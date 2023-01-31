RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures overnight will drop into the teens for much of our area, but northern counties will drop into the single digits. Places in the northeastern portion of our area will see highs in the single digits and teens tomorrow. The rest of the region will see highs in the 20s and 30s. There is a small chance of snow tomorrow morning, but we’re not expected to see any accumulation. However, we are expected to see some foggy weather tomorrow. Starting Friday, we are going to see very mild temperatures. Highs in Rapid City could reach the mid-50s Friday afternoon. The mild weather will continue for the weekend and next week.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO