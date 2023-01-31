ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon Creek, WA

KCBY

Man convicted in Clark County cold case killing from 1974

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest was found guilty today of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. PAST COVERAGE | Warren Forrest on trial for another murder, scary new details emerge in witness testimony. Morrison's body was found in Clark County in 1974 but investigators didn't...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KCBY

Police take Hood River shooting suspect into custody

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Hood River police said late Thursday night that they had safely taken into custody a shooting suspect they had surrounded for hours. The incident prompted officers to evacuate people living nearby the home as a safety precaution. Officers were called out at about noon to...
HOOD RIVER, OR
KCBY

75-year-old diabetic woman from from Milwaukie successfully located

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — UPDATE: Penny Rumgay has been located, says the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. They posted a notice at 8:40 a.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Penny Rumgay, a missing woman last seen in Milwaukie. Rumgay, 75,...
MILWAUKIE, OR
KCBY

Homeless Portland resident reunites with family after viral video

PORTLAND, Ore. — A viral video of a woman living on the streets of Portland’s Old Town prompted a nuanced conversation about addressing homelessness and a surprise reunion with her family. In a Twitter video posted by Kevin Dahlgren, Wendy said being homeless in Portland is a “piece...
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

Audit reveals deficiencies in Oregon's drug decriminalization law

The Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability council got a chance to respond on Wednesday following a largely negative audit of the program by the state. The Oregon Secretary of State released a comprehensive audit last week saying the law, which decriminalized most minor drug possession in the state, is not yet boosting Oregon's drug treatment system as much as hoped.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon Zoo welcomes first California condor egg of 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo welcomed the first California egg of 2023 this past weekend, zoo keepers are hoping to see more over the coming weeks. Currently 14 condor pairs are living at the Oregon Zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation Center, the zoo says every pair has raised at least one chick before; good news for the recovery effort.
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

No agreement reached; Portland city workers poised to strike

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Portland city workers could walk off the job Thursday after mediation continued Wednesday between their union and the city. As of 5:15 p.m., there was no word on an agreement. City workers say they want better pay, better retirement plans, and benefits. They say...
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

Recreational crabbing now open along entire Oregon Coast

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) along with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Thursday that recreational crabbing is now open along the entire Oregon Coast. Recreational crabbing is open from the Washington border to the California border: this includes oceans, bays and estuaries, on beaches, docks,...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Gov. Kotek accepting applications for newly created housing council

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Tina Kotek is looking for people to serve on her newly created Housing Production Advisory Council. She established the council through one of the three executive orders she signed during her first full day in office, Jan. 10. The group will be responsible for proposing...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Is it time to bring the WNBA back to Portland? Oregon Sen. Wyden says yes

PORTLAND, Ore. — The commissioner of the WNBA is set to visit Portland next week on the invitation of Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden as the league weighs possible expansion. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will join high-level basketball stakeholders, including Trail Blazers executives and college coaches, in Northeast Portland at The Sports Bra – a bar dedicated to women’s sports.
PORTLAND, OR

