats this week voted down a priority measure for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would have required student and parental notification about certain scholastic awards. Youngkin sought the legislation in response to concerns about how some northern Virginia school districts delayed recognizing student...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Mississippi-based electric cooperatives to receive $158M in federal loans

(The Center Square) — Nonprofit electric cooperatives that serve customers in Mississippi and Alabama will receive $158 million in federal loans to extend service to new customers and implement smart grid improvements. A $125 million loan will allow Singing River Electric to extend service to 13,191 consumers and build and improve 770 miles of line. Smart grid improvements that are also part of the loan will add up to more than $19.1 million. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Court throws out Wyoming doctor's pill convictions

DENVER (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday threw out the convictions of a doctor accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him. The Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals decision in the case of Shakeel Kahn, who worked in both Arizona and Wyoming, hinged on the instructions given to jurors during his trial and came after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of him and another doctor convicted in Alabama in a case stemming from the nation’s opioid addiction crisis. In June, the Supreme Court ruled that the government needed to...
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy