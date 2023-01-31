Read full article on original website
WTHI
Indiana Senate bill could require school board candidates to affiliate with a party, or as an independent
INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana School Boards Association is voicing its concern over a new senate bill. If passed, the bill would make school board candidates run for election under a political party. They could also choose to run as an independent. People on both sides of this issue say...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Bill aims to free Indiana schools from 'regulatory handcuffs.' Teachers worry it’ll silence them
Some teachers and unions argue part of Senate Bill 486 would further erode teachers' collective bargaining rights. The bill’s supporters say it's a “deregulation bill” that will empower administrators and educators. The Senate Education and Career Development Committee passed SB 486 Wednesday. Seven Republicans voted to advance...
Indiana bill would extend in-state tuition to students without legal U.S. residency
Hoosiers without legal U.S. residency may become eligible for in-state college tuition rates through a bipartisan bill currently under consideration by the legislature. The students have had to pay out-of-state tuition instead of paying the lower in-state rates due to a 2011 law, and despite past efforts to change the policy. This has left Indiana as just one of a few states that requires students lacking legal residency status to pay out-of-state...
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
2 House Republicans caught saying Ilhan Omar removal was the 'stupidest vote in world' before begging reporters to not tell GOP leadership what they said
Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.
Children from at least 40 Native American tribes forced to attend residential school in Indiana
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — An ongoing investigation into the grounds of a former residential school for Native American children has uncovered the scope of how many tribes were impacted by at least one of the institutions in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources discovered at least 40 Native...
Dire Straits: Hoosier Hospitals are Hemorrhaging Money
Indiana hospitals are seriously strapped for cash and experts are describing a “very real and growing threat” to healthcare access in the state. In a rather eye-opening report, leaders from multiple organizations came together to describe the current state of hospital finances as bleak. Red margins can be found throughout the industry, and almost no network, large or small, remains untouched.
‘It’s just not the job for me’: Mitch Daniels decides against Senate run
INDIANAPOLIS – Former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels won’t run for the U.S. Senate. Daniels, who recently stepped down as president of Purdue University, had considered entering the race to replace Sen. Mike Braun, who announced he would not run for reelection. As first reported Tuesday by Politico, Daniels decided it simply wasn’t for him. In […]
Donald Trump endorses Jim Banks for U.S. Senate
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed U.S. Rep. Jim Banks in the race for Indiana's open Senate seat in 2024. Trump, who is also running for president in 2024, said on his social media platform Truth Social that Banks "is respected by all, will never let you down, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement!"
WTHI
One-third of Hoosier parents worry about sending their children to school
At least one-third of Hoosier parents worry about their children's safety at school. The Indiana Department of Education surveyed parents of children in Indiana schools. It found another 16 percent of parents say their children are concerned about school safety. That number rises specifically for parents of middle school and...
