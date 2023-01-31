ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Firefighters take aim at toxic PFAS found in protective work gear

By Mary Jane Belleza
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DH2QM_0kWkhXv500

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Scorching flames aren’t the only danger to firefighters. There’s an invisible fight that’s claiming lives and the danger is in the very equipment that’s supposed to protect firefighters.

Cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters. Today, the International Association of Firefighters hosted an event to raise awareness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXi7y_0kWkhXv500

Edward Kelly, the general president of the International Association of Firefighters (IAF) is talking about PFAs – Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances containing harmful carcinogens.

“The sad part is the chemical companies have known that these PFA chemicals are toxic going back to the 1960s,” Kelly said. “This never should be infused into the manufacturing of our gear.”

The chemicals are absorbed into the skin and cannot be washed away. They can even spread in your house.

Hundreds of firefighters from across the country attended today’s event where they learned how to protect themselves. But the danger doesn’t end there.

“If we have our bunker gear on and we’re in your home, that could be rubbing up on your couch, bed, and children could be playing. This is dangerous for all of us,” Kelly said. “The fight we’re taking on isn’t just for firefighters it’s living up to the oath we took to protect you.”

Jason Burns, a Massachusetts firefighter, knows how important this conversation is.

“I got hired in 2006 and we didn’t ever hear the conversation piece of PFAs and I didn’t hear that until about 2017,” Burns said.

Burns was recently featured in the documentary, “Burned,” which highlights how these chemicals impact the fire community.

“What changed for me was starting to see 20-, 30-, 40-year-old kids getting cancer and dying from cancers much more aggressively in the past,” he said.

“I had just lost two firefighter friends to cancer. One was 37 and the other was 32. One was a childhood friend of mine. It stung and I set out to ask myself questions and be inquisitive,” Burns said.

Currently, there are no alternatives for another uniform. Kelly said they’re working with the National Fire Protection Association to change that.

The next step is teaming up with tort lawyers who handle laws involving toxic chemicals in order to reform laws, he said.

“In order to do that, you really have to hold people accountable for what they’ve done. That includes the bad actors in this case,” Kelly said.

“For me the message is — and you asked me what my next step is — I got about 15 years left in this job. It’s about leaving this job better for the next generation,” he said.

Nevada Senate Bill 76 prohibits the use or release of any Class B firefighting foam that contains PFAs for firefighting training.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Nevada receives nearly $15 million to address homelessness, housing security

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is receiving nearly $15 million to help address homelessness and housing insecurity in the community. U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto shared the announcement on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $14,981,348 to connect individuals to...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

National Children’s Dental Health Month

Las Vegas(KLAS)-February is National Children’s Dental Health Month but not every child loves going to the dentist. Jillian Lopez chats with Dr. Michael Cottam with Roseman Dental to give some advice for parents to help make the process easier and ensure good hygiene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

$150,000 three-bedroom home? Las Vegas company Boxabl unveils prototype

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Back in October, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV officially opened its first dedicated building, on its 9-acre campus on Shadow Lane in central Las Vegas. It was heralded as the beginning of a new era, the opening of a state-of-the art facility that will allow the medical school to eventually double the […] The post Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
eenews.net

History emerges as Lake Mead recedes

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Looking out at a vast, dusty valley, Alan O’Neill nods at a long concrete ramp that hasn’t seen a motorized boat launch in nearly 20 years. “This next one will make you cry,” says O’Neill, who spent more than a decade as the superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, overseeing these 1.5 million acres a short drive from Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

New police substation approved for Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new police substation is coming to Las Vegas’ famous Fremont Street. City council members approved a partnership Wednesday between Las Vegas Metropolitan police and the Fremont Street Experience for the substation. “Public Safety is the city’s top priority and this new substation will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy