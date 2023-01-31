ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, NC

Co-warehousing facility set to open this spring on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Do you need warehouse space but don't have the money or desire to build your own facility? A warehouse on Sweeten Creek might be the answer. Asheville’s first co-warehousing facility is set to open this spring. Ernest will offer rentable warehouse space to local makers and entrepreneurs, providing a place for them to grow or launch their businesses.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A murder suspect is in custody in Rutherford County after a multi-county chase across the region Thursday night. News 13 has confirmed that the chase is connected to an investigation involving the disappearance of a 74-year-old ride-share driver from south Florida. The suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, is currently in custody in Rutherford County.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Solar project could be coming to Lake Julian

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Duke Energy wants to add a solar project to its power station at Lake Julian in Skyland. The project would generate 9.5 megawatts of power. WILL CUSTOMERS WITH FAULTY SOLAR PANELS GET THEIR MONEY BACK AFTER COMPANY BANKRUPTCY?. Duke promised to add solar when it...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Thanks to Teachers: Samantha McMinn

MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — At Mills River Elementary School, second-grade teacher Samantha Mc Minn is giving back to the community her family has been a part of for eleven generations. In the school, one hallway features a wall full of former students who are now Mills River Elementary...
MILLS RIVER, NC
Students serve up a big 'thank you' to community workers with free lunch

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Lunch is served!. Tuesday afternoon, FernLeaf Community Charter School finished up a month of service with a free lunch. It was held for Fletcher service workers from the school's food truck. Fletcher police, fire departments, EMS, the mayor and school leadership all attended. Seventh, eighth...
FLETCHER, NC
18-year-old wanted in Asheville drive-by shooting that involved juvenile

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened Monday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2023. Police have identified Zachary Carson Waters, 18, as the suspect who has also been charged in the drive-by shooting Monday. A juvenile was also involved.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville break-ins surge more than 200% in first month of 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have charged two suspects in connection to multiple break-ins across downtown Asheville. Despite the arrests, business owners remain on edge. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to 41 break-ins in 2022. Just one month into 2023, they’ve already had 11 reports...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Lack of data keeps Asheville firefighters from getting help with cancer risks

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In health care, data saves lives. But in Asheville, the data not reported puts firefighters at risk. News 13's Deadlier than Fire investigative series continues by looking into how the city’s failure to track cancers within the department may be preventing future studies of a firefighter’s health risk.
ASHEVILLE, NC

