Storyteller Joyce Jefferson details African Americans’ first arrival in the Dakotas for Black History Month
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black History Month, still a beacon of hope and a call to action for many African Americans. One beacon of inspiration is Joyce Jefferson, a South Dakota storyteller and narrator but most importantly a figure in Rapid city who makes its her business to share stories and remind all of us the importance of knowing black history. She’s a storyteller extraordinaire who kicked off Black History Month sharing the rich history of Betty Blair and how her family settled in Sully County. Jefferson says the original black experience in South Dakota was far to important to be left out and she loves having a role in bringing to the forefront as a way to uplift and educate a wider community.
Neglected Rapid City horses can now be adopted
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday afternoon a Pennington County Judge awarded ownership of the 14 horses and two donkeys that were found in early January in northeast Rapid City to Happy Tails Haven. This was done with the agreement of the previous owners of the animals. Anyone wishing to...
Rapid City hiring now for the summer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Parks and Recreation Department is now hiring for their parks, swimming pools, and golf courses. Although the nation is experiencing worker shortages, the Roosevelt Swim Center was able to hire enough summer employees. This year, the plan is to bring in more people.
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee. During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.
Rapid City Fire Department promoting app that can save lives
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On January 2, millions of Americans watched as a professional football player was successfully resuscitated on the field after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. Since a cardiac emergency can happen anywhere at any time, the Rapid City Fire Department is promoting an app that can help...
Rodeo-style breakfast with a side of ranch bronc riding
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Bucking broncs are what many of the contestants at the “Broncs for Breakfast” competition were riding Wednesday morning as they hit the arena, holding on to get as many points as they could. The Ranch Bronc Riding Competition is a rodeo event that...
Healing through a Lakota horse youth camp
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Beginning February 17th through February 20th, the 2nd annual Healing with Horses Youth Identity Camp will open for a four-day overnight teepee-style camp at the Thunder Horse Stables on Valley Street in Rapid City. Delaney Apple and Jeremiah Moreno joined “Good Morning Black Hills” to let the community know about this special camp and get the word out about their efforts to heal our youth through the intervention of horses.
A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -It’s been in the works since 2019, and now everything is back on track. The Vice president of Lloyd Companies says the Black Hills saw a resurgence in 2022 which helped make this project possible again. “We went back into planning mode and then have...
Powerball odds: One in 292.2 million
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Eiffel Tower is 1,063 feet tall. If you were to stack hundred-dollar bills on top of each other, your winnings would be twice that height, if you hit the $700 million Powerball jackpot. Powerball increased to $700 million Thursday after no winning tickets matched...
Goats, zebras, and camels, oh my! An exhibit at the Stock Show & Rodeo is showing off some unique animals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo has its very own animal nursery, but with animals, you won’t typically see on the farm. This animal nursery gives guests the opportunity to get up close with a zebra, goat, cow, llama, and sheep. The animals are...
Black Hills Surgical Hospital takes top honors for major orthopedic surgery
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Surgical Hospital has been ranked number one out of 5,000 hospitals across the nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery by CareChex. Out of the 5,000 hospitals, Black Hills Surgical Hospital had the lowest incidents of patient mortality, complications, and readmissions. They also scored highest in the categories of patient safety, inpatient service, surgical quality, overall hospital, and surgical care.
Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor. The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal...
Very nice weather to end the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures overnight will drop into the teens for much of our area, but northern counties will drop into the single digits. Places in the northeastern portion of our area will see highs in the single digits and teens tomorrow. The rest of the region will see highs in the 20s and 30s. There is a small chance of snow tomorrow morning, but we’re not expected to see any accumulation. However, we are expected to see some foggy weather tomorrow. Starting Friday, we are going to see very mild temperatures. Highs in Rapid City could reach the mid-50s Friday afternoon. The mild weather will continue for the weekend and next week.
Unbeef-lievable prices continue
Name released of man who died in Pennington County Jail
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man found dead in his jail cell early Wednesday morning. He is 56-year-old Floyd Joseph Slow Bear of Rapid City. An autopsy was conducted but no information was released, although Wednesday, the sheriff’s office...
November numbers are in; Rapid City’s sales tax receipts look positive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City November sales tax receipt numbers are holding slightly ahead of the consumer price index number for the Midwest region, that’s according to city communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker. Rapid City businesses collected nearly 3-point-1 million dollars of sales tax revenue for November of...
Stevens athletes sign with top colleges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A strong group of Stevens athletes has signed on to compete at the collegiate level. Simeon Birnbaum is joining the University of Oregon track and cross country teams. Brionna Holso will also run at the Division one level for the University of Portland.
DCI: Rapid City police shoot suspect when armed robbery turns into hostage situation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man who was holding a woman at knifepoint during a robbery was shot by a Rapid City police officer at the Loaf ‘N Jug gas station on Haines Avenue Friday. A release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s office stated that the police...
Brodi Sundall-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Wall boys basketball team has won three of its last four games. The play of Brodi Sundall is a big reason for the Eagles success. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
