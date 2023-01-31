Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KCBY
Man convicted in Clark County cold case killing from 1974
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest was found guilty today of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. PAST COVERAGE | Warren Forrest on trial for another murder, scary new details emerge in witness testimony. Morrison's body was found in Clark County in 1974 but investigators didn't...
KCBY
Video captures California ER doctor being run over by vehicle, then stabbed to death by alleged driver
DANA POINT, Calif. (TND) — Surveillance video apparently captured the moment an emergency room doctor, who was riding on a bicycle, was run over by a vehicle and then allegedly stabbed to death by that vehicle's driver in California. **WARNING: The linked and embedded video may contain images that...
KCBY
Police take Hood River shooting suspect into custody
HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Hood River police said late Thursday night that they had safely taken into custody a shooting suspect they had surrounded for hours. The incident prompted officers to evacuate people living nearby the home as a safety precaution. Officers were called out at about noon to...
KCBY
Meat cleaver-armed carjacking suspect arrested after standoff in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police were in a standoff with someone at a Northeast Portland home late into the night Tuesday after they say the suspect carjacked a driver after arming himself with a meat cleaver inside a restaurant. The standoff was happened at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Broadway. A...
KCBY
Remains found near Longview dock in 2020 identified as missing Oregon man through DNA
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators identified human remains found buried near a dock in Longview, Washington as an Oregon man who went missing in 2017, thanks to DNA testing and genetic genealogy. In February of 2020, a longshoreman found a nearly complete human skeleton buried in thick blackberry bushes at...
KCBY
Portland officer who leaked false info accusing Hardesty of hit-and-run reinstated
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Portland Police officer will be reinstated after he was fired for leaking information that falsely implicated former City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in a hit-and-run crash back in 2021. Portland police cleared Hardesty in the hit-and-run incident. An arbitrator appointed by the state labor...
KCBY
75-year-old diabetic woman from from Milwaukie successfully located
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — UPDATE: Penny Rumgay has been located, says the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. They posted a notice at 8:40 a.m. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to be on the lookout for Penny Rumgay, a missing woman last seen in Milwaukie. Rumgay, 75,...
KCBY
Black Oregon rep. pulled over twice in 3 days, lawmakers to review race data on OSP stops
Oregon Rep. Travis Nelson (D-North Portland) was pulled over twice in three days by state police troopers, prompting a review of the racial data on Oregon State Police traffic stops. Rep. Nelson, who is Black, said he was first pulled over on January 30 for driving 11 miles over the...
KCBY
Homeless Portland resident reunites with family after viral video
PORTLAND, Ore. — A viral video of a woman living on the streets of Portland’s Old Town prompted a nuanced conversation about addressing homelessness and a surprise reunion with her family. In a Twitter video posted by Kevin Dahlgren, Wendy said being homeless in Portland is a “piece...
KCBY
Portland city workers begin strike: Transportation, Environmental, Parks, and more picket
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city workers began to walk off the job and take to the picket lines Thursday after ongoing failed union negotiations with the City. These workers include people who work on streets, treat wastewater, and clean and manage parks - among other essential services around the city.
KCBY
Audit reveals deficiencies in Oregon's drug decriminalization law
The Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability council got a chance to respond on Wednesday following a largely negative audit of the program by the state. The Oregon Secretary of State released a comprehensive audit last week saying the law, which decriminalized most minor drug possession in the state, is not yet boosting Oregon's drug treatment system as much as hoped.
KCBY
Oregon gets $9.5M in federal funds to address homelessness, most going to Portland metro
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is getting roughly $9.5 million in federal funds for housing and homelessness, with most going to the Portland metro area. Federal, state, county and city leaders gathered Thursday for the announcement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD distributes federal funds, which...
KCBY
Oregon Zoo welcomes first California condor egg of 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo welcomed the first California egg of 2023 this past weekend, zoo keepers are hoping to see more over the coming weeks. Currently 14 condor pairs are living at the Oregon Zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation Center, the zoo says every pair has raised at least one chick before; good news for the recovery effort.
KCBY
No agreement reached; Portland city workers poised to strike
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of Portland city workers could walk off the job Thursday after mediation continued Wednesday between their union and the city. As of 5:15 p.m., there was no word on an agreement. City workers say they want better pay, better retirement plans, and benefits. They say...
KCBY
Recreational crabbing now open along entire Oregon Coast
The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) along with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Thursday that recreational crabbing is now open along the entire Oregon Coast. Recreational crabbing is open from the Washington border to the California border: this includes oceans, bays and estuaries, on beaches, docks,...
KCBY
Future of telehealth for opioid treatment unclear as federal COVID emergency faces end
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden plans to end the COVID-19 emergency declaration in May. The COVID emergency allowed people to get treatment with medication through telehealth. Pre-pandemic, they had to meet a provider in person. Will that end with the declaration?. For now, it’s to be determined, despite...
KCBY
Portland Public Schools announces hiring freeze amid budget, enrollment issues
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools has announced a hiring freeze, claiming it's because of shrinking enrollment and uncertain funding. In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, the district says they have 3,000 fewer students enrolled now than they did before the start of the pandemic. PPS also...
KCBY
Gov. Kotek accepting applications for newly created housing council
SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Tina Kotek is looking for people to serve on her newly created Housing Production Advisory Council. She established the council through one of the three executive orders she signed during her first full day in office, Jan. 10. The group will be responsible for proposing...
KCBY
Is it time to bring the WNBA back to Portland? Oregon Sen. Wyden says yes
PORTLAND, Ore. — The commissioner of the WNBA is set to visit Portland next week on the invitation of Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden as the league weighs possible expansion. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will join high-level basketball stakeholders, including Trail Blazers executives and college coaches, in Northeast Portland at The Sports Bra – a bar dedicated to women’s sports.
