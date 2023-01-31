Read full article on original website
Sylva art grant on hold as commissioners seek clarity on what will be displayed
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Funding public art is at issue between Sylva aldermen and Jackson County Commissioners. Sylva is requesting grant money from commissioners to spruce up its downtown. But before anything is approved, commissioners want more clarity in what might be displayed. Sylva leaders have taken the $5,000...
Former youth pastor, current school employee charged with indecent liberties
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County authorities say a former youth pastor and current school employee was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. Authorities say on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, officials with the Special Victims Unit of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were investigating...
Co-warehousing facility set to open this spring on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Do you need warehouse space but don't have the money or desire to build your own facility? A warehouse on Sweeten Creek might be the answer. Asheville’s first co-warehousing facility is set to open this spring. Ernest will offer rentable warehouse space to local makers and entrepreneurs, providing a place for them to grow or launch their businesses.
Parents, caregivers learn all about ACS elementary magnet schools during special event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a celebration of Asheville City Schools elementary magnet schools on an informational night. Parents and caregivers received information from each school's magnet theme, Title I, transportation, school nutrition, the transfer process and much more. Information booths were set up for each of the...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A murder suspect is in custody in Rutherford County after a multi-county chase across the region Thursday night. News 13 has confirmed that the chase is connected to an investigation involving the disappearance of a 74-year-old ride-share driver from south Florida. The suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, is currently in custody in Rutherford County.
Millions awarded to area communities to improve & expand electric infrastructure
WLOS — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday that the department is investing $235 million to help seven North Carolina electric cooperatives. The investment is designed to expand and modernize the states rural electric grid and increase grid security. “These critical investments will benefit rural people and...
WCU, NCSBI team up to offer criminal justice students the chance to work a cold case
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new course is giving local college students the chance to crack a cold case. Western Carolina University, in collaboration with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation's Cold Case Investigation Team, will be offering a cold case homicide investigation course this summer. Students in...
Crosswalks, pedestrian islands, flashing lights among safety measures coming to Soco Road
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new look is on the way for Maggie Valley. Work begins this month to build updated walkways across the town's major roadway, bringing long-awaited safety measures. Crosswalk improvements will include pedestrian islands in the middle of Soco Road, flashing lights and improved signage.
Solar project could be coming to Lake Julian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Duke Energy wants to add a solar project to its power station at Lake Julian in Skyland. The project would generate 9.5 megawatts of power. WILL CUSTOMERS WITH FAULTY SOLAR PANELS GET THEIR MONEY BACK AFTER COMPANY BANKRUPTCY?. Duke promised to add solar when it...
A-B Tech opens registration for free, fast-track Pratt & Whitney job training
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College (A-B Tech) says it's now accepting registrations for free training that puts residents on the path to full-time employment with aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney. "We are excited, as Pratt & Whitney is, that it is time to start training...
What's next for Asiana Grand Buffet space on Hendersonville Road?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The owner of a popular Asian restaurant that closed this week has a new plan. Asiana Grand Buffet closed its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and now owner Steven Ar is revealing what's next for the property. Ar said he plans to...
Dairi-O breaks ground for restaurant on Upward Road in Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new dining option is coming to the mountains. The popular Dairi-O restaurant chain has planted its flag in Henderson County. Dairi-O serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders and wings, soups and salads, along with ice cream, at restaurants across the state. And now,...
From glamping to celebrating the 'Roaring '20s,' new hotels offer Asheville mystique
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At a time when hotel occupancy rates are showing signs of potential market saturation and softening, 500 new hotel rooms are coming online in Asheville in 2023. During a recent Tourism Development Authority (TDA) board meeting, staff with Asheville’s tourism department announced short-term rental supply,...
Thanks to Teachers: Samantha McMinn
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — At Mills River Elementary School, second-grade teacher Samantha Mc Minn is giving back to the community her family has been a part of for eleven generations. In the school, one hallway features a wall full of former students who are now Mills River Elementary...
Business owner calls on city to step up, 'take community back' after surge in break-ins
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police spent Thursday, Feb. 2 reaching out to businesses victimized over the last month by two suspects separately charged with more than a dozen break-ins between them. The Asheville Police Department Community Crime Map shows at least four commercial business break-ins and more than...
Students serve up a big 'thank you' to community workers with free lunch
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Lunch is served!. Tuesday afternoon, FernLeaf Community Charter School finished up a month of service with a free lunch. It was held for Fletcher service workers from the school's food truck. Fletcher police, fire departments, EMS, the mayor and school leadership all attended. Seventh, eighth...
Uber provides details on driver's schedule from the night she was killed
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The investigation into the death of Julia Holland, 49, of Candler, the Uber driver whose body was found in the early morning hours of the new year, continues even as a grand jury indicted a mother and son for the killing. A grand jury...
18-year-old wanted in Asheville drive-by shooting that involved juvenile
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened Monday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2023. Police have identified Zachary Carson Waters, 18, as the suspect who has also been charged in the drive-by shooting Monday. A juvenile was also involved.
Asheville break-ins surge more than 200% in first month of 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have charged two suspects in connection to multiple break-ins across downtown Asheville. Despite the arrests, business owners remain on edge. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to 41 break-ins in 2022. Just one month into 2023, they’ve already had 11 reports...
Lack of data keeps Asheville firefighters from getting help with cancer risks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In health care, data saves lives. But in Asheville, the data not reported puts firefighters at risk. News 13's Deadlier than Fire investigative series continues by looking into how the city’s failure to track cancers within the department may be preventing future studies of a firefighter’s health risk.
